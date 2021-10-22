Slocomb squeezes by Wicksburg for region title

NEWTON — Slocomb senior Jaylen Nobles made several key runs during Friday night’s contest with Wicksburg, but none more enjoyable than a 5-yard gain at midfield.
Facing a fourth-and-short with less than a minute to go, Nobles sneaked the ball through a crease, picking up 5 yards to seal a 14-7 victory for his RedTops at Panther Stadium. With the victory, Slocomb claimed its second consecutive 3A, Region 2 title — avoiding the potential of falling all the way to the fourth and final playoff spot with a loss.
“Every day we talked about (playoff seeding) during P.E., during lunch, in the hallways — we never stopped talking about it,” said Richhard Tisdale, Slocomb head coach. “When it’s fourth down and I think we can get it, we’re going for it.
“I asked the kids in the huddle ‘Do you want to punt it to them and be a champion, or do you want to go for it and be a champion?’ They said they wanted to go for it. I always bet on us.”
The RedTops (6-3 overall, 5-1 region) were in the position to secure a region title thanks to some other critical runs from Nobles. Perhaps the biggest three came early in the fourth quarter when Slocomb trailed Wicksburg (7-3, 4-2) by a point.
A 44-yard punt from the Panthers’ Dalton Taggart pinned the RedTops at their 11, giving Slocomb a daunting task since both defenses shined all night. Nobles, playing quarterback in place of the injured Caulin Thomas, responded with a 66-yard run on the first play of the drive, however.
A personal foul on the play tagged on an additional 12 yards, moving the ball to Wicksburg’s 11. Three plays later, Nobles scored on a 3-yard sweep then added a two-point conversion run to lift Slocomb to a 14-7 lead.
“I saw a big hole thanks to my linemen, and in my head, I said, ‘Big players make big plays,’” Nobles said of the 66-yard run. “I just made a big play. My line just blocked their butts off, and I just ran hard behind them.”
Wicksburg’s offense had two more chances to even the score, but Slocomb’s defense held tough. When the Panthers punted with 2:09 left, the defense — which had limited Slocomb to 192 yards of offense at that point — had enough time to give the offense one more shot.
Instead, the RedTops got a good surge on fourth down to allow Nobles to ice the game.
“It’s all about trust,” Nobles said. “(Coach) trusted us to do it, and we executed.”
Wicksburg, which finished third in region play and will travel for its opening-round playoff game in two weeks, had its chances to put the RedTops in a deep hole early.
On the opening drive of the game, the Panthers burned 6:51 off the clock and reached the RedTops’ 4-yard line. A run on fourth-and-goal from there gained only 1 yard, stalling the possession at the 3.
The Panthers quickly regained possession and again launched a long drive, covering 71 yards on 14 plays. A fourth down scamper on fourth-and-goal from the 10 gained 7 yards, again ending the drive short of the goal line.
It took until the third quarter, but the Panthers finally broke through against the RedTop defense. Charles Snyder shined on Wicksburg’s opening possession of the second half, ripping off runs of 27 and 44 yards — the last for a touchdown.
Gabe Glover added the extra point, and Wicksburg led 7-6 with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
“We were just missing blocks in the first half — just running by guys,” said Josh Cox, Wicksburg head coach.
The Panthers had success on their next drive and appeared ready to put Slocomb away after Jackson Glover completed two big passes. Both passes, though, were nullified by penalties.
That possession eventually ended in Taggart’s punt that set up the game-winning drive from Slocomb.
Nobles led the RedTops with 161 yards and two touchdowns rushing. His first score came on a 3-yard run with 44 seconds left in the first half to give Slocomb a 6-0 lead.
Snyder led Wicksburg with 128 yards and the lone touchdown on 14 carries. Jalen Murry, playing with both shoulders injured, added 72 yards on 18 carries.
The Panthers will be off next week, giving them time to get healthy before the playoffs start.
“We’ve got a couple of guys that are nursing some injuries,” Cox said. “Hopefully this couple of weeks will help us get healed. I think our guys will recover. We’ll try to give them a little time off this week.”