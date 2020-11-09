Slocomb's Hodges, Dale County's Allen and Healy sign with junior college programs

“I had a couple of other offers and I looked at everything and overall Enterprise met my standard.”

Allen, who said staying close to home was “a plus” in the decision, said the signing left her feeling blessed.

“It is amazing,” Allen said. “The feeling is indescribable. I am so blessed and thankful to my family and friends that pushed me to where I am at and especially my coaches. I am very blessed.”

Dutton, who is in her sixth year at the school, said Allen has played a lot of roles for the Warriors and done so with integrity.

“Shelby is going to be one of the first ones that graduates that I had since 7th grade and I watched her grow up,” Dutton said. “She is a great kid. She is super coachable. You can’t ask for a better kid than her. She works hard. She is also a great student in the classroom.

“She has probably played almost everywhere on the field for me since the seventh grade. She has worked hard at every position whether she knew what was going on or not. She is the epitome of a team player. She loves everyone.”

Dutton said Allen’s speed and hitting abilities usually sparks the Warrior offense.