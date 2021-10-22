Slocomb squeezes by Wicksburg for region title

NEWTON — Slocomb senior Jaylen Nobles made several key runs during Friday night’s contest with Wicksburg, but none more enjoyable than a 5-yard gain at midfield.

Facing a fourth-and-short with less than a minute to go, Nobles sneaked the ball through a crease, picking up 5 yards to seal a 14-7 victory for his RedTops at Panther Stadium. With the victory, Slocomb claimed its second consecutive 3A, Region 2 title — avoiding the potential of falling all the way to the fourth and final playoff spot with a loss.

“Every day we talked about (playoff seeding) during P.E., during lunch, in the hallways — we never stopped talking about it,” said Richhard Tisdale, Slocomb head coach. “When it’s fourth down and I think we can get it, we’re going for it.

“I asked the kids in the huddle ‘Do you want to punt it to them and be a champion, or do you want to go for it and be a champion?’ They said they wanted to go for it. I always bet on us.”

The RedTops (6-3 overall, 5-1 region) were in the position to secure a region title thanks to some other critical runs from Nobles. Perhaps the biggest three came early in the fourth quarter when Slocomb trailed Wicksburg (7-3, 4-2) by a point.