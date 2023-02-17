MONTGOMERY – The Abbeville Lady Yellow Jackets knocked off previously unbeaten Luverne 35-32 on Friday in the semifinals of the South Regional Class 2A girls basketball tournament at Garrett Coliseum.

Abbeville advances to the championship game on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. against Geneva County.

The Yellow Jackets improved to 22-6, while Luverne ends its season at 31-1.

Bre Hardamon had a big game for Abbeville with a game-high 17 points, while Ja’Mya Glover followed with 10 points and also pulled down 16 rebounds.

Gabby Brown had 13 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, which outrebounded Luverne 55-41 in the game.

Abbeville led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter, but only scored one point in the second quarter to trail 13-11 at the break.

Abbeville led 23-21 going into the fourth quarter and outscored Luverne 12-11 to pull out the victory.

Luverne was led by Khashya Richardson with 13 points.

Both teams struggled offensively, with Abbeville shooting 28 percent from the field (14 of 50) and Luverne just 17.5 percent (11-of-63).

Geneva County girls 48, Highland Home 31: Jordyn Alston scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and the Lady Bulldogs held Highland Home to just eight points in the second half en route to the win.

Jayden Williams also had a big game with 11 points and game-high 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Geneva County improves to 26-6 and will face Wiregrass foe Abbeville in the championship game on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The game was tight in the first half with Geneva County leading 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and Highland Home leading 23-22 at halftime.

But the Bulldogs outscored Highland Home 12-4 in the third quarter and 14-4 in the fourth to run away with the victory.

Geneva County controlled the backboards, outrebounding Highland Home 45-29.