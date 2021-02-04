State champs Pike Liberal Arts has school record signing day

In what is being considered the largest signing day class in Pike Liberal Arts football history, five Patriot players inked scholarships Wednesday, making it six signees overall off last year’s state championship team.
The latest signees were wide receiver/defensive back Jay Taylor and offensive lineman Ryan Barnes with Fort Scott Community College in Kansas, wide receiver Elijah Caldwell and defensive lineman Derrius Northcutt with Faulkner University in Montgomery and offensive/defensive lineman Caleb Guice with Independence Community College in Kansas.
Back in December, kicker Scott Taylor Renfroe signed with Troy.
“The scholarships these young men sign (Wednesday) are reflection of what they’ve accomplished in the weight room and on the field, but also in their classroom and in their community,” head coach Mario White said in a press release announcing the signees.
“It’s an exciting day and I can’t wait to see how these Patriots play at the next level. I know they will represent us well.”
Jay Taylor
Wide receiver/defensive back
Fort Scott Community College
“Jay Taylor is an outstanding athlete and awesome young man. He was an instrumental part of rebuilding our sports program,” White said.
Ryan Barnes
Offensive lineman
Fort Scott Community College
“Ryan came to us down and out. He was coming out of a knee injury and had lost his light, but he believed in what we are doing. He worked hard, lost a lot of weight, lifted a lot of weight and fell in love with the school. I’ve seen Ryan transform from a kid that was unsure about his place in the world to becoming our Homecoming King, an All-State football player and now he’s got the opportunity to play at the next level,” White said.
Elijah Caldwell
Wide Receiver
Faulkner University
“Elijah is one of the most dynamic players in the state with his ball in his hands. He always shows up for the big games,” White said.
Derrius Northcutt
Defensive lineman
Faulkner University
“Derrius is the guy that changed everything. He is truly a special young man that goes beyond the playing field. He is a perfect fit for coach (Tommy) Wasden and his program. He is a true leader in every sense of the word,” White said.