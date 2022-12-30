Stefan Gainey introduced as new head football coach at Northside Methodist Academy

Two years ago, Stefan Gainey joined Toby Greene’s coaching staff at Northside Methodist Academy.

Now, he will get to follow Greene as the Knights’ head coaching role. Gainey, a defensive coordinator the last two years at NMA, was announced by the school as its new head coach on Friday during a press conference. He replaces Greene, who left the program earlier this month to take the head job at Rehobeth after guiding the Knights for two seasons.

“I am real excited,” Gainey said of taking over the Knights football program. “It is a privilege. Obviously, I want to thank the administration for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.”

Gainey said he was excited about taking over a team “that is itching to move forward.”

“Our vision is to compete,” said Gainey, adding he wanted to continue to build off what he and Greene had established the last two years. “We are one of the private schools here in Dothan. HA (Houston Academy) is doing a great job and Providence Christian has been doing a great job. We have to learn to get on that level and with their model. They have done a great job with their model and our job is to close that gap.”

It will be Gainey’s first head coaching job. He has been an assistant coach at Charles Henderson (two years) and at Ashford (three years) in addition to his two years at NMA. He was defensive line coach at CHHS and also during his first year at Ashford before becoming defensive coordinator in his last two years at Ashford and at NMA.

During his last two seasons at Northside Methodist, the Knights established the school’s top two marks for fewest points allowed during a season (286 in 2021 and 289 this past season) in the school’s 10-year history.

Northside Methodist athletic director Mike Mordecai said school administrators felt Gainey fit what they were looking for in a new coach.

“This will be our third coach in four years, so were looking for some continuity for the kids, for our players, our student-athletes,” Mordecai said. “As we started thinking about what our new hire might be, we wanted someone that was familiar with the program and quite possibly with our players and what our school is about.

"It quickly turned to coach Gainey because he has been here, he has a great relationship with the student-athletes and he does a lot for our school as he does it in the classroom and does it on the field.

“So as we were starting to narrow down the search, it became quite evident he would be the guy. The kids love him and the coaches will all coach for him. It is an easy transition for them.”

Gainey was a star defensive lineman and offensive lineman in the early 2000s at P.K. Yonge High School, which is affiliated with the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. He was an all-state selection as a senior.

He played at the University of Nebraska at Omaha before transferring to Troy University. He initially couldn’t play at Troy because of transfer issues, but then-head coach Larry Blakeney connected him with Charles Henderson coach Hugh Fountain for a coaching job.

Gainey coached the defensive line at CHHS for two seasons before graduating and moving into the business sector as a regional manager. He got the “itch” to get back into coaching as his kids began to grow up and landed on Chris Littleton’s staff at Ashford in 2018. He coached three years with the Yellow Jackets, the last year under Robin Tyra, before joining Greene’s staff at NMA.

At all his stops, including at Charles Henderson, he coached under offensive-oriented head coaches.

“I have been around some good mentors,” Gainey said. “I am a defensive guy, but I have been groomed by a lot of offensive guys. That is great because you can’t be a great defensive guy without learning what offenses are trying to do.”

Under Greene, the Knights finished 3-7 and 4-6 with the latter being the first season of AHSAA region play for NMA after a two-year waiting period. The Knights were 2-6 in region play, but lost three games by 10 or less points.

“I look forward to continue to build us up physically as well as mentally,” Gainey said. “I was glad our guys got to experience region play for the first time last year because it is different.

"It is kind of like the SEC – everything just means more. Well in region play, every game means something. It was a wake-up call on how we need to prepare going into this offseason to be ready for being in a region.”