Striplin stepping away as Geneva County football coach and A.D.

Whenever Jim Bob Striplin cut the grass on the Geneva County High School football field, he kept in mind past teammates, classmates and coaches that meant so much to him during his days as a student in Hartford.
Thus, announcing his resignation from his post as head football coach and athletics director at his alma mater as Striplin did Wednesday morning didn’t come easy.
“I wanted to make sure the pride I had in the school showed up on Friday nights,” Striplin said of his six-year tenure. “That’s probably the thing I’m most proud of is being able to keep the people that meant so much to me in mind while I was here … not only those players and classmates … but my coaches and even as far as J.D. Chesteen. That’s someone I always looked up to and wanted to make proud.
“I feel like by leaving now, I can say, ‘Yes,’ that was the case.”
Striplin compiled a to a 33-32 record overall record from 2016-2021 , second most wins in school history to Chesteen, the Wiregrass Hall of Fame coach who had a 34-13-3 record at Geneva County from 1959-1963.
The Bulldogs finished this past season at 5-6 and earned a berth in the Class 2A state playoffs, falling in the first round to Lanett (18-0).
Striplin said it was his decision to resign and he still wants to coach in the future. He plans to remain as a physical education teacher at Geneva County for the remainder of the school year.
“At some point you run your course, even though you might be from that town or you’re doing well,” Striplin said of his decision. “I think in this day and time you just feel like the time has come and you adjust to it.”
Striplin said he met with administration Tuesday concerning stepping down and told his players on Wednesday morning.
“Well, it’s tough because when I addressed the boys a while ago I kind of saw myself sitting down there,” Striplin said. “I told the boys that it was going to be an emotional talk before I began because every time they’ve ever seen me before I was the hard-nosed football coach in that role.
“But I just wanted to make sure they knew I loved them, I appreciated them and I really want to emphasize the fact that every kid that I coached at this school has my support and I treasure the relationships I have with them moving forward.
“I think even though I will be leaving the head coaching position, I’ll still find ways to serve the community and that’s kind of my forte … finding ways to serve. I’ll look out for another opportunity really soon.”
Though Geneva County didn’t have the success expected this past season led by All-American running back and University of Alabama signee Emmanuel Henderson, it was one of the most notable coaching years for Striplin after being invited to coach in the AHSAA All-Star game and in the Under Armour All-American Game.
“This last year has been the best coaching year of my life,” Striplin said. “It was quite an honor to be selected by the Alabama High School Athletic Association to coach their South All-Star team. That’s a career highlight. Then to top that off, you get to coach in the Under Armour All-American game.”
Still, he believed it was time to step away.
“I think a fresh change for myself is the biggest factor,” Striplin said. “You know, you grind it out and you continue to encourage everybody, and at the same time, head coaches have started to realize that this day and time the way everything is set up with social media and such as that, at some point you kind of grind to a halt and if you don’t take care of yourself, you won't be doing it much longer.
“I really feel great about where the program is and what I was able to accomplish and more importantly what the boys were able to experience.”
Striplin spent from 2008-2013 as head football coach at New Brockton, compiling a 31-33 record.
“When I started coaching back in 2000, one of my personal goals was to be able to come back to my hometown and coach, because you learn a trade and you hope to use that trade to benefit that place you came from,” Striplin said.
“The last six years have been awesome. We worked hard to get everything right with the facilities, which included the practice field and the weight room. Once the guys really started buying into the program, you started seeing us make some playoff runs. You saw the success of Emmanuel Henderson coming from a solid program and that’s going to translate to his success at Alabama.”
Striplin’s daughter, Karoline, is a freshman on the University of Tennessee basketball team and he says that factored into his decision.
“I think right now with Karoline playing ball, it’s imperative that we go support her,” Striplin said. “She needs all the support that she can get, and at the same time she deserves it. I think as a dad you’ve got to prioritize that part of your life.”