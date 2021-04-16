Softball Roundup: Opp wins two at Andalusia tournament

Opp won its first two games at Andalusia’s Bringin Heat Tournament, beating Straughn 16-0 and Theodore 4-3.
In the win over Straughn, Opp (29-9-1), Reese Cauley was 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and five runs batted in, Anna Beth Kendrick was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Amaya Womack had a single with three RBI in the win.
Cauley pitched a perfect game, retiring all nine batters, four off strikeouts.
In the win over Theodore, Womack was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and McKinley Hill was 2-for-2 with a double.
Caroline Courson earned the pitching win, allowing three hits and no earned runs, while striking out four. Cauley picked up a save, getting the last two outs, one a strikeout.
Charles Henderson wins two: Charles Henderson won a pair of games in Friday night’s opening round of the Beauregard Tournament.
The Trojans beat Beauregard 2-1 and Opelika 8-4.
Against Beauregard, Madison Stewart hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the offense, while Stella Gilbreath provided the pitching, hurling a five-inning two hitter with one run allowed and two strikeouts.
In the win over Opelika, McKenzie Cain and Stewart both hit homers with Stewart driving in two runs and Cain one. Cain also had a double in the game. Madison Allen had a double and drove in three runs and Heather Maxwell had a single and RBI.
Hannah Sparrow struck out four and pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win in the four-inning game.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian 10, Macon East 0: Paige Welch threw a four-inning perfect game, not allowing a base runner to reach, and recorded eight strikeouts, while Emmaline Hartzog hit two home runs and drove in five runs in ACA’s opening round win at the AISA Junior Varsity State Tournament at Macon East.
Kate Griffin had two hits, one a solo homer, and Welch and Anna Grace Blalock both had two singles and one RBI. Hope Kennedy had double and RBI.
Abbeville Christian 7, South Choctaw 4: Emmaline Hartzog and Kate Griffin both had two hits with Hartzog driving in two and Griffin one. Paige Welch also had a hit and RBI.
Hartzog struck out 10 over five innings for the pitching win.