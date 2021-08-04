Striplin, Nobles and Harrelson receive their Dothan Eagle awards for athletes and coach of year

Less than two weeks after being named overall athletes and coach of the year by the Dothan Eagle, Geneva County standout Karoline Striplin, Slocomb star Jaylen Nobles and Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson received their hardware.
The three were presented their plaques during a presentation at the Dothan Eagle’s executive conference room on Wednesday morning. The awards are the highest in athletics given by the Eagle in an academic year. It is the second year the Eagle has presented the awards.
Striplin, who starred in volleyball, basketball and track/field, was named the Female Athlete of the Year. Nobles, a four-sport athlete who excelled in football, basketball, baseball and track/field, was selected the Male Athlete of the Year. Harrelson, a former star at Enterprise in his fourth year coaching his alma mater, was chosen the Coach of the Year in the Wiregrass.
Geneva County’s Striplin had strong seasons in volleyball and track/field, but was mainly known for success in basketball, earning the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year award and the state’s most prestigious award of Miss Basketball.
She adds the 2020-21 Female Athlete of the Year award to her resume.
“It is just a huge honor to be able to be recognized in the town of Dothan and overall in the Wiregrass,” Striplin said. “I am thankful to be able to get this award, especially being my senior year.”
Striplin was home in the Wiregrass on a break in between quarters at the University of Tennessee, a program she signed to play college basketball with last November.
Slocomb’s Nobles, who received Dothan Eagle Super 12 and all-state honors in both football and basketball during the year, called receiving the Male Athlete of the Year award a “blessing” that capped his junior year.
“It is a big blessing,” Nobles said. “Not many athletes get to do this, so to be picked is a blessing. I mean I was very blessed and thankful for it.”
Harrelson, a 2012 Enterprise graduate, guided his alma mater to a 22-7 record and to a Class 7A state runner-up finish this past season. He was named the Dothan Eagle Boys Coach of the Year in basketball in addition to his latest honor of overall Coach of the Year.
“Really special award,” Harrelson said of the overall coaching honor. “I have so many friends that coach basketball, football, baseball, so to be able to receive this award amongst all the coaches in this area – I know how many great coaches there are in this area – is a huge honor. It is really special to me.”
Striplin, a 6-foot-2 guard-forward-center on the Lady Dawgs basketball team, averaged 26.8 points, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 5.6 assists and 4.2 steals a game to garner her basketball honors, including Miss Basketball for the state. She helped GCHS to a 20-7 record and to the regional tournament.
In volleyball, she was an outside hitter who earned Alabama Volleyball High School Coaches Association Class 1A/2A first-team all-state accolades. In track, she finished second at the AHSAA Class 2A state track/field outdoor championships in the shot put, fifth in the discus and 14th in the javelin.
“It was so fun,” Striplin said of her senior year. “The whole year I feel like we were on edge (because of COVID protocols). At the beginning, I was worried we wouldn’t get to play anything and when we finally did, it turned out to be a pretty good experience. To be able to win with your best friends was fun.”
Since graduating from Geneva County in late May, Striplin has been busy with her college career at Tennessee.
“It has been eight-hour weeks,” Striplin said. “We have been able to get on the court. We have been doing all our conditioning and weight lifting. (I have also been) spending as much time with all of my teammates as possible.”
She will return to Knoxville for fall classes that commence on Aug. 18. In addition to school and her practice/work schedule with the basketball team, she will be a part of Fellowship Christian of Athletes (FCA).
Slocomb’s Nobles shined in four sports this past year, most notably football and basketball.
In football, the 6-foot-1, 210-pound running back, rushed for a Wiregrass high of 1,589 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 132.4 yards and 2.3 TD a game. He also caught 32 receptions for 565 yards and eight TDs.
Overall, he had 2,337 total yards (194.8 game) with 36 TDs, including special teams. As a linebacker on defense, he earned 39 tackles, four QB sacks and four interceptions. He helped Slocomb to a 10-2 record and to a second-round state playoff appearance.
Playing the guard position in basketball, Nobles averaged 19.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.7 steals a game for a youth-oriented team that managed just six wins in 26 games.
A centerfielder in baseball, he batted second in the lineup for the RedTops and finished with a .500 on-batting average (38-of-76) and a .563 on-base percentage plus 28 runs scored, 19 runs batted in, five doubles and three triples.
In track, Nobles concentrated on the 100 meters and the 4x100-relay. His best 100 time was 11.72 seconds in a race that earned him fifth place out of 34 runners.
He said the key to succeed in all four sports was a matter of “Just staying in shape and never giving up. Hard work.”
As the new school year approaches, Nobles said he is ready to do it all over again.
“To have a big season again in all four sports,” Nobles said of his goal for the year.
Enterprise’s Harrelson said receiving the overall Coach of the Year award wasn’t just his award, but for all of Enterprise.
“I don’t think it is so much about me,” Harrelson said. “I think it speaks to our administration, our school system and our kids that we have in terms of the administration allowing us to do what we need to do to be successful and for our players to able to believe and buy into what I am telling them and what our assistant coaches are telling them.
“It feels a bit selfish at times because there are so many people involved and so many outside things involved with the success that we had this season. It is a total group effort.”
Harrelson joins only a handful of people who were a Super 12 honoree as a student and later a coach of the year.
“I have been so blessed as a high school student, as a player and now as a coach,” Harrelson said.
“First, as a player to have athletic ability to be nominated for something like this and because of my athletic ability as a student and being able to excel in some of those things that I was given an opportunity as a coach. It is special to get the recognition and really humbling.”