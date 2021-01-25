Steve Williams Arena opens at Headland High School

“I am also appreciative to the Henry County Board of Education for this great honor they have bestowed on me and my family.”

Williams also thanked his family, especially his wife Sandi.

“I like to thank my wife because without her support, without her doing things to let me stay away from home to scout (opponents) and coach all this would not be possible. I am very appreciative of her,” Williams said.

He gave his biggest thanks to God, who he described as his “head coach.”

“I want to thank my head coach,” Williams said, getting emotional with a tear drop coming down from his eyes. “He has been my coach ever since I was an adolescent and he has helped me and given me direction. He helped with guidance in my life, helping me make decisions. My head coach is the heavenly father upstairs and I am very appreciative to him.”

Several of Williams former players were present for Monday’s ribbon-cutting, something he was thankful for.

While all his teams were special to him, he said his first one in 1969-70 set the tone for his tenure.

“When we started we were 1-8 before Christmas,” Williams said. “We practiced two times a day all through Christmas, we practiced on Christmas Day and we practice on New Year’s Day and we ended up 13-13. That was the beginning. They set the foundation.”

