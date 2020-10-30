Slocomb wins county rivalry game over Geneva County

The Bulldogs’ defense came up big at that point on three straight pass attempts by Thomas, who threw for 109 yards in the first half.

Thomas threw incomplete on first and second down from the 31 and then had his third attempt swatted down by a rushing J’Quan Broxson. On fourth down, Thomas threw long but it went off the fingertips of the intended receiver near the goal-line with 15 seconds left to end the threat.

All the momentum changed right after halftime when Miller broke loose on the 60-yard touchdown run. He took the handoff and found a hole up the middle, then sprinted to his right and outran everyone to the end zone. The extra point kick by Asael Morin, however, went low and off the crossbar to keep the score at 14-13.

After forcing a punt on Geneva County’s next possession, Slocomb went back to work.

On the second play in the drive, Nobles broke loose for 51 yards down to the 11. Three plays later, Nobles took it in from 4 yards out. The PAT was missed, but the RedTops extended the lead to 20-13 with 7:05 to play in the third quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, Geneva County drove down to the Slocomb 31 with just more than four minutes left, but the Slocomb defense came up big from that point.