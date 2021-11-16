Slocomb's Chesnee Aplin first signee for new ESCC volleyball program

SLOCOMB – Slocomb’s Chesnee Aplin became the first signee for the new Enterprise State Community College volleyball program Tuesday morning.
“I feel like everything just kind of fell into place,” Aplin said. “It was almost like God was telling me that it was what I needed to do.
“I had considered playing volleyball after high school, but never really thought much into it and then I heard that Enterprise State was starting a volleyball team and not even a week later things started falling into place for me to get the opportunity.
“All the signs were pointing to I need to do this; like it’s the right thing for me and my future. I’m very honored and humbled to be a part of the first volleyball team.”
Enterprise State announced last month it would be adding the sports of women’s volleyball, men’s golf and cross country to its already existing programs of men’s and women’s basketball along with baseball and softball. ESCC last had a volleyball program from 1995 until 2000.
While the school has yet to announce a coach to lead the volleyball program, ESCC president Matt Rodgers and athletics director/basketball coach Jermaine Williams have hit the recruiting trail to sign players.
“I think it is pretty significant that Chesnee is our first signee,” Rodgers said. “Today is the first day I’ve actually had a chance to meet Chesnee, but her former principal (B.T. Hinson) called me and told me what kind of person she was and what kind of athlete she was and he left me with this: ‘If you’re going to build a program, you build it with somebody like Chesnee Aplin.’
“That is the kind of young person we want in our program, that is going to outwork everybody else and be all-in and have support of family and support of the community behind her. We feel like we’re the lucky ones today getting someone the caliber of Chesnee.”
Williams, who coaches both men’s and women’s basketball in addition to his A.D. duties, has relied on help from area high school coaches to find volleyball players. He says it’s hoped a volleyball coach will be hired with the next week or so.
“I’m out recruiting by making contacts with the area coaches and trying to figure out what kids can play at the next level and can help the program,” Williams said. “It shows how the Wiregrass is a family. You can call on anybody for help at any time.
“It’s an exciting moment for Enterprise State. I know her (Aplin’s) family and she’s a great young lady because she’s coming from a great family. That’s what we want to build our program around at Enterprise.”
Aplin, also a basketball player for Slocomb, has played multiple positions on the volleyball court.
“I’ve played opposite and outside hitter and I’ve also played setter some, so I’ve kind of just played wherever I’m needed,” Aplin said.
Slocomb volleyball coach Linda McCray has high praise for Aplin.
“As a player, she’s the hardest working person you’re going to work with,” McCray said. “She’s going to give you 100 percent no matter what it is.
“She shows great leadership with the younger players. She stays after practice to help other players. Academically, she’s one of the top of her class. She’s just a good person on the court and off the court and very dependable.”