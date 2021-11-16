Slocomb's Chesnee Aplin first signee for new ESCC volleyball program

SLOCOMB – Slocomb’s Chesnee Aplin became the first signee for the new Enterprise State Community College volleyball program Tuesday morning.

“I feel like everything just kind of fell into place,” Aplin said. “It was almost like God was telling me that it was what I needed to do.

“I had considered playing volleyball after high school, but never really thought much into it and then I heard that Enterprise State was starting a volleyball team and not even a week later things started falling into place for me to get the opportunity.

“All the signs were pointing to I need to do this; like it’s the right thing for me and my future. I’m very honored and humbled to be a part of the first volleyball team.”

Enterprise State announced last month it would be adding the sports of women’s volleyball, men’s golf and cross country to its already existing programs of men’s and women’s basketball along with baseball and softball. ESCC last had a volleyball program from 1995 until 2000.

While the school has yet to announce a coach to lead the volleyball program, ESCC president Matt Rodgers and athletics director/basketball coach Jermaine Williams have hit the recruiting trail to sign players.