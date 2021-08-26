Strong rushing game powers Providence in shootout win over Northside Methodist

Providence Christian displayed its renowned smash-mouth football style with three players going over 100 yards rushing during a 49-30 win over Northside Methodist Academy on Thursday night at Northcutt Field.
NMA certainly did its part to keep things entertaining with some explosive plays offensively and a spirited effort against its Dothan private school counterpart.
“We did some good things on offense, we really did,” Providence coach Kenny Keith said. “And we need to give them credit on their offense. Their quarterback can throw the ball and we didn’t get enough pressure on him, and that’s my fault.
“But I thought offensively we played about as good as we could play. I don’t think we had any negative plays other than penalties.”
Unofficially, Providence quarterback Harrison Mims compiled 177 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns, tailback Christian Durden was the workhorse with 135 yards rushing on 19 tries and Rylan Banner had 107 yards on 11 attempts.
The Eagles’ offensive front did a strong job paving the way for the strong rushing attack.
“I think we had several pancake blocks tonight,” Keith said. “I was proud of them.”
It gives the Eagles their first win of the season, bouncing back from a 34-7 opening loss to Rehobeth last week. Providence plays region foe Wicksburg next Friday.
“We’ve got a young team and to get a win like this gives them some confidence,” Keith said. “Next week is a big game.”
New NMA coach Toby Greene was proud of the way his team battled.
“Our kids fight,” Green said. “The outcomes aren’t fun, but our kids are fun to watch play because they’ll fight their tails off and as a coach that’s all you can ask for.
“Obviously we’ve got to start getting off to better starts each week. Whatever we’re doing as a coaching staff we’ve got to fix that to get off to better starts.
“If we keep plugging away good things are going to happen.”
The Knights fell to 0-2, which includes a defeat at the hands of Houston County last week.
“Last week we had some momentum and couldn’t convert on it and I felt like that may have been the difference in the game last week,” Greene said. “This week we kind of handled the adversity and maybe regained the momentum and played good situational football.”
NMA quarterback Carter Stevens had a big game, especially in the second half. He rushed unofficially for 114 yards in the game, which included a 68-yard touchdown run, and passed for 135 and two touchdowns.
“Carter had kind of a shaky start but really grew up there in the second, third and fourth quarters,” Greene said. “He’s only been playing quarterback for four weeks, so hopefully he’ll keep getting better and better. Our O-line gave him a lot of time to throw and our receivers made some plays.”
Providence led 28-10 at halftime and had a chance deliver a knockout blow after recovering an onsides kick to begin the second half.
Davis Bolton’s kick went off an NMA player and he also recovered the loose ball to give the Eagles’ possession at the 45 of NMA.
“We just saw a little opening there, and we work on them (onsides kicks),” Keith said. “He executed it perfectly. We were just trying to steal a possession. They were throwing the ball all over the place, you know?”
Six plays later, Mims raced in from 16 yards out on a keeper, breaking several tackles along the way before reaching the end zone. Bolton’s PAT made it 35-10.
The Eagles then tried another onsides kick, but NMA pounced on it and began what would be a scoring drive of its own.
On a 3rd-and-8 play from the 26, Stevens found Colin Blackwell with a great throw and catch in the back of the end zone. Fitz Carter added the extra point kick to make it 35-17.
Providence added to its lead with 10:40 to play in the game when Mims connected with a wide-open tight end Connor Odom for a 20-yard TD pass. The PAT made it 42-17.
After being unable to move on its next possession, the Knights came up with a turnover when the punt was fumbled and Porter Williams came up with the recovery for NMA at the Providence 30.
On first down, Stevens threw to Jadyn Watkins for a touchdown pass and the PAT made it 42-24.
The Eagles padded their lead when Mims scored on a 26-yard run with 5:20 left in the game, making it 49-24 following Bolton’s PAT.
But NMA quickly responded, getting a 68-yard touchdown run from Stevens on the second play of the ensuing possession. The extra point kick was missed, leaving the score at 49-30.
In the first half, the Eagles looked like they might break the game open early.
Providence scored on the opening possession of the game when Mims completed an 8-play, 71-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run, making it 7-0 after Bolton’s kick with 7:40 to play in the first quarter.
The Eagles made it 14-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter when Durden scored on a 23-yard run just after Banner had rushed for 19 yards.
But NMA got on the scoreboard on the ensuing possession, getting a big play when Stevens connected on a 42-yard pass to Tyler Quintero to the 2-yard line, and Gage Rhodes scored on the next play with 2:20 to play in the first quarter to make it 14-7 after the PAT.
Providence responded on the next possession when Mims scored on a 24-yard touchdown run on a keeper up the middle in the first minute of the second quarter.