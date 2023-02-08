Slocomb seniors Braylon Miller and Michael Ward liked the recent winning tenure of Huntingdon College’s football program.

They hope to help continue the winning ways after signing to play for the Hawks on Wednesday during a ceremony at the Slocomb High Media Center.

Miller was a running back and linebacker at Slocomb, while Ward played in the backfield and also at linebacker.

“It feels exciting,” Miller said of signing. “I am finally able to do something I have been dreaming for since playing Pee Wee. It is just exciting.”

Ward was equally excited and also thankful for the chance.

“It feels very exciting and truly blessed,” Ward said. “I thank everybody for helping me – my teammates, my coaches, my family and most of all I thank the Lord for what he has done for me. It is very exciting and I feel very blessed.”

Miller led the RedTop defense in tackles this past year with 106. He also rushed for 414 yards and three touchdowns on offense for Slocomb. He is expected to play inside linebacker in college.

Ward recorded 46 tackles with two quarterback sacks on defense and rushed for 77 yards with one TD on offense, but was a valuable blocker from his running back position. He expects to play halfback for the Hawks.

Both players talked about Huntingdon’s recent reputation of winning. The Hawks finished 9-2 this past year and made the Division-III playoffs. They were 8-3 the year before. They were unbeaten in USA South Conference play in both seasons.

“I really liked what they have – they have a winning program,” Ward said. “The coaches were really nice and really involved when I went up there. The players were really nice.”

Miller also referred to the success as part of his decision to attend the school.

“They have a winning culture there,” Miller said. “It is a Christian-based college and it is not too far from home also.”

Miller said he knew after the final game this past season that he wanted to continue playing the sport.

“Whenever the season was over with it, I was looking back and saying, ‘I am really going to miss football. I really want to continue to do this,’ so that’s when I decided I wanted to go play in college somewhere,” Miller said.

For Ward, the chance to play college fulfills a near-lifelong dream.

“It feels awesome to be able to this,” Ward said. “I have been playing since I was seven. I have always had a dream to be able to go to the next level, so it is exciting to be able to play at the next level -- and with somebody I know too.”

Having the opportunity to play together was also meaningful to the two players.

“We have been playing since we were younger, so it is pretty cool to be able to play with him again,” Ward said.