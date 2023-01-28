Stiffler, Hunt earn 100th wins; Enterprise finishes second at Heaton Duals in Daphne

Enterprise sophomore wrestlers Kameron Stiffler and Grier Hunt joined the 100 club in career wins and the Wildcats finished second out of 12 teams at the Heaton Memorial Duals in Daphne this weekend.

Stiffer and Hunt both entered the tournament with 97 career wins. Stiffler, who wrestled at 122 and 128 pounds, reached the 100 total with his third win on Friday with a first-period pin over Joshua Waring of Pace (Fla.), a minute and 10 seconds into the match. After going 1-1 on Friday, Hunt, competing at 134 and 140 at the meet, recorded his 100th with a 7-2 decision over Bob Jones’ William Hu to start Enterprise’s fifth dual of the tournament.

The two became the third and fourth Wildcat wrestlers to earn 100 career wins – and the second and third this year - since the sport was picked back up by the school in 2018-19.

Zach McFarland, currently starting as a college freshman at Brewton-Parker, was the first to top 100 and is the school’s all-time leader in wins (149). Cody Kirk, a current sophomore, earned 100 earlier this year and is closing in on McFarland’s career record, needing only five wins to tie it.

As a team, Enterprise went 5-1 at the duals and captured second place with a 42-33 win over Hewitt-Trussville, the fourth-ranked team in the Class 7A rankings. The dual went down to the final match at 134 pounds with the Wildcats holding a slim 36-33 lead, but Hunt pinned the Huskies’ Ian Hodgin 31 seconds into the second period to give the Wildcats the win.

Enterprise opened with a 72-9 win over St. Patrick’s (La.) and followed it with wins over Robertsdale (55-21), Pace (Fla.) 57-24 and Foley (53-21) before losing to eventual tournament champion Bob Jones (40-23) and beating Hewitt-Trussville to finish second.

Kaemon Smith (147-pound weight class) and Kirk (154) went 6-0 for EHS with Kirk earning five wins by pinfalls and one forfeit and Smith three wins by pinfall and three on forfeits.

Four wrestlers went 5-1 – Paxton Hanshaw (113), Kameron Stiffler, Sam Lynon (160) and Kody Sigman (172). Hunt and Sam Bright (134/140) both went 4-1.

Karter Stiffler (108) went 4-2, Marcus Holder (197) and Xavier Henderson (197) both went 3-3 and Dezmon Thomas (287) finished 2-4.

Also competing for EHS were Konner Galvez (140, 154), Jaalil Cohen (115) and Evan Nelson (122). Galvez went 2-1, Cohen went 2-0, including a 9-6 decision victory, and Nelson lost a 4-2 decision in his one match.