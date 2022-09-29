Sun setting on career of longtime DLS softball coordinator Rhonda Kirk

Rhonda Kirk has seen hundreds of sunrises from her office overlooking the Westgate Softball Complex.

“I’m going to say this and it’s going to sound arrogant, but there’s nobody who loves this place like I do – nobody,” Kirk said. “I wouldn’t take nothing for a single second that I’ve spent out here.”

On Saturday morning, Kirk will spend her last day in an official capacity working for the Dothan Department of Leisure Services as she officially retires as softball coordinator.

There will be no games being played at the complex Saturday, but in true Kirk fashion, she will make sure everything is cleaned up and the park is tidy before she departs.

“I will just be here by myself doing little nit-picky stuff that matters to me,” Kirk said.

The Westgate Softball Complex has been a second home to Kirk since being promoted to her position when Tony Kirkland retired from DLS in 2010 after 27 years and took a job at Houston Academy, where he continues to serve as the baseball coach.

“Let me tell you something, Tony Kirkland changed my life with that hire,” Kirk said. “I went from welding and doing a real job to coming out here and loving coming to work every day.”

Kirk had been working as a seasonal employee for Kirkland before earning a chance to be his replacement.

“T.K. (Kirkland) hired me in 1998 or 1999 – somewhere in there,” Kirk said. “I was working at night, pretty much supervising games and locking the gate at the end of the night.”

Her transition into working with DLS started after injuring herself as a high school basketball referee.

“I went to a high school basketball game at Geneva one night and partially tore my Achilles tendon,” Kirk said. “I had a welding job at that time and I couldn’t physically do that because I couldn’t stand. I pretty much just stuck around here. T.K. got me a part-time position and the rest is history.”

Kirk is a stickler for details and has worked tireless hours in keeping the appearance of the complex up to her high standards.

Arriving early each morning started as a means to get some work done before the heat of the day. It then became a year-round routine.

Kirk doesn’t only supervise, she is hands on.

“I’m not going to ask those guys to go out and do anything that I’m not willing to do,” Kirk said of the staff. “If I ask them to cut grass, we’re going to cut grass. If I ask them to clean the bathrooms, we’re going to clean the bathrooms. That’s my mentality.

“I’m very meticulous about the fields. Like I don’t let anybody cut the outfields – I cut the outfields. I don’t let anybody edge between (fields) 2 and 3 and 3 and 4 because I’m funny about those areas. It’s part of my OCD or something. The front sidewalk, I do that.”

Besides her work at the complex, Kirk has most recently served in the role as coordinator of the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic high school basketball tournament and the Dothan Diamond Classic high school softball tournament, which she and Kenny Thompson of DLS started in 2019. Tyson Carter will now oversee the basketball tournament and Thompson will oversee the softball tournament.

One of her favorite memories along those lines is having what was called Dothan Diamond Classic Senior Sendoff in 2020 for players who were on teams scheduled to play in the Dothan Diamond Classic that April before it was cancelled by the COVID-19 virus.

“For them to miss their senior season and be able to step on the field one more time and have those smiles and be happy – that’s the best thing ever,” Kirk said.

She’s also proud to give out the annual Rhonda’s Softball Family Scholarship to a selected player from the Wiregrass, made possible by proceeds raised from a yearly golf tournament. The idea for the scholarship originated from several adult softball players who simply wanted to get back together for a reunion of sorts.

“Our first kid that received a scholarship, Janie Posey, she just graduated from Alabama,” Kirk said.

Kirk is not only well recognized for her roles in Dothan, but is well respected state-wide and even nationally.

Kirk will be inducted into the ISA (Independent Softball Association) national hall of fame in December for her role as a supervisor through the organization and is already a member of the Alabama Sports Officials Hall of Fame.

“It pretty much just comes down to doing your job,” Kirk said of the upcoming ISA induction. “I look at it as a park award.”

While Kirk has loved her role of dealing with the players and coaches over the years, she knew it was time to step aside from the challenges of dealing with the public on an almost nightly basis through league games and such.

“For my inner peace, I knew I had to get away from that,” Kirk said of retiring. “Just time to go. I love the ball players here, but I just need some inner peace.”

Still, it won’t be easy to walk away.

Even her beloved cat has a connection to the complex.

“She fell out of a tree at the front gate one day,” Kirk explains. “I caught her and brought her up here. She stayed up here about two days and I tried to find a home for her.

“Nobody would take her and the weekend rolled around and I took her home to keep an eye on her and she’s been there for seven years.

“I think she actually mellowed me out a little.”

Asked what she would be doing not having to report to the complex early each morning, Kirk laughed and said, “Sleep. I take that back. My cat will have me awake at daylight wanting to go outside.”

The more things change, the more things stay the same.