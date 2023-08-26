MIDLAND CITY — Junior Smith and Tristan Smith both shined in Dale County's 33-20 opening night victory over Ariton on Friday night at Warrior Stadium.

The duo combined for four touchdowns and over 250 rushing yards to help the team secure its first win against Ariton in over four years.

This victory was also the first for Evan Ballard, who became Dale County's head coach this year.

"I'm at a loss for words; I love these guys," a choked up Ballard said. "There is no place else I rather be than here. We changed our culture and these guys bought in to what it is we're trying to do. We've pushed them and asked them to do things that are hard. But it's for nights like this and I'm so proud of them and my staff."

Dale County seemed to be in control at the beginning, taking a 19-2 lead midway through the second quarter. However, Ariton rallied towards the end of the first half to make the game close heading into the second half.

The opening touchdown came on the Warriors' first possession when quarterback Dallas Hedstrom connected with Junior Smith for a 70-yard touchdown pass on a 3rd-and-6 play with 7:12 left in the opening quarter. Smith took off toward the right sideline, where Hedstrom calmly connected with him, allowing Smith to sprint into the end zone. The PAT was no good.

Ariton managed to get the board at the end of the first quarter when Ariton's Jesse Pelham brought down Dale County's Will Hartzog in the end zone for a safety after the Warriors faked a punt on 4th-and-14.

In the second quarter, Junior Smith ran up the middle on a 2nd-and-goal at the 5 for his first touchdown of the night to give the Warriors a 13-2 lead with 10:17 left in the first half. The extra point was good.

Perhaps the best defensive play in the game came on Ariton's next possession. Purple Cats' quarterback Addison Senn was trying to connect with a receiver down field, but defense back Stacy Atkins scooped up the pass and ran it 52 yards down field, setting up a first and goal at Ariton's 4-yard line.

Junior Smith gutted up through the middle for a touchdown on the next play to give Dale County a 19-2 advantage with 9:31 left in the first half. The PAT missed slightly to the left.

From there, Ariton closed in the gap as Senn fired a missile down field to Myles Tyler for a touchdown, before rushing 10 yards into the end zone for a touchdown of his own with 7 minutes remaining in the half. When both teams headed toward the locker room, it was a 19-14 ball game.

Dale County scored first in the second half as Tristan Smith ran for a 68-yard touchdown with six minutes left on the clock to give the Warriors a 27-14 lead. Hedstrom connected with Hartzog for the two-point conversion.

However, it wouldn't be very long before Ariton would find the end zone again. After a holding penalty on Dale County, the Purple Cats began their third possession of the half from the Warriors' 45-yard line. On the first play, Senn found Lawson Leger sprinting up the left sideline, and landed a perfect pass in the receiver's hands.

Once grabbing hold of the ball, Leger made it to the 5-yard line before being brought down by the Dale County defense. On the 1st-and-goal play at the 7-yard line, Ian Senn ran in for the touchdown to get Ariton within one score with four minutes left in the third.

Although Ariton did show fight in the fourth quarter, Dale County managed to put the icing on the cake with a Hartzog touchdown and a Hedstrom interception with 6:16 left on the clock.

The Purple Cats did get one last chance after Tristan Smith fumbled the ball at their 33-yard line with 2:59 remaining. Despite a big run by Jaden Caple, it wasn't enough for Ariton, and they eventually turned the ball over on downs.

Preston Stevens ran the ball twice to run out the clock, and when it was all set and done, it was Dale County celebrating on the sidelines.

Hedstrom was 8-of-11 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Smith recorded 101 rushing yards on 14 carries, 106 reception yards and three total touchdowns. Tristan Smith had 158 yards and one touchdown, while Stevens ran for 82 yards on 14 carries.

Senn led the way for Ariton, completing 7-of-23 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 55 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

Ballard was impressed with what he saw out of the two Smith's.

"We know with what we're getting out of Junior," Ballard said. "He's a big-time player on both offense and defense. A few weeks ago, one of our star running backs got banged up and we said 'hey Tristan, you're going to have to be ready to go.' He's only been playing the position for about a week, and he played a heck of a game tonight. We went to him early and trusted him."

Ballard believes the early success will help shape the rest of the team's season.

"Any time you're doing something different, early success is key," Ballard said. "We just want these guys to see all of the hard work they put in will pay off. We got another good one next week. Carroll is a good football team. Then we start the grind of region play. These games prepare us for that, and we have to keep working. You can't be satisfied with just tonight."