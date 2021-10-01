Special teams TDs lead Dothan past Carroll

Whenever the Dothan Wolves needed a spark Friday night against Carroll, the special teams delivered.
A punt return score from Braxton Hornsby initiated the Dothan scoring, and a kickoff return touchdown from Ke’aviyon Durry provided insurance as the Wolves downed the Eagles 29-15 at Rip Hewes Stadium.
Wolves head coach Smitty Grider said the results were the culmination of a strong emphasis on special teams during daily practices.
“We work extremely hard on special teams. We spend 25 minutes a day on special teams,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in it. We’ve got really great return guys, but the other guys on the team did a great job blocking.”
The Class 7A Wolves (2-4) have struggled to score this year — never registering more than 14 points in a contest entering Friday’s non-region battle. Hornsby provided a boost, though, when he fielded Carroll’s first punt of the night at the Wolves’ 42, broke a couple of tackles and raced into the end zone.
With the extra point, Dothan led 7-0 with 1:28 left in the first quarter.
The score proved to be the difference in the first half since both teams traded offensive touchdowns in the second quarter.
Eagles quarterback Keyshawn Cole helped tie the game early in the second quarter with a 20-yard scoring scamper, but Dothan surged ahead when Javierre Jackson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Raymon Blackmon.
Entering the fourth quarter, the teams had combined for 21 total points, but they exploded for 23 in the next 3:28.
The Class 5A Eagles (3-3) stuffed the Wolves on the goal line on the first play of the period, but that allowed Dothan to record a safety on the next play.
A strong return from Durry on the following safety kick gave the Wolves great field position. Octavious Thomas capped a seven-play, 37-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown dive to put the Wolves up 23-7.
Carroll fired back quickly. Cole ripped off a 34-yard run then completed a 46-yard touchdown pass to Takoda McLeod. Cole and McLeod teamed up again to add the two-point conversion, and the Eagles closed to within one score.
“They’ve got a couple of really great players that we had a really hard time getting our hands around,” Grider said. “We missed some big tackles. Credit to them, they made some plays.”
Any thoughts of a rally, though, ended when Durry weaved down the sideline for an 86-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kick.
“We gave up two touchdowns on special teams, and we can’t do that — especially against a good team like this,” Eagles head coach Patrick Plott said.
For the Wolves, the win provides some momentum — especially offensively — as the final half of region play resumes next week with a home game against Jeff Davis.
“You want to play good competition in your non-region games to get you set up for the rest of the season,” Grider said. “We needed a win desperately tonight. Fortunately we got it.”
Thomas led the Wolves’ rushing attack with 83 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Jackson completed 11 of 14 passes for 103 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Blackmon had five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown to lead the receiving corps.
Cole led the Eagles with 81 yards and a touchdown rushing on 12 carries. He completed 15 of his 22 passes for 178 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
McLeod hauled in four passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.