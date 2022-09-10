Sophomores McCrea, Smith win Wildcat Invitational races

A pair of sophomores and first-time varsity winners topped the field and helped their team to a title at the Enterprise Wildcat Invitational cross country meet Saturday morning on a soggy Johnny Henderson Family Park course.

Enterprise’s Emma McCrea won the girls 5K (3.1-mile) race, finishing with a winning time of 22 minutes and 7.25 seconds, while Providence Christian’s Cole Smith claimed the boys 5K title in 17:48.99.

McCrea helped Enterprise win the girls team title. The Wildcats, with five runners finishing in the top nine, had 28 points to outdistance Providence Christian (50), Andalusia (132) and Kinston (150). Dothan, Wicksburg, Geneva, New Brockton and Zion Chapel had runners in the race, but not enough for team scoring.

Smith paced the Providence boys to a semi-close victory over the host Wildcats, 22-35. The Eagles had four of the top five finishers plus a ninth-place runner in the field of 56 runners, while Enterprise had four in the top eight with their fifth runner in 13th place.

Kinston boys (106) were third followed by Zion Chapel (114) and Andalusia (134). Dothan, Charles Henderson, Wicksburg, Geneva, New Brockton and Rehobeth had runners in the race, but not enough for team scoring.

“It feels good (to win),” Enterprise’s McCrea said. “It’s the first race I have won. I was just excited to be leading the pack.”

McCrea said she led virtually the entire race, though she had nearby company most of the way. She pulled away to a 12-second win over Dothan’s Gabriella Baker, who finished in 22:19.36.

A member of Enterprise’s varsity team since the seventh grade, McCrea was two minutes off her career best time, but was still pleased with her mark on Saturday.

“It wasn’t a PR, but I was proud of it for this course,” McCrea said, noting the course “was muddy at some points and pretty slippery,” though “manageable.” She added there were some “killer hills” as well.

She added her goal was simply to make others proud of her efforts.

“I just wanted to make myself proud, make my friends and my team proud,” McCrea said.

Enterprise’s Ammarie Jenkins was third in 22:27.22, followed by a trio of Providence Christian runners in Millie Talmadge (23:41.69), Madelyn Patterson (23:41.71) and Hannah Jacobs (23:41.72).

Enterprise then had three straight place in 7th, 8th and 9th in Talia De Hoyos (23:47.08), Madeline Nichols (23:50.39) and Anabelle De Hoyos (23:50.46). Providence Christian’s Elle Salter (24:00.66) finished 10th, followed by Wicksburg’s Kelsey Ellenburg (23:24.22) in 11th.

Geneva’s top runners were Kaden Ward and Abby Allen, who finished tied for 15th in 27:13.51. Kinston’s top placer was Paisley Clark in 20th place with time of 28:34.53. Casey Williams (28:35.85, 21st) and New Brockton’s top runner was Kate Lucero (29:15.99, 23rd).

Providence Christian’s Smith said he and Enterprise’s Bowden Michael were “a pace off each other” during the first two miles of the boys race before he pulled away from the Wildcat runner as the two went up a hill.

“I kicked in at two miles, up that hill,” Smith said. “I kind of set a pace and I had to hold it pretty good if I wanted to have any chance, so I started kicking it up that hill and he kind of dropped off (the pace).”

Michael finished as the race’s runner-up in 18:05.08, a good 16 seconds behind Smith.

Still he made Smith change his pre-race strategy of running with a teammate.

“At the beginning of the meet, I thought it would be me and one of my teammates up front,” Smiths said. “I didn’t think he (Michael) would be up there with us, so my plans for the beginning of the meet kind of went into the trash and I just raced to how I felt,” Smith said.

In finishing in 17:48.99, Smith came fairly close to his career personal best of 17:15, but couldn’t overcome the difficult soggy conditions caused by rains over the last couple of days.

“On this course, I wanted to go 17:05, but I knew it would be a tough course and the conditions would be muddy,” Smith said.

In winning, Smith improved off his second-place finish at last year’s Wildcat Invitational.

Following Smith and Michael were three straight Providence Christian runners – Hudson Jordan (18:29.14), Wyatt Mixson (18:39.88) and Nathan Nicholls (19:03.69).

Enterprise had the next three finishers in the sixth through eighth spots in Kristyan DeJesus (19:13.54), Jacob Tillery (19:27.64) and Conrad Suter (19:34.15), followed by Providence Christian’s Will Nicholls (19:36.65) in ninth.

New Brockton’s Grason Wallace (19:36.78) was 10th, Kinston’s Colby Tew (19:47.59) 11th and Zion Chapel’s Cole Charles (20:34.88) was 12th.

Wicksburg’s top finisher was Jackson Barrett (21:14.22) in 14th place. Geneva’s top placer was Lawson Demmer (21:42.67) in 18th place.

Rehobeth, which has not had a cross country team in years, had a runner participate in Justin Trawick, who finished in 19th place with a 21:56.01 time.

Nicco Brunje (22:19.25) was Charles Henderson’s top finisher in 23rd place, Tyler Levitzke (23:18.71) was Andalusia’s top runner in 27th place overall and Gregory Foster (24:46.13) had Dothan’s best finish in 39th place.

Stanley, Gwaltney win JV races: Providence Christian’s Brooke Stanley won the girls JV race and Enterprise’s Griffin Gwaltney won the boys junior varsity event at the Wildcat Invitational.

Stanley finished the 2-mile run in 13 minutes and 44.37 seconds, edging out Enterprise’s Kamryn Wile by less than three seconds. Wile finished in 13:47.07.

Gwaltney held off Providence Christian’s Jacob Mixson by less than two seconds in the boys race. Gwaltney had an 11:59.23 time and Mixson a 12:01.13 effort.

Finishing third in the girls race was Dothan’s Kennedy Watford (14:41.55), followed in fourth and fifth by Enterprise’s Natalie Prater (14:50.53) and Providence Christian’s Juliette Hill (14:52.35).

Wicksburg’s Chloe Wallace (15:12.56), Dothan’s Swope Maya (15:19.73), Zion Chapel’s Theresa Clary (15:40.46) and Enterprise teammates Isabella Hopper (16:01.55) and Layla Jones (16:03.01) rounded out the top 10.

On the boys side, Enterprise’s Brenynn Harmon (12:02.93) was third, followed by Providence Christian’s Josiah King (12:20.33) and Dothan’s Alexander Vasquez (12:35.67) in fourth and fifth.

Enterprise’s Malachi Stafford (12:40.07), Providence Christian’s Zane Jones (12:47.30) and Enterprise’s Brayden Kellogg (12:49.94) finished sixth through eighth. Wicksburg’s Cody Cox (13:02.51) and Enterprise’s Landon Jones (13:09.89) rounded out the top 10.