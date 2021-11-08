Smitty Grider retiring after three years leading Dothan Wolves football

The tenure of the first Dothan Wolves head football coach is ending.
Smitty Grider, who has coached the Wolves since their inception in 2019, announced on Monday that he is retiring from coaching. He informed Dothan players Monday afternoon of his retirement plans after telling city school officials earlier in the morning.
Grider has coached for 40 years, including the last 17 as a head coach of five programs. He has a career record of 125-65. He led Dothan to a 14-16 record over the last three seasons.
“To give (Superintendent) Dr. (Dennis) Coe ample time to find a replacement, I informed him of my intent to retire from coaching when my current contract expires on June 30, 2022,” Grider said in a statement to the Dothan Eagle.
“It has been a difficult decision, but it is time. I have been afforded an opportunity in private business that will allow me to spend more time with my family and I just can’t put them last anymore. They have taken a backseat to my career for far too long.
“I started my coaching career in 1982 and through 40 football seasons, 20 plus wrestling and track seasons I have been blessed to work with the greatest group of young men in the world. I have also been blessed to work with the best group of coaches and men in the business.
“I’m grateful to my family who has supported me and followed me from one end of the state to the other through the years. I would like to thank Dr. Coe and Dothan City Schools for the opportunity to start the program and wish Dothan Football and Dothan City Schools nothing but the best. I will miss the players, coaches and the competition on Friday nights, but I am excited to enter the next chapter of my life.”
Grider also thanked former athletic director Stan Eldridge for hiring him in 2019.
Grider took over at Dothan in 2019 following the consolidation of Dothan and Northview schools.
His first team went 8-3 and reached the first round of the state playoffs. The second went 2-7 during a pandemic-plagued season. His final team this past season finished 4-6, though it won three of the last five games, including a 17-13 upset over McGill-Toolen in the season finale.
Dothan athletic director Jessica Noble said Grider provided more than just wins and losses during his tenure, but an important element of unifying an athletic program after consolidation.
“One of the big things he accomplished is he came in when we consolidated and took two schools that were big rivals -- and with football being the first and the biggest sport -- what he did then when we came together, set the tone for our athletic program,” Noble said.
“When we came together, we really came together as one school, one team and one program. What he and his coaching staff did that first year really set the tone for all our athletic programs where all the athletes believed in one team and one community. Coach Grider played a big hand in that. We really appreciate those efforts.”
Prior to coming to Dothan, Grider spent one season as head coach at Hazel Green in north Alabama, directing the Trojans to a 4-7 record and a first-round playoff appearance. He spent four seasons in directing new program Park Crossing from 2014-17 to a 38-9 record, highlighted by a Class 6A state semifinal appearance in 2016.
Grider also guided Beauregard to a 64-28 record from 2006-2013 and was named the 2012 Class 4A Coach of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association following an 11-2 season.
He began his head coaching days at Coosa of Central County in 2005, leading the Cougars to a 5-5 record.
Prior to being a head coach, Grider was an assistant coach at Opelika for eight seasons and at Smiths Station for two seasons. Before that, Grider spent 13 years as a coach from 1982-94 at George Washington Junior High in Montgomery, a city he grew up in and later attended high school in at Jeff Davis High School.
Coe said the school system has already begun the process of finding a replacement at Dothan, which has undergone upgrades to its athletic facilities with plans for more coming up. Most recently, Rip Hewes Stadium, where the Wolves play their home games, had new flashing LED lights installed along with a new Jumbotron.
“With us being a Class 7A program now, we hope and expect to attract quality individuals.” Coe said. “We will be looking for someone who has demonstrated prior success in a large-school setting. We understand that we will have to get competitive in pay (salary) with others in the same region and I think our board and city are willing to be competitive in that area.”
Coe later clarified that an increase in pay was his desire as a superintendent, but that it was up to school board members. He also stated it would also be based off the desired candidate and his resume.
Grider made in the low $100,000 range in salary at Dothan and Coe said from his understanding that other head coaches in Class 7A, Region 3 were at least 10-15 percent higher in salary.
Coe didn’t rule out hiring a strong assistant coach or coordinator for the job, but admitted a proven head coach, particularly, at a big school was more ideal.
“That would be our preference – someone who has been a proven leader and who has shown how to manage a large program and been successful (as a head coach),” Coe said.
Since a lot of potential candidates are still in the state playoffs, Coe said it was likely a new head coach would not be named until January.