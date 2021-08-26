Strong rushing game powers Providence in shootout win over Northside Methodist

“We’ve got a young team and to get a win like this gives them some confidence,” Keith said. “Next week is a big game.”

New NMA coach Toby Greene was proud of the way his team battled.

“Our kids fight,” Green said. “The outcomes aren’t fun, but our kids are fun to watch play because they’ll fight their tails off and as a coach that’s all you can ask for.

“Obviously we’ve got to start getting off to better starts each week. Whatever we’re doing as a coaching staff we’ve got to fix that to get off to better starts.

“If we keep plugging away good things are going to happen.”

The Knights fell to 0-2, which includes a defeat at the hands of Houston County last week.

“Last week we had some momentum and couldn’t convert on it and I felt like that may have been the difference in the game last week,” Greene said. “This week we kind of handled the adversity and maybe regained the momentum and played good situational football.”

NMA quarterback Carter Stevens had a big game, especially in the second half. He rushed unofficially for 114 yards in the game, which included a 68-yard touchdown run, and passed for 135 and two touchdowns.