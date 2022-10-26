State Volleyball Roundup: Enterprise falls in semifinals; Houston Academy, Opp eliminated

The Enterprise volleyball team earned a state semifinal appearance for the first time in the program’s 40-plus years of playing the sport on Wednesday, but the Wildcats fell short of reaching the Class 7A state championship match.

Enterprise gutted out a tight five-set 25-23, 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 15-13 victory over Hoover early Wednesday afternoon at the Birmingham Crossplex to snap a 22-match state tournament losing streak and advance to the Class 7A state semifinals.

However, top ranked McGill-Toolen was too much for the No. 2 ranked Wildcats in the semifinals early Wednesday evening, knocking out EHS in four sets, 25-7, 25-16, 25-27, 25-12.

Enterprise finished the season with a 42-9 record. McGill-Toolen (49-8) advanced to play in Thursday’s state championship at 2 p.m. against Bob Jones, which swept St. Paul’s in the other semifinal match.

In beating Hoover, Enterprise earned its first win in a state tournament match since 1989.

Three Enterprise players reached double-digit kills in the win. Abigail Wiggins led with 15 kills, seven digs and three blocks. Alivia Freeman added 13 kills and three blocks and Jadyn Britton had 10 kills, three digs and three blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 44 assists, six digs and three kills and Lily Rhoades had 27 digs. Taylor Danford added four kills, two aces and 11 digs and Morgan Williams had seven kills and five blocks, while Karis Snell had two aces.

In the loss to McGill-Toolen, Britton had 12 kills, three digs and two blocks, Wiggins had 11 kills and nine digs and Freeman six kills. Holtz delivered 26 assists, two aces and four digs and Morgan had two kills and three blocks. Rhoades had 13 digs, Danford four digs and Snell three digs.

Class 3A

Houston Academy season ends: Houston Academy fell in the opening round of the Class 3A State Tournament on Wednesday to Plainview, 25-14, 25-15, 25-20.

The Raiders finished the season with a 28-16 record. Following the win over the Raiders, Plainview (63-11) defeated St. Luke’s to advance to the state championship match.

Mary Suzan Aman earned 18 kills and Carryne Chancey amassed 11 kills, two aces and 11 digs for HA. Abby Caldwell delivered 26 assists and 16 digs. Onika Sukoff earned three aces and six digs and Kaleigh Heard added five digs for the Raiders.

Opp ousted: Opp’s second state tournament appearance and first since 2018 ended with a first-round 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 loss to Ohatchee.

The Bobcats finished the season with a 13-18 record.

Amaya Womack had five kills and Cuba Wiggins six blocks for Opp. Brooke Moseley had four assists and five digs, while Brooke Butler had six digs and Megan Pinson five digs.