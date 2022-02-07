Slocomb's Jaylen Nobles signs with Mars Hill (N.C.) University

After a high school career of 6,451 yards and 90 touchdowns, one of the top senior Wiregrass football players now has a college home.
Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles, a two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 and a two-time ASWA first-team all-state selection, signed on Monday with Mars Hill University, a Division-II program in North Carolina.
“It is a blessing,” Nobles said. “All my hard work that I have put in over the years has finally paid off today. It ain’t over with now. I have to keep going and keep trying to be great with everything I do from here on out.”
After earning 529 yards rushing and nine TDs as a freshman, Nobles recorded three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons to finish his career. He amassed 1,500 yards and 21 TDs as a sophomore and 1,589 yards rushing and 27 scores as a junior. He earned 1,128 yards and 18 TDs this past season while having to play some quarterback because of an injured teammate.
The multi-talented Nobles, a gifted receiver and a hard-hitting linebacker who also punted his senior season for the RedTops, produced in other areas too.
Over his career, he passed for 876 yards and eight touchdowns – 758 and seven scores this past year – and caught 57 passes for 1,040 yards and 13 touchdowns, while returning kicks for 377 yards and also earning 277 return yards off nine interceptions and amassing 126 tackles on defense.
In addition, he had 16 career punts for 667 yards for a 41.7 average. Almost half (7) of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. His first career punt was a 59 yarder and one of his last punts was a 71 yarder.
He helped the RedTops to a 27-17 in his four years, capped by back-to-back region titles in his final two years when Slocomb finished 10-2 and 8-4.
Despite all his accolades and strong production on the field, Nobles didn’t garner much interest from bigger schools or in-state programs.
Nobles admits the lack of attention is a little motivation, but stressed he is just glad to have an opportunity to play college football.
“It’s always going to motivation, but I just look at as it is still a blessing that I get to go play ball anywhere,” Nobles said. “It doesn’t matter if it is D-I, D-II or D-III. I am playing D-II, so I have to go showcase my talents and make everybody that didn’t recruit me regret it.”
While he hopes to “showcase” his talents, for the moment, he is not thinking of using the motivation to springboard to a bigger program. He said just wants to enjoy his time at Mars Hill.
“I really haven’t thought about it like that. I just really want to go up there and ball out and whatever happens from there just happens,” Nobles said.
Nobles said he liked the coaching staff at Mars Hill, which played a role in his decision to play at the school. He plans to visit the campus this Saturday.
“It looked like a real brotherhood,” Nobles said. “The coaching staff really reached out and showed a lot of love. I figured it would be the right fit for me.”
Though he played several roles at Slocomb, Nobles will likely be a running back at Mars Hill, a position he prefers to play. Still, he is preparing for anything.
“They are looking at me at running back, but I will prepare for anything because you never know when you get there what is going to happen or the circumstances you might be put under, so I am going to train just like I do any other time for anything,” Nobles said.
As he prepares for his first year at Mars Hill coming this fall, Nobles says he has to keep working, especially since now that he is on a different level from a talent perspective.
“Just being humble and knowing I am no longer going to be the best on the field as everybody is equal at this game now, so I have to train to separate myself from everybody else,” Nobles said.
A multi-sport athlete, Nobles also earned Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors in basketball and has had a successful career in baseball and track/field while at Slocomb.