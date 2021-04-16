Softball Roundup: Opp wins two at Andalusia tournament

Opp won its first two games at Andalusia’s Bringin Heat Tournament, beating Straughn 16-0 and Theodore 4-3.

In the win over Straughn, Opp (29-9-1), Reese Cauley was 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and five runs batted in, Anna Beth Kendrick was 2-for-2 with two RBI and Amaya Womack had a single with three RBI in the win.

Cauley pitched a perfect game, retiring all nine batters, four off strikeouts.

In the win over Theodore, Womack was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI and McKinley Hill was 2-for-2 with a double.

Caroline Courson earned the pitching win, allowing three hits and no earned runs, while striking out four. Cauley picked up a save, getting the last two outs, one a strikeout.

Charles Henderson wins two: Charles Henderson won a pair of games in Friday night’s opening round of the Beauregard Tournament.

The Trojans beat Beauregard 2-1 and Opelika 8-4.

Against Beauregard, Madison Stewart hit a two-run homer in the first inning for the offense, while Stella Gilbreath provided the pitching, hurling a five-inning two hitter with one run allowed and two strikeouts.