Small ball, Milanowski pitching carry HA softball over Slocomb

A little small ball yielded some big results for Houston Academy during an 8-0 win over Slocomb at the Westgate Softball Complex on Tuesday.
“We started off slow and so I thought we would try manufacturing some runs and fortunately it panned out for us,” Houston Academy coach Sharon Cherry said. “Then the girls second, third time through (the batting order) started hitting the ball and doing the things that we needed to do to win ballgames.”
Alexis Milanowski was dominant as well on the mound in pitching a two-hitter with nine strikeouts and adding a late two-run homer to put the game away.
“We work a lot on our pitching and Alexis is a kid who works really hard,” Cherry said. “We feel confident in our defense and we told our pitchers to hit your spots and trust your defense. She did a great job.”
In the early going it was a pitcher’s duel between Milanowski and Slocomb’s Cieara Baker, who struck out six batters and allowed only a Jaysoni Beachum single in the first 2 1/3 innings before the Raiders got to work.
With one out in the bottom of the third, Caley Caldwell walked for HA and Ansleigh Smith followed with a textbook bunt down the third base line for a hit.
After Caldwell moved to third and Smith to second following a wild pitch, Milanowski connected on a sacrifice fly to center field to bring in the first run of the game.
Rayleigh Cotton then entered in relief of Baker and Beachum drew a two-out walk. With Mattie Havas at the plate, Beachum broke off first base and drew a throw from the catcher that skipped to the first baseman and Smith raced in from third for the second run of the game.
Cotton got out of further trouble with a strikeout of Havas, but the Raiders had taken a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Raiders got a leadoff single by Lizzy Kate Skinner and a walk by Emily Maddox. Baker then re-entered to pitch for the RedTops.
Tylaya Lingo was thrown out at first after a bouncer in front of the plate for the first out of the inning as the runners advanced to second and third. Mary Suzan Aman then laid down a bunt in front of the plate and the throw went past the first baseman, allowing two more runs to score in making it a 4-0 lead.
Caldwell grounded to the Baker on the mound, but her throw to first was low and got away, allowing another run to score.
After walks to Smith and Milanowksi loaded the bases with one out, Beachum sent a sacrifice fly to left field than scored Caldwell for a 6-0 lead before Baker got out of the inning.
Slocomb got its first hit of the game in the fifth when Madison Baloch sent a soft line drive over second base with two outs. Milanowski then got a strikeout to end the inning.
The Raiders put it away in the sixth when Caldwell reached on a single and then Milanowski cranked a home run over the left-center field fence on a full count pitch.
“She had a great at bat – battled, battled, battled,” Cherry said.
The RedTops got their only other hit of the game when Annie Dotson got an infield hit that bounced right in front of the plate to lead off the seventh.
Milanowski then got a groundout to shortstop, fly out to center field and a groundout to third base to wrap up the victory.
Houston Academy improved to 13-2 overall, 3-0 in Class 3A, Area 3.