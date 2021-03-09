Small ball, Milanowski pitching carry HA softball over Slocomb

Rayleigh Cotton then entered in relief of Baker and Beachum drew a two-out walk. With Mattie Havas at the plate, Beachum broke off first base and drew a throw from the catcher that skipped to the first baseman and Smith raced in from third for the second run of the game.

Cotton got out of further trouble with a strikeout of Havas, but the Raiders had taken a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Raiders got a leadoff single by Lizzy Kate Skinner and a walk by Emily Maddox. Baker then re-entered to pitch for the RedTops.

Tylaya Lingo was thrown out at first after a bouncer in front of the plate for the first out of the inning as the runners advanced to second and third. Mary Suzan Aman then laid down a bunt in front of the plate and the throw went past the first baseman, allowing two more runs to score in making it a 4-0 lead.

Caldwell grounded to the Baker on the mound, but her throw to first was low and got away, allowing another run to score.

After walks to Smith and Milanowksi loaded the bases with one out, Beachum sent a sacrifice fly to left field than scored Caldwell for a 6-0 lead before Baker got out of the inning.