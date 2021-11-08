Smitty Grider retiring after three years leading Dothan Wolves football

The tenure of the first Dothan Wolves head football coach is ending.

Smitty Grider, who has coached the Wolves since their inception in 2019, announced on Monday that he is retiring from coaching. He informed Dothan players Monday afternoon of his retirement plans after telling city school officials earlier in the morning.

Grider has coached for 40 years, including the last 17 as a head coach of five programs. He has a career record of 125-65. He led Dothan to a 14-16 record over the last three seasons.

“To give (Superintendent) Dr. (Dennis) Coe ample time to find a replacement, I informed him of my intent to retire from coaching when my current contract expires on June 30, 2022,” Grider said in a statement to the Dothan Eagle.

“It has been a difficult decision, but it is time. I have been afforded an opportunity in private business that will allow me to spend more time with my family and I just can’t put them last anymore. They have taken a backseat to my career for far too long.

“I started my coaching career in 1982 and through 40 football seasons, 20 plus wrestling and track seasons I have been blessed to work with the greatest group of young men in the world. I have also been blessed to work with the best group of coaches and men in the business.