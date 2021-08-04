Striplin, Nobles and Harrelson receive their Dothan Eagle awards for athletes and coach of year

In volleyball, she was an outside hitter who earned Alabama Volleyball High School Coaches Association Class 1A/2A first-team all-state accolades. In track, she finished second at the AHSAA Class 2A state track/field outdoor championships in the shot put, fifth in the discus and 14th in the javelin.

“It was so fun,” Striplin said of her senior year. “The whole year I feel like we were on edge (because of COVID protocols). At the beginning, I was worried we wouldn’t get to play anything and when we finally did, it turned out to be a pretty good experience. To be able to win with your best friends was fun.”

Since graduating from Geneva County in late May, Striplin has been busy with her college career at Tennessee.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has been eight-hour weeks,” Striplin said. “We have been able to get on the court. We have been doing all our conditioning and weight lifting. (I have also been) spending as much time with all of my teammates as possible.”

She will return to Knoxville for fall classes that commence on Aug. 18. In addition to school and her practice/work schedule with the basketball team, she will be a part of Fellowship Christian of Athletes (FCA).

Slocomb’s Nobles shined in four sports this past year, most notably football and basketball.