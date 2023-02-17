MONTGOMERY – Ariton outscored Highland Home 14-1 to finish the game in rallying to win 48-40 in the last semifinal game Friday night in the boys Class 2A South Regional at Garrett Coliseum.

Ariton’s defense held Highland Home without a field goal in the final 6:46 of the game. The Purple Cats outscored Highland Home 18-6 in the fourth quarter and forced 14 turnovers during the game.

The Purple Cats (21-9) advance to the championship game Tuesday against St. Luke’s at 2:15 p.m.

Andyn Garris led a balanced Ariton scoring attack with 13 points, while Lawson Leger finished with 12 and Isaiah Johnson with 10. Ian Senn led the team in rebounding with five.

The game was tight throughout, with Highland Home leading 18-11 after the first quarter but just 24-23 at halftime and 34-30 going into the final quarter.

St. Luke’s boys 51, Geneva County 37: The Bulldogs fell behind 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and never fully recovered in being eliminated in the Class 2A South Regional semifinals at Garrett Coliseum on Friday.

Geneva County finished its season 19-12, while St. Luke’s (12-12) advances to the regional title game on Tuesday against the winner of the Ariton vs. Highland Home game on Friday night.

The Bulldogs trailed 25-13 at halftime but certainly played tough the rest of the way, matching St. Luke’s 10 third-quarter points and just being outscored by two points (16-14) in the final quarter.

Omari Holmes led Geneva County in scoring with 11 points and nine rebounds and Robert Darden followed with 10 points. KenLi Preyer had nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs shot 24.6 percent from the field for the game, while St. Luke’s shot 42.1 percent and outrebounded Geneva County 51-37.