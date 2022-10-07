STATE SCORES

High School Scores
CLASS 7A
Austin 41, James Clemens 33
Central-Phenix City 55, Lee-Montgomery 20
Davidson 28, Park Crossing 14
Enterprise 51, Dothan 28
Foley 55, Alma Bryant 32
Florence 27, Huntsville 7
Hewitt-Trussville 45, Vestavia Hills 37
Hoover 31, Tuscaloosa County 13
Opelika 31, Smiths Station 14
Prattville 38, Jeff Davis 20
Spain Park 35, Chelsea 21
Thompson 51, Oak Mountain 0
CLASS 6A
Buckhorn 38, Lee-Huntsville 20
Carver-Montgomery 33, Wetumpka 13
Clay-Chalkville 63, Huffman 0
Cullman 35, Columbia 6
Fort Payne 46, Hazel Green 14
Hartselle 45, Athens 21
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 47, Bessemer City 16
Homewood 31, Chilton County 10
Hueytown 32, McAdory 27
Marbury 35, Holtville 12
Mountain Brook 35, Parker 6
Muscle Shoals 42, Decatur 28
Northridge 55, Central-Tuscaloosa 0
Pelham 30, Benjamin Russell 20
Pike Road 40, Russell County 7
Pleasant Grove 35, Fairfield 0
Saraland 48, Baldwin County 7
Sidney Lanier 41, Stanhope Elmore 17
St. Paul’s Episcopal 38, Robertsdale 14
CLASS 5A
Beauregard 31, Elmore County 20
Carroll 42, Headland 8
Charles Henderson 34, Eufaula 7
Demopolis 68, Jemison 22
Douglas 48, Crossville 14
East Limestone 54, Lawrence County 13
Faith Academy 41, Pike Liberal Arts 0
Gulf Shores 49, Elberta 3
Hayden 41, Wenonah 21
Leeds 23, Alexandria 7
Ramsay 56, John Carroll Catholic 7
Rehobeth 42, Greenville 7
Scottsboro 25, Sardis 0
Selma 29, Shelby County 0
Tallassee 25, Valley 7
UMS-Wright 42, B.C. Rain 7
West Point 21, Ardmore 0
Williamson 20, Citronelle 0
CLASS 4A
Andalusia 49, Slocomb 0
Bibb County 46, Montevallo 0
Brooks 24, Rogers 21
B.T. Washington 36, Montgomery Academy 21
Geneva 35, Dale County 7
Haleyville 46, Curry 6
Handley 48, Talladega 3
Jackson 55, Satsuma 0
Montgomery Catholic 64, Bullock County 0
Northside 20, Cordova 19
Orange Beach 35, Bayside Academy 29
Priceville 41, North Jackson 14
Randolph 55, DAR 0
St. John Paul II Catholic 27, New Hope 20
St. Michael Catholic 49, Wilcox Central 6
T.R. Miller 39, Escambia County 0
Westminster Christian 70, Madison County 42
Wilson 33, East Lawrence 21
CLASS 3A
Alabama Christian 40, Prattville Christian 7
Danville 49, Asbury 6
Excel 21, Thomasville 20
Geraldine 16, Westbrook Christian 13
Gordo 35, Fayette County 0
Highland Home 36, Barbour County 14
Hillcrest-Evergreen 44, Monroe County 16
Houston Academy 52, Northside Methodist 0
J.B. Pennington 55, Brindlee Mountain 0
Madison Academy 49, Vinemont 7
Midfield 34, Tarrant 14
Ohatchee 21, Hokes Bluff 7
Opp 33, Daleville 7
Piedmont 45, Glencoe 10
Pike County 21, Providence Christian 7
Pisgah 41, North Sand Mountain 14
Plainview 33, Sylvania 30
Randolph County 41, Walter Wellborn 14
Saint James 37, Trinity Presbyterian 21
Saks 56, Weaver 6
Southside-Selma 52, Greensboro 30
Straughn 56, New Brockton 7
W.S. Neal 13, Flomaton 12
CLASS 2A
Ariton 49, Abbeville 0
B.B. Comer 44, Thorsby 16
Clarke County 20, JU Blacksher 0
Cleveland 36, Gaston 6
Collinsville 41, Ider 12
Falkville 28, Red Bay 6
Francis Marion 38, Washington County 32
Fyffe 70, Sand Rock 14
Geneva County 34, Zion Chapel 12
Isabella 34, Ranburne 7
Lanett 45, LaFayette 8
Luverne 28, Goshen 21
Reeltown 48, Horseshoe Bend 9
Southeastern 14, Locust Fork 12
Tuscaloosa Academy 34, Winston County 8
Vincent 39, Woodland 0
Whitesburg Christian 36, Section 24
Wicksburg 48, Samson 10
CLASS 1A
Cherokee 34, Vina 8
Coosa Christian 41, Cedar Bluff 14
Decatur Heritage 49, Woodville 8
Donoho 48, Talladega County Central 14
Elba 62, Georgiana 28
Hubbertville 41, Berry 8
Kinston 35, Red Level 0
Leroy 54, Southern Choctaw 6
Loachapoka 22, Autugaville 18
Lynn 45, Brilliant 6
Maplesville 51, Billingsley 14
Meek 63, Shoals Christian 0
Pickens County 60, Holy Spirit 0
Ragland 38, Winterboro 8
R.C. Hatch 30, Marengo 6
Sweet Water 45, Keith 0
Valley Head 34, Appalachian 28
Verbena 40, Calhoun 0
Wadley 47, Victory Christian 0
AISA
Clarke Prep 34, Banks Academy 14
Chambers Academy 56, Abbeville Christian 7
Crenshaw Christian 39, Coosa Valley Academy 0
Edgewood Academy 35, Macon-East 34
Escambia Academy 35, Pickens Academy 22
Glenwood 36, Monroe Academy 0
Hooper Academy 72, Sparta Academy 50
Jackson Academy 38, Snook Christian 7
Lee-Scott Academy 49, Bessemer Academy 0
Morgan Academy 32, Autauga Academy 7
South Choctaw Academy 32, Wilcox Academy 14
Southern Academy 7, Lakeside School 6
Valiant Cross 34, Fort Dale Academy 26