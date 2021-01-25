Steve Williams Arena opens at Headland High School

HEADLAND - Former Headland boys basketball coach and principal Steve Williams said he had one thought cross his mind when he first walked into the school’s new gym, which bears his name.
“My first thought was, ‘Oh my goodness, I wish I could coach in here,'" Williams said, scanning in awe at the sparkling $7 million gym called Steve Williams Arena.
The 2,000-seat arena features lower and upper level chair back seats on the spacious home side and five sections of stands on the visitors side with yellow letters H on two sections with the word Rams in yellow in the middle section.
The school officially opened the new gym, located on Mitchell Street on the elementary school grounds across from the high school, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon followed later in the night by the Rams varsity girls and boys games against Ashford.
Prior to Monday, Headland had played at Charles W. Smith Gym since the 1959-60 season.
“This arena is just amazing,” Williams said of the new facility. “Henry County and Headland should be very proud of it.”
After wishing he could coach in the arena, Williams said he thought back to all the players and teams he led that helped make the new facility possible.
“It is something the first team and the 18 teams that I had worked hard for,” Williams said. “It is finally been achieved.”
Current Rams varsity boys coach Sammy Jackson, who played under Williams (1979-82) and was a longtime college coach before coming home to lead his alma mater, said many colleges would be envious of Headland’s new facility.
“I coached in Division I, Division II and especially Division II schools, you don’t see facilities like this,” Jackson said. “With me coaching college basketball for almost 30 years and having the opportunity to see a lot of gyms, we are so fortunate in this right here. I told our players this, ‘This is like a dream come true to play in a facility like this.’”
The arena was named in honor of Williams, who compiled a 455-122 record over 18 years (1969-87) at Headland that included the Class 2A state title in 1984. He was later school principal for 21 years.
The gym name adds to a long list of honors for Williams, a member of Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame (1994), Alabama High School Athletic Association Sports Hall of Fame (2007) and Henry County Hall of Fame (2019) and a winner of the Headland Chamber of Commerce Humanitarian Award (1999) and Headland Man of the Year (1982).
“When you receive such an honor, it is very hard to express how much you appreciate the honor that has been bestowed on me and my family,” Williams said. “There are so many players, staff, assistant coaches (who played a part), that it is a great tribute to them and the program we were able to build here at Headland. They are part of this story too because they are the ones who made this all possible. I am very appreciative of them.
“I am also appreciative to the Henry County Board of Education for this great honor they have bestowed on me and my family.”
Williams also thanked his family, especially his wife Sandi.
“I like to thank my wife because without her support, without her doing things to let me stay away from home to scout (opponents) and coach all this would not be possible. I am very appreciative of her,” Williams said.
He gave his biggest thanks to God, who he described as his “head coach.”
“I want to thank my head coach,” Williams said, getting emotional with a tear drop coming down from his eyes. “He has been my coach ever since I was an adolescent and he has helped me and given me direction. He helped with guidance in my life, helping me make decisions. My head coach is the heavenly father upstairs and I am very appreciative to him.”
Several of Williams former players were present for Monday’s ribbon-cutting, something he was thankful for.
While all his teams were special to him, he said his first one in 1969-70 set the tone for his tenure.
“When we started we were 1-8 before Christmas,” Williams said. “We practiced two times a day all through Christmas, we practiced on Christmas Day and we practice on New Year’s Day and we ended up 13-13. That was the beginning. They set the foundation.”