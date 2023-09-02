Addison 50, Vina 0
Alma Bryant 18, Holtville 0
American Chr. 33, Tuscaloosa Aca. 20
Andalusia 39, Anniston 0
Appalachian 35, Gaston 0
Arab 28, Brewer 13
Athens 35, Bob Jones 28
Austin 35, Decatur 3
Autauga Aca. 28, Bessemer Aca. 5
B.B. Comer 34, Childersburg 6
Baker 33, Wetumpka 17
Banks Aca. 27, Patrician 20
Barbour Co. 12, Calhoun 6
Bayside Aca. 38, Pike Liberal Arts 6
Beauregard 47, Central-Hayneville 0
Berry 50, Curry 13
Bibb Co. 33, Gordo 21
Boaz 48, Albertville 7
Brantley 19, Houston Co. 13
BTW-Tuskegee 44, Tallassee 0
Bullock Co. 20, LaFayette 14
Carroll-Ozark 62, Dale Co. 30
Carver-Montgomery 12, Daphne 7
Catholic-Montgomery 49, Alabama Chr. 12
Cedar Bluff 28, Sand Rock 7
Center Point 22, Aliceville 14
Central-Clay Co. 30, Benjamin Russell 13
Central-Coosa 38, Talladega Co. Central 10
Central-Florence 42, East Limestone 35
Central-Phenix City 51, Smiths Station 0
Chambers Aca. 38, Edgewood 6
Chelsea 38, Calera 24
Cherokee 48, Waterloo 0
Cherokee Co. 26, Piedmont 7
Chipley (Fla.) 34, Geneva 13
Choctawhatchee Senior (Fla.) 33, Fairhope 13
Clay-Chalkville 17, Hueytown 3
Cleburne Co. 20, Northside 16
Colbert Co. 49, Sheffield 28
Cold Springs 42, Holly Pond 7
Collinsville 47, Gaylesville 0
Coosa Chr. 21, Spring Garden 6
Corner 29, St. Clair Co. 7
Cottonwood 52, Northside Methodist 38
Crenshaw Chr. 29, Lakeside 7
Cullman 15, Jasper 13
Dade Co. (Ga.) 55, North Sand Mountain 13
Davidson 59, Hillcrest-Evergreen 46
Decatur Heritage 55, Carbon Hill 0
Dora 27, Oneonta 13
Dothan 42, Julian 6
Douglas 48, DAR 17
East Lawrence 20, Winston Co. 16
Elba 42, Kinston 7
Elkmont 64, Brindlee Mountain 0
Elmore Co. 62, Autaugaville 0
Enterprise 17, Auburn 16
Escambia Co. 26, Northview (Fla.) 14
Eufaula 27, Stanhope Elmore 23
Fairview 35, Priceville 0
Faith-Mobile 44, Elberta 13
Falkville 49, Danville 12
Fayetteville 50, Verbena 26
Florala 48, Red Level 13
Foley 37, Baldwin Co. 24
Fort Payne 38, Etowah 19
Georgiana 54, McKenzie 14
Geraldine 17, Fyffe 6
Glencoe 24, Weaver 20
Glenwood 35, Fort Dale Aca. 7
Good Hope 39, Vinemont 20
Goshen 35, Zion Chapel 7
Greene Co. 13, Francis Marion 0
Grissom 42, Hazel Green 7
Gulf Shores 31, Citronelle 0
Hackleburg 24, Meek 8
Hale Co. 44, Greensboro 0
Hanceville 29, West Point 15
Handley 55, St. James 27
Hartselle 35, Jackson-Olin 8
Hatton 26, Columbia 7
Headland 38, Abbeville 8
Helena 55, Buckhorn 7
Hewitt-Trussville 42, Gadsden City 27
Highland Home 35, Ariton 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 30, Pike Road 6
Hooper 34, Abbeville Chr. 14
Houston Aca. 55, Daleville 16
Hubbertville 43, Sumiton Chr. 0
Ider 46, Asbury 13
Isabella 34, Maplesville 14
J.U. Blacksher 33, Southern Choctaw 29
Jackson Aca. 42, Sparta 12
Jacksonville 45, Alexandria 21
Jemison-Huntsville 33, Tanner 27
John Carroll 43, Marbury 0
Keith 48, Dallas Co. 20
Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) 35, St. John Paul II 8
Lamar Co. 42, Phil Campbell 6
Lawrence Co. 41, Guntersville 7
Leeds 30, Pell City 23
Lee-Scott 51, Monroe Aca. 0
Lincoln 40, Ashville 26
Loachapoka 14, Beulah 12
Locust Fork 42, J.B. Pennington 20
Lowndes Aca. 51, Coosa Valley 0
Luverne 37, Geneva Co. 0
Lynn 54, Marion Co. 18
Madison Aca. 49, Randolph 20
Mars Hill Bible 49, Brooks 31
McAdory 28, Pinson Valley 17
Millry 40, Linden 12
Mobile Chr. 31, Munroe (Fla.) 0
Monroe Co. 54, J.F. Shields 22
Montevallo 13, Shelby Co. 10
Moody 31, Sylacauga 17
Mortimer Jordan 35, Springville 28
Muscle Shoals 9, Florence 0
New Brockton 19, Opp 14
North Gwinnett (Ga.) 50, Gardendale 41
Oak Grove (Miss.) 28, Hoover 21 (OT)
Oak Grove 22, White Plains 14
Ohatchee 26, Walter Wellborn 7
Oxford 35, Huntsville 6
Paul Bryant 13, Minor 0
Pelham 24, Oak Mountain 21
Pickens Co. 34, Brillant 6
Pisgah 42, Lexington 27
Pleasant Valley 40, Donoho 0
Providence Chr. 21, Ashford 0
Ragland 13, Southeastern-Blount 6
Randolph Co. 41, Woodland 0
Reeltown at Dadeville, canceled
Rehobeth 21, Wicksburg 20
Russellville 35, Deshler 13
Saraland 54, Murphy 6
Sardis 34, New Hope 14
Satsuma 28, Cottage Hill 22
Scottsboro 44, North Jackson 15
Shades Valley 42, Fairfield 19
Slocomb 16, G.W. Long 14
South Choctaw Aca. 62, Snook 0
South Lamar 41, Holy Spirit 0
Southern Aca. 38, Pickens Aca. 0
Southside-Selma 22, Selma 8
Spain Park 37, Briarwood 6
Spanish Fort 44, Blount 0
Sparkman 65, Huffman 0
St. Luke’s 31, Marengo 0
St. Michael 49, Chickasaw 18
St. Paul’s 14, McGill-Toolen 6
Straughn 20, Pike Co. 19
Sulligent 22, Fayette Co. 14
Sumter Central 18, R.C. Hatch 12
Susan Moore 33, West End-Walnut Grove 6
Sylvania 49, Saks 14
Tharptown 22, Phillips-Bear Creek 15
Theodore 42, Robertsdale 0
Thomasville 26, Sweet Water 13
Thorsby 24, Prattville Chr. 14
Trinity 34, Montgomery Academy 7
Tuscaloosa Co. 55, Bessemer City 33
UMS-Wright 16, T.R. Miller 14
University Charter 42, Fruitdale 0
Valley 41, Lanett 14
Valley Head 56, Section 0
Vestavia Hills 43, Homewood 0
Victory Chr. 24, Whitesburg Chr. 6
Vigor 26, B.C. Rain 18
Vincent 29, Winterboro 0
Wadley 49, Ranburne 21
Walton (Fla.) 45, Flomaton 21
Washington Co. 77, A.L. Johnson 6
Wenonah 39, Midfield 0
West Blocton 34, Brookwood 12
West Limestone 29, Clements 26 (2OT)
West Morgan 48, Ardmore 0
Wilcox Aca. at Macon-East, ppd. Saturday
Wilson 34, Colbert Heights 14
Winfield 26, Haleyville 14