Slocomb wins county rivalry game over Geneva County

SLOCOMB – In a showdown between county rivals and dynamic running backs, it was Slocomb that got the upper-hand over Geneva County with a 20-13 win on Friday night.
Slocomb’s duo of Rashawn Miller and Jaylen Nobles cranked it up in the second half and the RedTops defense shut out the Bulldogs over the final two quarters in recording the victory.
Slocomb, winners of nine straight, improved to 9-1, while Geneva County is now 7-3 as both teams head into the first round of the state playoffs next week.
Geneva County led 13-8 at the intermission, but Slocomb scored on the first offensive play of the second half when Miller brook loose on a 60-yard run. The extra point kick attempt went off the crossbar, but the RedTops had a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Nobles midway through the third quarter put Slocomb up 20-13 where the score stood the rest of the way following the missed PAT kick.
Miller ran for 127 yards on 17 carries, while Nobles ran for 118 on 15 tries.
Highly-touted Geneva County running back Emmanuel Henderson ran for 128 yards on 11 carries, which included a 63-yard touchdown run for the first points of the game.
Henderson put Geneva County on the scoreboard on the second Bulldog series of the game when he broke a tackle attempt near the line of scrimmage on a first down play, bounced outside and ran untouched down the sidelines for the long touchdown run. Hunter Adams added the extra point kick for the 7-0 lead with 6:25 left in the opening quarter.
Slocomb tied it up and eventually took the lead with 5:15 to play in the first half when Nobles scored on a 5-yard run. Geneva County jumped offsides before the snap on the extra point kick and the RedTops took advantage in going for a 2-point try after the ball was moved following the penalty. Nobles then took a direct snap and handed to Miller, who easily went in off the left side to make it 8-7.
A 20-yard quarterback keeper by Caulin Thomas down to the 5 set up the touchdown run by Nobles.
The Bulldogs answered on their next possession, thanks in large part to the bullish running of fullback Brandon Andrews to finish off the drive.
Henderson broke off a run of 31 yards to get Geneva County down to the 22 of Slocomb. Quarterback Will Birdsong then went 6 yards up the middle on a keeper.
Andrews took it the next 3 yards to make it a third-and-1 situation and then got the first down when he bulled his way for 10 yards, carrying defenders along the way, down to the 3.
On first-and-goal, Birdsong picked up a yard and then Andrews got the handoff on the next play and went into the end zone.
The PAT kick was blocked by Miller, however, to keep the Bulldogs’ lead at 13-8 with 2:30 to play before halftime.
Slocomb mounted a good drive right before halftime, taking it down to the Geneva County 31 with 46 seconds left following an 8-yard run by Nobles.
The Bulldogs’ defense came up big at that point on three straight pass attempts by Thomas, who threw for 109 yards in the first half.
Thomas threw incomplete on first and second down from the 31 and then had his third attempt swatted down by a rushing J’Quan Broxson. On fourth down, Thomas threw long but it went off the fingertips of the intended receiver near the goal-line with 15 seconds left to end the threat.
All the momentum changed right after halftime when Miller broke loose on the 60-yard touchdown run. He took the handoff and found a hole up the middle, then sprinted to his right and outran everyone to the end zone. The extra point kick by Asael Morin, however, went low and off the crossbar to keep the score at 14-13.
After forcing a punt on Geneva County’s next possession, Slocomb went back to work.
On the second play in the drive, Nobles broke loose for 51 yards down to the 11. Three plays later, Nobles took it in from 4 yards out. The PAT was missed, but the RedTops extended the lead to 20-13 with 7:05 to play in the third quarter.
Late in the fourth quarter, Geneva County drove down to the Slocomb 31 with just more than four minutes left, but the Slocomb defense came up big from that point.
On a third-and-8 play, Birdsong was sacked by Braylon Miller for a 6-yard loss. On fourth down, Henderson handed to receiver Colby Fuller, who threw complete to Chico Cotton for what would have been a first down, but the Bulldogs’ were whistled for an ineligible receiver down field.
On fourth-and-18, Fuller caught a short pass and pitched back to Henderson, but he was brought down for a yard loss with three minutes left.
Slocomb then ran out the clock to preserve the victory.
Defensively, Braylon Miller led Slocomb with seven tackles with one for a quarterback sack. Dawson Hill and Christopher Beshears had five each.
For Geneva County, Ken’li Preyer had 7 tackles, Jose’ Martinez 6 ½ tackles, Grayson Bell 6 tackles with one for loss and Broxson had five tackles, two for loss.
