Slocomb's Nobles, Elba's Caldwell selected for North-South game
Slocomb's Nobles, Elba's Caldwell selected for North-South game

Slocomb senior running back Jaylen Nobles and Elba senior defensive end/linebacker Chrystyile Caldwell were chosen to play for the South all-stars in the 63rd Annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Football game in December.

The two will play under the guidance of South head coach, Geneva County’s JimBob Striplin, against the north all-stars. Both teams are 37-man squads, all seniors.

The game is set for Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

