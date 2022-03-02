Striplin stepping away as Geneva County football coach and A.D.

Striplin said it was his decision to resign and he still wants to coach in the future. He plans to remain as a physical education teacher at Geneva County for the remainder of the school year.

“At some point you run your course, even though you might be from that town or you’re doing well,” Striplin said of his decision. “I think in this day and time you just feel like the time has come and you adjust to it.”

Striplin said he met with administration Tuesday concerning stepping down and told his players on Wednesday morning.

“Well, it’s tough because when I addressed the boys a while ago I kind of saw myself sitting down there,” Striplin said. “I told the boys that it was going to be an emotional talk before I began because every time they’ve ever seen me before I was the hard-nosed football coach in that role.

“But I just wanted to make sure they knew I loved them, I appreciated them and I really want to emphasize the fact that every kid that I coached at this school has my support and I treasure the relationships I have with them moving forward.