Slocomb's Holmes calls MLB all-star selection "pretty cool"

Slocomb native Clay Holmes admitted he knew he might be selected to play in next week’s MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Still, hearing the official news Sunday afternoon from New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone during a meeting before New York’s game at Boston’s Fenway Park was something he won’t forget.

“I knew there was a chance, but it was something I tried to put on the backburner and tried to keep doing my job, do the things I can control and help the team win,” Holmes said of the last few days during a Dothan Eagle interview Monday afternoon. “Now that it has happened, it is pretty cool.”

The Yankee relief ace was selected to the American League team for the July 19 game at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium through a vote by players and input from the MLB Commissioner’s office.

Holmes said he was informed of his all-star selection by Boone mid-Sunday afternoon before the official all-star rosters were released by ESPN later in the evening. Holmes, wearing a black Yankee T-shirt and blue jeans, sat down on a brown sofa inside the visiting clubhouse office at Fenway as the meeting began.

“Well, the most dominant reliever in the sport gets to go to LA for the all-star game,” announced Boone of the meeting, which was secretly video-taped by the Yankees public relations department and is now on Twitter.

Holmes replied “Sweet.”

Boone, after offering congratulations, said, “I know it probably isn’t much of a surprise, but the fact you are going for the first time, it has got to be pretty awesome (for you). You are an all-star for the rest of your life. They will never take that away from you. Obviously, you have earned it.”

Boone finished the meeting saying, ‘Congratulations, go start making plans,” and Holmes again replied, “Sweet.”

Holmes then hugged Boone along with Yankee pitching coach Matt Blake and bench coach Carlos Mendoza before leaving.

“It was a cool moment to share with those guys – guys who have had a big impact on what I have done with the Yankees,” Holmes said.

Holmes said while he didn’t react outwardly a lot to the news, he said he was a bit more reactionary inside.

“I don’t express a ton of emotion,” Holmes said. “For me, I am just grateful more than anything. It is something that I can always say that, ‘I am an all-star.’ It is pretty incredible and I am appreciative of it.”

Holmes is in his fifth year in the major leagues. After three-and-a-half seasons of mostly struggles with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-handed pitcher has been spectacular with the Yankees since the team obtained him in a mid-season trade last year.

Initially a set-up man for Aroldis Chapman, Holmes seized the closer’s role this season with strong work while Chapman was injured.

For the season, Holmes has a 4-0 record with a 0.46 earned run average and 16 saves in 18 opportunities for the Yankees, who were off Monday.

In 39 1/3 innings over 38 appearances, he has 40 strikeouts and only six walks. He has given up just two earned runs and has not allowed a home run all season in facing 148 batters overall. His walks/hits to innings pitched (WHIP) ratio is 0.74 and opposing batters are hitting only .165 against him.

Prior to Monday, the ERA and the WHIP were best among all American League relievers with more than 30 innings pitched and his 16 saves were tied for fifth most in the league. The .165 average was third best among top relievers.

After Boone informed him of his selection, the 29-year-old Holmes called his wife, Ashlyn, before sending a family text message to his parents, Wendell and Teresa Holmes, and his two brothers, Trey and Jacob Holmes.

“I told them to start making plans (to go to LA),” Holmes said. “Hopefully they will all get to be there. It will be exciting to share this experience with my family. They are pretty excited. I am looking forward to seeing them.”

In earning the all-star nod, Holmes is believed to be the first Wiregrass player who played high school ball in the area to be a part of the all-star game in 62 years when Hartford native and Geneva County High School graduate Early Wynn played in his seventh all-star game in 1960.

The Wiregrass has had several natives compete in the all-star game but who left the area in early childhood – notably MLB hall of famers Don Sutton (Clio) and Monte Irvin (Haleburg) among others along with former San Francisco Giant Matt Cain.

“That is pretty special to represent the Wiregrass,” Holmes said.

Holmes said a lot of people helped him get to where he is an all-star honoree. He thanked all his coaches who have worked with him from youth ball to the Yankees, along with family and those in Slocomb who have supported him through the years.

The MLB all-star selection is Holmes’ first such achievement since being a part of the Alabama Lions East-West all-star baseball tournament in June of 2010 at Samford University in Birmingham. His only other all-star experience, he said, was probably as a little leaguer as a youth.

Less than 24 hours after being informed of his selection, Holmes said it still hadn’t sunk in yet.

“It is a pretty surreal thing,” Holmes said. “I think when I get out there (to Los Angeles), get into the hotel and things get going, it probably will sink it. It is definitely a great moment and I am excited.”