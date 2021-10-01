Special teams TDs lead Dothan past Carroll

Entering the fourth quarter, the teams had combined for 21 total points, but they exploded for 23 in the next 3:28.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Class 5A Eagles (3-3) stuffed the Wolves on the goal line on the first play of the period, but that allowed Dothan to record a safety on the next play.

A strong return from Durry on the following safety kick gave the Wolves great field position. Octavious Thomas capped a seven-play, 37-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive to put the Wolves up 23-7.

Carroll fired back quickly. Cole ripped off a 34-yard run then completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Takoda McLeod. Cole and McLeod teamed up again to add the two-point conversion, and the Eagles closed to within one score.

“They’ve got a couple of really great players that we had a really hard time getting our hands around,” Grider said. “We missed some big tackles. Credit to them, they made some plays.”

Any thoughts of a rally, though, ended when Durry weaved down the sideline for an 86-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kick.

“We gave up two touchdowns on special teams, and we can’t do that — especially against a good team like this,” Eagles head coach Patrick Plott said.