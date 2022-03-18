Steady Geneva County star Broxson signs with Enterprise State Community College

Geneva County head boys basketball coach Josh Thompson said he could always count on what kind of performance J’Quan Broxson would give him in each game.

“You knew every night what you would get from him - between 12 and 18 points with 10 plus rebounds every night – and it usually was a quiet 12-18, 10 rebound kind of game,” Thompson said. “You didn’t think he did much but then you look at the stats and realize he had a good, steady performance.”

Broxson, a Bulldog senior, will take his steady play to the collegiate level. He signed this past Wednesday to play at Enterprise State Community College, located 25 miles down the road from Geneva County’s campus in Hartford.

“It felt great because it is something that I have been wanting for for a really long time,” Broxson said of signing. “Enterprise State is really close to home and it is place that I know I can play right away.”

Broxson will join a former Bulldog teammate up at ESCC. Colby Fuller, a Geneva County senior last year, signed with the Boll Weevils a year ago.

The 6-foot-4 Broxson, a four-year starter with the Bulldogs, averaged 14.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks a game during his career.

This past season during his senior year, he had to play in the post because of the Bulldogs’ lack of bulk inside. He averaged 13.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, helping Geneva County finish with a 25-7 record and reach the Southeast Regional postseason tournament.

However, Broxson projects to be a wing player at the collegiate level.

“He was a post player for us out of need because of how our team was, but if you are 6-3, 6-4, in college you will be defending guards and wings,” Thompson said. “Defensively, he will have to improve on his side-to-side movement.”

Thompson said Broxson has to make other adjustments to the college game since his position there will be different than it was at GCHS.

“In (Class) 2A in high school, he is one of bigger kids on the court, but when he steps up there, he is average size and maybe even smaller,” Thompson said. “He will have to be able to handle the ball (more) and really work on his outside shot. He has improved on that (outside shot) here, but it is a lot different when you get to that level and you face kids who are a lot quicker and more athletic, so he still needs to improve on that.”

As a junior, Broxson helped lead the Dogs to a 21-3 record and to the Class 2A regional finals, averaging 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Following a strong sophomore season, Broxson had offers from Division-I college programs Alabama State and Jacksonville State, but Thompson said the recruiting coaches at both schools soon left and the interest from the programs faded.

Broxson, however, said he was OK with starting off at Enterprise State.

“I feel I needed more time (to improve),” Broxson said.

The Bulldog standout said he is capable in just about every aspect of the game, but admits one area is his strongest suit.

“I feel I can do pretty much everything, but my best thing is shooting the mid-range shots,” Broxson said.