MONTGOMERY – The Abbeville Lady Yellow Jackets upset previously unbeaten Luverne 35-32 on Friday in the semifinals of the South Regional Class 2A girls basketball tournament at Garrett Coliseum.

Abbeville advances to the championship game on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. against the winner of Friday night’s game between Geneva County and Highland Home.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 22-6, while Luverne ends its season at 31-1.

Bre Hardamon had a big game for Abbeville with a game-high 17 points, while Ja’Mya Glover followed with 10 points and also pulled down 16 rebounds.

Gabby Brown had 13 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, which outrebounded Luverne 55-41 in the game.

Abbeville led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, but only scored one point in the second quarter to trail 13-11 at the break.

Abbeville led 23-21 going into the fourth quarter and outscored Luverne 12-11 to pull out the victory.

Luverne was led by Khashya Richardson with 13 points.

Both teams struggled offensively, with Abbeville shooting 28 percent from the field (14 of 50) and Luverne just 17.5 percent (11-of-63).