STATE SCORES

  
  


High School Scores

CLASS 7A

Austin 41, James Clemens 33

Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20

Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14

Enterprise 51, Dothan 28

Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32

Florence 27, Huntsville 7

Hewitt-Trussville 45, Vestavia Hills 37

Hoover 31, Tuscaloosa County 13

Opelika 31, Smiths Station 14

Prattville 38, Jeff Davis 20

Spain Park 35, Chelsea 21

Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0

CLASS 6A

Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20

Carver-Montgomery 33, Wetumpka 13

Clay-Chalkville 63, Huffman 0

Cullman 35, Columbia 6

Fort Payne 46, Hazel Green 14

Hartselle 45, Athens 21

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Bessemer City 16

Homewood 31, Chilton County 10

Hueytown 32, McAdory 27

Marbury 35, Holtville 12

Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6

Muscle Shoals 42, Decatur 28

Northridge 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 0

Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20

Pike Road 40, Russell County 7

Pleasant Grove 35, Fairfield 0

Saraland 48, Baldwin County 7

Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17

St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Robertsdale 14

CLASS 5A

Beauregard 31, Elmore County 20

Carroll 42, Headland 8

Charles Henderson 34, Eufaula 7

Demopolis 68, Jemison 22

Douglas 48, Crossville 14

East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13

Faith Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0

Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3

Hayden 41, Wenonah 21

Leeds 23, Alexandria 7

Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7

Rehobeth 42, Greenville 7

Scottsboro 25, Sardis 0

Selma 29, Shelby County 0

Tallassee 25, Valley 7

UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7

West Point 21, Ardmore 0

Williamson 20, Citronelle 0

CLASS 4A

Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0

Bibb County 46, Montevallo 0

Brooks 24, Rogers 21

B.T. Washington 36, Montgomery Academy 21

Geneva 35, Dale County 7

Haleyville 46, Curry 6

Handley 48, Talladega 3

Jackson 55, Satsuma 0

Montgomery Catholic 64, Bullock County 0

Northside 20, Cordova 19

Orange Beach 35, Bayside Academy 29

Priceville 41, North Jackson 14

Randolph 55, DAR 0

St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20

St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6

T.R. Miller 39, Escambia County 0

Westminster Christian 70, Madison County 42

Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21

CLASS 3A

Alabama Christian 40, Prattville Christian 7

Danville 49, Asbury 6

Excel 21, Thomasville 20

Geraldine 16, Westbrook Christian 13

Gordo 35, Fayette County 0

Highland Home 36, Barbour County 14

Hillcrest-Evergreen 44, Monroe County 16

Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0

J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7

Midfield 34, Tarrant 14

Ohatchee 21, Hokes Bluff 7

Opp 33, Daleville 7

Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10

Pike County 21, Providence Christian 7

Pisgah 41, North Sand Mountain 14

Plainview 33, Sylvania 30

Randolph County 41, Walter Wellborn 14

Saint James 37, Trinity Presbyterian 21

Saks 56, Weaver 6

Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30

Straughn 56, New Brockton 7

W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12

CLASS 2A

Ariton 49, Abbeville 0

B.B. Comer 44, Thorsby 16

Clarke County 20, JU Blacksher 0

Cleveland 36, Gaston 6

Collinsville 41, Ider 12

Falkville 28, Red Bay 6

Francis Marion 38, Washington County 32

Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14

Geneva County 34, Zion Chapel 12

Isabella 34, Ranburne 7

Lanett 45, LaFayette 8

Luverne 28, Goshen 21

Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 9

Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 12

Tuscaloosa Academy 34, Winston County 8

Vincent 39, Woodland 0

Whitesburg Christian 36, Section 24

Wicksburg 48, Samson 10

CLASS 1A

Cherokee 34, Vina 8

Coosa Christian 41, Cedar Bluff 14

Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8

Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 14

Elba 62, Georgiana 28

Hubbertville 41, Berry 8

Kinston 35, Red Level 0

Leroy 54, Southern Choctaw 6

Loachapoka 22, Autugaville 18

Lynn 45, Brilliant 6

Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14

Meek 63, Shoals Christian 0

Pickens County 60, Holy Spirit 0

Ragland 38, Winterboro 8

R.C. Hatch 30, Marengo 6

Sweet Water 45, Keith 0

Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28

Verbena 40, Calhoun 0

Wadley 47, Victory Christian 0

AISA

Clarke Prep 34, Banks Academy 14

Chambers Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 7

Crenshaw Christian 39, Coosa Valley Academy 0

Edgewood Academy 35, Macon-East 34

Escambia Academy 35, Pickens Academy 22

Glenwood 36, Monroe Academy 0

Hooper Academy 72, Sparta Academy 50

Jackson Academy 38, Snook Christian 7

Lee-Scott Academy 49, Bessemer Academy 0

Morgan Academy 32, Autauga Academy 7

South Choctaw Academy 32, Wilcox Academy 14

Southern Academy 7, Lakeside School 6

Valiant Cross 34, Fort Dale Academy 26



