State Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise advances to semifinals; Houston Academy, Opp eliminated

Enterprise gutted out a five-set win over Hoover on Thursday afternoon at the Birmingham Crossplex to snap a 22-match state tournament losing streak and advance to the Class 7A state semifinals later Thursday night.

The Wildcats won a tight 25-23, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13 victory over Hoover, pushing No. 2 ranked Enterprise (42-8) to a 5 p.m. semifinal match against top-ranked McGill-Toolen (49-8). The winner advances to Thursday’s state championship at 2 p.m. at the adjacent Bill Harris Arena.

In beating Hoover, Enterprise earned its first win in a state tournament match since 1989.

Three Enterprise players reached double-digit kills. Abigail Wiggins led with 15 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Alivia Freeman added 13 kills and three blocks and Jadyn Britton had 10 kills, three digs and three blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 44 assists, six digs and three kills and Lily Rhoades had 27 digs.

Class 3A

Houston Academy season ends: Houston Academy fell in the opening round of the Class 3A State Tournament to Plainview, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20.

The Raiders finished the season with a 28-16 record.

Mary Suzan Aman earned 18 kills and Carryne Chancey amassed 11 kills and 11 digs for HA. Abby Caldwell delivered 26 assists and 16 digs.

Opp ousted: Opp’s second state tournament appearance and first since 2018 ended with a first-round 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 loss to Ohatchee.

The Bobcats finished the season with a 13-18 record.

Amaya Womack had five kills and Cuba Wiggins six blocks for Opp. Brooke Moseley had four assists and five digs, while Brooke Butler had six digs and Megan Pinson five digs.