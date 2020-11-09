Slocomb's Hodges, Dale County's Allen and Healy sign with junior college programs

Despite the coronavirus, three local softball players found a way to get their talents in front of college coaches.
Those efforts have helped the three seniors earn a scholarship in their sport.
The three – Slocomb’s Gracen Hodges and Dale County’s Shelby Allen and Jazmin Healy – all signed on Monday. Hodges inked with Coastal Alabama North Community College in Monroeville, Allen with Enterprise State Community College and Healy with Marion Military Institute in west Alabama.
Hodges, a pitcher/first baseman, signed in front of family, teammates and friends at the Slocomb library, while Allen, an all-around player who played shortstop last year, and Hardy, an outfielder, signed in the Dale County gym.
Hodges picked up her scholarship offer after shining in a rare summer pitching showcase, while the two Dale County players sent out videos to coaches who recruited the players after being impressed with what they saw.
Because of COVID-19, college coaches did not get the opportunities in the spring and summer to see players in game action as normal.
God’s presence leads Hodges to Coastal
Slocomb’s Hodges said she felt a peaceful ease when she visited the Coastal program guided by coach Christa Childress.
“First, I want to thank God for giving me this opportunity and giving me the talent to play this sport,” Hodges said. “Ever since we met coach Childress and (baseball) coach (Kenny) Dupont, I fell in love with the school. When I went on my visit, I loved the campus and I could feel God’s presence. I feel like this is where God wants me to be.”
The Slocomb senior described signing as “amazing.”
“To finally live out the dream that started in a little 5-year-old playing tee ball, it feels amazing,” Hodges said. “I really couldn’t give enough credit to God.”
While she is a solid offensive and defensive player, Hodges’ main value is pitching, says Slocomb head coach Ashley Bell.
“She does a good job of keeping the ball low in the zone, especially with her drop ball (pitch), and gets a lot of ground ball outs, which is huge, especially when you have a team that can handle ground balls,” Bell said. “She does a great job of limiting her walks and letting her defense play. Her curveball and off-speed are good too.”
Coastal Alabama’s Childress said Hodges’ work ethic at a pitching showcase in Enterprise in June was eye-catching. Childress noted most pitchers finish the workout after the requested 10 pitches, wanting to know ‘What’s next,’ but said Hodges went further.
“The things we were impressed with were how hard she worked, but also as she was pitching, she kept getting better throughout the workout that day,” Childress said. “Some cases after they throw their first 10 minutes, you can see they are getting tired, but her pitches were getting stronger. You could tell she had that dedication and that desire.”
As good a player as Hodges is, Bell said the Eagles are getting a quality person. As an example, Hodges was named to the 16-athlete AHSAA Student Advisory Committee.
“Gracen is such a high-character kid,” Bell said. “She is always doing the right thing on and off the field, working hard and setting great examples for younger student-athletes.”
Childress, after recruiting visits and calls, saw the same thing.
“We feel like we are getting a Triple A athlete, which means athletics, academics and attitude. All those are positives (with Gracen).”
ESCC provides home feeling for Allen
While she had several junior college offers, Dale County’s Shelby Allen felt a connection with nearby Enterprise State and head coach Traci Harrison.
“I felt at home and the coach (Harrison) really made me feel at home and she reminded me a lot of my high school coach, coach (Nicole) Dutton,” Allen said.
“I had a couple of other offers and I looked at everything and overall Enterprise met my standard.”
Allen, who said staying close to home was “a plus” in the decision, said the signing left her feeling blessed.
“It is amazing,” Allen said. “The feeling is indescribable. I am so blessed and thankful to my family and friends that pushed me to where I am at and especially my coaches. I am very blessed.”
Dutton, who is in her sixth year at the school, said Allen has played a lot of roles for the Warriors and done so with integrity.
“Shelby is going to be one of the first ones that graduates that I had since 7th grade and I watched her grow up,” Dutton said. “She is a great kid. She is super coachable. You can’t ask for a better kid than her. She works hard. She is also a great student in the classroom.
“She has probably played almost everywhere on the field for me since the seventh grade. She has worked hard at every position whether she knew what was going on or not. She is the epitome of a team player. She loves everyone.”
Dutton said Allen’s speed and hitting abilities usually sparks the Warrior offense.
“Shelby has great speed,” Dutton said. “In seventh grade, I turned her around to the left side and she stuck with that. She is strong as well, so she is kind of a power slapper. She is usually at the top of the lineup because she can get a bunt down when we need it or she can put it in play and get herself on base. In the field, she is quick and can cover a lot of ground.”
Enterprise’s Harrison, who sees Allen playing in the outfield for the Boll Weevils, was impressed with Allen’s overall attributes.
“Shelby is an all-around athlete,” Harrison said. “In watching her, I knew immediately that she was someone you wanted in your program. She has an awesome glove and awesome batting.”
Military aspect appeals to Healy
For Dale County’s Jazmin Healy, the opportunity to experience military life at Marion Military Institute was something that appealed to her.
“I feel I am physically strong and I have always wanted to go in the military, but I haven’t actually done it, so I thought this would be a good step to figure out what it would be like if I did and play college softball,” Healy said.
The chance to sign a scholarship in a sport she has played since she was 4 or 5 years old was special, said Healy.
“Honestly, I never thought this day would happen,” Healy said. “It is really heartwarming.”
A transfer from Rehobeth after her sophomore season, Healy has played only one year with the Warriors, but it has been enough for Dutton to see her talents.
“She is fast – a lot of speed,” Dutton said. “She is a natural lefty. She slaps and regularly hits on the left side. She is great in the outfield. She covers a lot of ground and has a strong arm. She can play anywhere in the outfield I put her.”
Healy noted her defensive prowess in the outfield is a definite strength.
“I feel I am good in the outfield,” Healy said. “I can read the ball pretty well and I am pretty fast.”
