Slocomb's Jaylen Nobles signs with Mars Hill (N.C.) University

Nobles said he liked the coaching staff at Mars Hill, which played a role in his decision to play at the school. He plans to visit the campus this Saturday.

“It looked like a real brotherhood,” Nobles said. “The coaching staff really reached out and showed a lot of love. I figured it would be the right fit for me.”

Though he played several roles at Slocomb, Nobles will likely be a running back at Mars Hill, a position he prefers to play. Still, he is preparing for anything.

“They are looking at me at running back, but I will prepare for anything because you never know when you get there what is going to happen or the circumstances you might be put under, so I am going to train just like I do any other time for anything,” Nobles said.

As he prepares for his first year at Mars Hill coming this fall, Nobles says he has to keep working, especially since now that he is on a different level from a talent perspective.

“Just being humble and knowing I am no longer going to be the best on the field as everybody is equal at this game now, so I have to train to separate myself from everybody else,” Nobles said.

A multi-sport athlete, Nobles also earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors in basketball and has had a successful career in baseball and track/field while at Slocomb.