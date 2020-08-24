Smoke Sports Academy baseball/softball training facility opening in Ashford

ASHFORD – Ryan Love is offering recreational and high school athletes in his hometown an opportunity he didn’t have growing up.
“I’ve always wanted a facility and I feel like it’s going to help the school and I feel like it can help the recreation department here in Ashford – even Cottonwood and Columbia and local small towns,” Love said.
The Smoke Sports Academy, designed mainly for baseball and softball players, will officially open in Ashford on Sept. 1.
Love, a 2007 Ashford High graduate and owner of the facility, has been involved in youth league baseball as a coach for the past 13 years.
“This has been a dream of mine,” Love said. “We’ve got four cages. We’ve got a soft toss area and a tee area for work. We’ll also have four bullpens for boys and girls. We’ll have one softball pitching machine and one baseball pitching machine. Those will be available Sept. 1.
“In the bullpen areas, the mounds will be portable. So if you’re in here and want to take some ground balls, we’ve got plenty of room to move the mounds out of the way and take ground balls.
“We’ll have a keyless entry on the door starting Sept. 1 so they can come in and they can work as long as they are a member.
“We’ll also be offering lessons. As of now I’m the only one giving lessons, but I’m in contact with a few other guys trying to get them in here to give some lessons as well.”
An open house was held this past weekend and Love said 31 kids have already signed up.
“We’re doing a 12-month agreement – it’s not a contract – for $35 a month,” Love said. “That’s 24/7 access that they can come in as a member.”
Love also said the facility can be used for more than baseball and softball.
“The high school (players) will have somewhere to go on a rainy day,” Love said. “Even the football team – I’ve even reached out to them and told them they can come in and retract the cages back and they could use the facility some afternoons when they couldn’t be outside.
“I’m hoping we can all work together and make it good for our community.”
The 7,500 square foot facility located at 1860 old Hwy. 84, suite 4, has artificial turf in place for the surface.
“We’ve got room to grow, which is a good thing,” Love said. “We’re starting out with four cages and we’ve got the ability to put a couple more in here if needed.”
Love believes the timing is right to open the business.
“A lot of these schools try out in the fall now with baseball and softball,” Love said. “Travel ball is 10-11 months out of the year, so it’s really not a bad time to start.”
Love said the name of the facility comes from the travel baseball team he has coached – the Ashford Smoke.
“They’re 13 years old now, but I started with them when they were 8 and that was the name of our team,” Love said.
Those on his coaching staff – Blake Tillery, Steven Deese and Richie Bass – helped him get started with the project.
“We’ve been throwing it around and talking about it for a long time and things came together, so we decided to give it a go,” Love said.
For more information, Love can be contacted by email at smokesportsacademy@gmail.com or by phone at 334-350-6018. He can also be contacted through a Facebook page called Smoke Baseball Academy.
