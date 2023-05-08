Dothan Department of Leisure Services director Alison Hall started the press conference Monday morning by saying, “It’s always a good day when we can give out money.”

Indeed it was for representatives of 20 high school softball teams that competed in the Dothan Diamond Classic in April.

A tournament record $53,640 was dispersed among the participating teams coming from proceeds consisting of sponsorships, ticket sales and concession sales minus expenses for the week-long event that was held at the Westgate Softball Complex and James Oates Park.

The money is divided by the number of games each team played in the single-elimination bracket, which was decided following pool play competition.

The four teams which made it to the semifinal, championship and consolation rounds – G.W. Long, Enterprise, Wicksburg and Geneva – each received a check for $5,360. Geneva defeated Wicksburg in the championship game and Enterprise defeated G.W. Long in the consolation game.

Dale County, which played three games, got a check for $4,020. Six teams which played two games received a check for $2,680: Brantley, Dothan, Headland, Pike Road, Providence Christian and Rehobeth.

The nine teams which played one game in the single-elimination bracket – Ariton, Ashford, Carroll, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist Academy, Houston County and Slocomb – each pocketed $1,340.

Several coaches on hand during the press conference spoke about the significance of the tournament, which was initiated by Rhonda Kirk and Kenny Thompson of the Dothan Department of Leisure Services in 2019.

“I’d just like to thank all of the sponsors who year after year come out to support this awesome tournament,” Houston Academy coach Sharon Cherry said. “And also, the City of Dothan, who puts a ton of work into this.

“We play a lot of tournaments around the state of Alabama and I put our parks up against anyone. They are really well kept. It’s such an honor to be part of a community that is always so willing to give back.

“I just recently learned that this was a brainchild of (Dothan Leisure Services) Kenny Thompson and Rhonda Kirk … thank you so much for doing something for the girls in our area.”

Geneva coach Ashley Bell said the money will certainly be put to good use.

“I want to thank the City of Dothan and Kenny and Rhonda for everything they did to make this possible for us this year,” Bell said. “This is the best tournament in the state and Geneva High School is very appreciative to all of the sponsors and the check that we received that’s going to go to new uniforms, facility upgrades, travel and stuff like that.”

Dothan High serves as the host school of the tournament and Wolves’ coach Donny Bright is proud to be part of it.

“It’s always a great run tournament and y’all (DLS) are always asking for input on things we can do to make it better,” Bright said. “It’s always great that we have people who are already have something as good as what the Dothan Diamond Classic is, but always wanting to find ways to improve it.”

Houston County had two players appear at the press conference alongside their coach.

“I’d like to thank the Dothan Diamond Classic for providing this opportunity for us,” Houston County senior Kennedy Grace Nance said. “It was a great learning experience for everybody who competes and plays.”

The tournament dates for next year was announced as April 8-12.