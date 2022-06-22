Super 12 athletes, coaches to be recognized during banquet Sunday at Civic Center

The Super 12 overall Male and Female Athletes of the Year and Coach of the Year will be unveiled Sunday at the Dothan Civic Center during an all-sports banquet for those who have been honored during the school year by the Dothan Eagle.

In the past, the Super 12 athletes and coaches were honored at individual sports banquets, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those events were cancelled the last two years.

The plan going forward is to bring the Super 12 athletes and coaches from throughout the year together for one big ceremony each summer, kicking off with the first being held this Sunday beginning at 2:30 p.m. in what will be a tailgate-themed event with refreshments.

“We’re excited to bring the event back and honor all of these great Super 12 athletes and coaches,” said Sam Williams, the Dothan Eagle GM and director of local sales.

Invitations were recently sent out to the Super 12 athletes and coaches with a link for an RSVP to the event. Each Super 12 athlete can invite two family members and one coach as their guests to the event.

The sports of football, volleyball, girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer, softball and baseball are recognized each year with Super 12 team selections. Also recognized are a male and female cross country athlete of the year, male and female tennis player of the year, golfer of the year and male and female track and field athlete of the year.

The Super 12 began in 1988 as a way to recognize who the sports department of the Dothan Eagle deems as the top athletes throughout the coverage area in the individual sports. In the beginning, there was a small school and big school category – thus 24 players, for example, were chosen each year in football. It was ultimately decided to just choose 12 players for each sport regardless of classification.

The Dothan Eagle sports staff receives nominations and stats from coaches after each completed season and then goes through a voting process to determine who makes Super 12, which is sponsored by Southern Bone & Joint Specialists.