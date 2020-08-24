Smoke Sports Academy baseball/softball training facility opening in Ashford

ASHFORD – Ryan Love is offering recreational and high school athletes in his hometown an opportunity he didn’t have growing up.

“I’ve always wanted a facility and I feel like it’s going to help the school and I feel like it can help the recreation department here in Ashford – even Cottonwood and Columbia and local small towns,” Love said.

The Smoke Sports Academy, designed mainly for baseball and softball players, will officially open in Ashford on Sept. 1.

Love, a 2007 Ashford High graduate and owner of the facility, has been involved in youth league baseball as a coach for the past 13 years.

“This has been a dream of mine,” Love said. “We’ve got four cages. We’ve got a soft toss area and a tee area for work. We’ll also have four bullpens for boys and girls. We’ll have one softball pitching machine and one baseball pitching machine. Those will be available Sept. 1.

“In the bullpen areas, the mounds will be portable. So if you’re in here and want to take some ground balls, we’ve got plenty of room to move the mounds out of the way and take ground balls.

“We’ll have a keyless entry on the door starting Sept. 1 so they can come in and they can work as long as they are a member.