Prior to last week’s state tournament, Dothan Dixie Boys 14u head coach Matt Cook felt pitching was his team’s strength.

After watching the Dothan team obliterate five opponents for 72 runs in winning the state tournament, he had a different opinion of the strength.

“To be completely honest, going into the state tournament, I would not have said hitting, but the way we hit at the state tournament, if we hit that like that, we will be very successful,” Cook said.

“We were concerned (going in) about stringing together hits and we were going to play a lot of small ball – a lot of steals and hit-and-runs. We got up there and we just hit the ball really well. We hit fast pitching. We hit slow pitching. We hit off-speed. It was a good hitting performance. Hopefully that carries over to the World Series.”

The Dothan team travels to South Hill, Virginia, for World Series play, starting Saturday morning against Kingston, Tennessee. The opening game is set for 10 a.m. eastern, 9 central time at Parker Park. A win and Dothan returns later Saturday night for a 6 p.m. (eastern) game against the winner of Columbus County (N.C.) and Baconton (Ga.). A loss and it plays on Sunday at 9 a.m. against the Columbus County-Baconton loser.

The championship game of the 12-team, double-elimination tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m. (eastern).

Cook points to two characteristics that have been vital in Dothan’s success so far.

“We have a lot of the players who are versatile and play a lot of different positions and we have good team chemistry whereas in the past on paper we may have been more talented, but this team has good team chemistry and feed off each other,” Cook said.

“We have had good team chemistry, whether it is running the bases, whether it is running for the pitcher or catcher as they give us a courtesy runner or the guys that sub in, there is never any animosity as they are all cheering on the team. That team chemistry is probably as important as the sheer athletic side of it.”

Dothan enters the World Series after an impressive run in the state tournament in Opelika, held June 7-9. The local team won all five games by double digits and only trailed once – and that was at 1-0 before having a chance to bat.

The pitching, as Cook expected, was solid, giving up only seven runs and just 12 hits over five games. The offense, meanwhile, cranked out 61 hits in just 19 innings as Dothan ended three of the five games in three innings and the other two in five innings.

Dothan scored its 72 runs with just one homer, which came from Brody Cook.

“It was probably one of the best hitting performances of any team I’ve ever been a part of coaching at a state tournament level,” Cook said. “We were very fortunate to have very good hitting performances from top to bottom in the lineup.”

Dothan opened the tournament on Friday, June 7, with a 15-0 win over Montgomery Southern behind the three-inning, no hit, eight-strikeout pitching of Collins Martin and 13 hits, including 3-for-3 performances from Brody Cook and Will Varner

A 13-3 win over Belingrath of Montgomery followed as three pitchers combined on a four-hitter, while 10 of the hitters earned a hit in a 14 hit-attack. Dothan then defeated Opelika 16-3 as Jacoby Smith delivered a 4-for-4, six run batted in performance and three pitchers (Jack Johnston, Smith and Aaron Walker) combined on a five-inning one hitter and 11 strikeouts.

Dothan fell behind 1-0 to Troy in the first inning in its fourth game, but quickly took control and rolled to an 18-3 three-inning victory. Braddoc Jenkins highlighted the offense with two hits and four runs batted in, while Cook pitched a three-inning two hitter with four strikeouts.

Dothan capped the tournament with a 10-0 championship win over Montgomery American, busting the game open with six runs in the first inning. Jenkins and Johnston combined on a two-hit shutout and nine strikeouts with Jenkins going four innings, giving up one hit and striking out seven. Offensively in the championship, both Tripp Benton and Emmanuel Lewis had a hit with two runs batted in, while Aaron Walker and Brody Black both had a hit and a RBI.

While Dothan won the tournament in easy fashion on the scoreboard, Cook said the competition was pretty solid, something that he was pleased about. A year ago, Dothan’s 13-year-old team – now most of this year’s 14 team – won the state title by beating just one opponent.

“We had a good state tournament with some good competition this year compared to last year when we played only Opelika when we were in the 13-year-olds,” Cook said. “This year, we had Troy, Opelika, a couple of good Montgomery teams and Geneva. There were seven other teams, so we had some good competition.”

Since winning this year’s state title, the Dothan team has been busy working in preparation for the World Series.

‘We had some good practices,” Cook said. “Rain pushed us back as we were going to scrimmage with our 13u team, but we got some indoor live at-bats – props to Dothan High for allowing us to use their batting cages at DPA (Dothan Prep Academy). We plan to scrimmage the 13 team sometime this week, letting our pitchers throw to our guys and their pitchers throw to their guys to keep it even. It is nice that Dothan has two moving on that we can work together like that.”

Cook said the Dixie Boys 14 team will also have a couple more available options this week as Benton and Richards will be able to return to pitching after being held off the mound because of nagging injuries before the state tournament.

The Dothan 14 team is made up of players from all three Dothan programs – American (James Oates), National (Westgate) and Southern (Eastgate) – plus some players from Rehobeth.

Team members are Tripp Benton, Brody Black, Brody Cook, Ben Coskery, Braddoc Jenkins, Jack Johnston, Emmanuel Lewis, Collins Martin, Braylen Minniefield, Carter Richards, Jacoby Smith, Will Varner and Aaron Walker. Coaches are Matt Cook, Noah Jenkins, Chris Martin and Chad Richards.