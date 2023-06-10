A freshman and an interim head coach.

That combination was an unlikely scenario before the season to capture the Dothan Eagle high school player and coach of the year awards for 2023.

But Wyatt Shelley of Houston Academy and Bob Pickett of Ariton rose to the challenge consistently and especially when it mattered most, leading to the honors.

Shelley, a Raider third baseman, had a standout season and was even better in the state playoffs, helping Houston Academy win the AHSAA Class 3A state title.

Pickett was a first-year assistant coach at Ariton who was elevated to the head job in mid-March when the previous coach resigned. He picked up the reins and guided the Purple Cats to the Class 2A state title, coming through a brutally tough south part of the bracket.

Shelley was selected the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and Pickett the Coach of the Year.

Shelley no ordinary freshman

Houston Academy’s Shelley showed he wasn’t just a freshman filling a spot.

The powerful 6-foot-3, 230-pound Shelley, who can squat 500 pounds, delivered eye-popping numbers for a player his age, earning a .452 batting average and .540 on-base percentage, while driving in 41 runs and scoring 38 runs over 35 games. He also belted five homers, 15 doubles and five triples.

“You don’t expect that kind of a season from a ninth grader, but he had great year for us all year,” Houston Academy head coach Tony Kirkland said. “He seemed to be at the top all year, leading our team in hitting and when it got toward the end of the year when it really counted, he got hotter.

"He played good defense for us, too, in the playoffs and helped us pitching several outings. He swung the bat extremely well (in the playoffs) and swung the bat with power.”

Though Shelley had only five homers on the season, Kirkland said his standout would have had more if not for having to play home games at cavernous Northcutt Field where homers are rare.

“Yes, there is no doubt (he would have 10-12 homers) if he didn’t play at Northcutt,” Kirkland said. “He hit many at Northcutt that would have been out at a typical high school field.”

Shelley said his approach was more focused on just getting hits and helping the Raiders in a bid for a state title.

“My hitting goal per game was to get one hit and keep scratching, keep scratching and never give up,” Shelley said. “The main goal was to win a state championship and that’s exactly what we did.

"I helped my team get there along with another (Dothan Eagle) Super 12 (player) Adam Boyd, who did a great job on the mound, going 11-1 this year, and the rest of the team also did a great job of coming up in big spots. Coach TK (Kirkland) made some good calls and put us in a good position to win.”

Shelley met his goal in hitting in 28 of the 35 games he played, hitting just one bad stretch of going hitless in four straight games late in the regular season.

“To start off the season, I started off pretty hot, but I got into a little slump, but I kept on hitting and hitting and taking extra BP (batting practice) on the side and worked my way back into it,” Shelley said.

“I wasn’t seeing the ball good and I kept flying my hips open which caused me to roll a lot balls over (for ground outs) and hit pop-ups off the end of the bat and slice the ball. I kept hitting and hitting, getting my hands inside, and slowly but surely started hitting balls to the opposite field and that’s when I knew I had it (the stroke back down).”

It turns out he came out of the slump in time for the postseason. In 12 state playoff games, he hit .486 (18-of-37) and drove in 13 runs, highlighted by a memorable three-homer, six run batted in performance during a semifinal Raider sweep of St. James.

His hitting throughout the season provided a calming influence to Kirkland, especially in the playoffs.

“I was standing in that coach’s box always glad when he was coming to the plate,” Kirkland said, noting he had a good feeling Shelley would deliver a big hit.

Shelley’s postseason surge helped the Raiders go 10-2 in the playoffs, capped by a three-game series win over top-ranked Gordo in the finals.

“It still doesn’t feel like it is real,” Shelley said of the state title. “We are still celebrating it every day and still wearing our (championship) shirts around. It is a great feeling to know we came out on top of all the great teams, especially Gordo in the finals.”

Despite his success, Shelley was still surprised at being chosen Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.

“It is surreal to me,” Shelley said. “As a freshman, I never thought I would be named player of the year for everybody in the Wiregrass. There are a lot of good players.

"I would like to thank Coach TK and Coach AJ (Howard) for pushing me to get better every day and teaching me all the fundamentals and stuff that I needed to succeed this year. They put me in positions to help better myself and try to prepare me for the next three years of my high school career.”

Pickett keeps Purple Cats rolling

Sometimes an unexpected coaching change for a good team can be disruptive.

Bob Pickett, though, made sure the Ariton Purple Cats kept purring after the departure of Logan Dunlap.

“It wasn’t a lot of changes, just a few tweaks here and there,” Pickett said. “It was just a different person with a pencil (to fill out lineup). We just kept rolling along.”

At the time of Dunlap’s resignation, Ariton was 8-4-1. After a loss to Pike Liberal Arts the day of the resignation, Pickett righted the ship and the Purple Cats went 23-8 under his guidance.

His first wins came the following Saturday after the loss to Pike Lib when the Purple Cats beat Opelika 9-1 and Marbury 14-0, games that Pickett felt were sign of things to come.

“The day we went to Opelika and played Marbury and Opelika, we played clean, we hit the baseball and pitched well,” Pickett said. “I knew then this team had a chance.”

Including the two games, Ariton won 12 of 14 before a late-season showdown with county rival G.W. Long. Ariton lost two of the three with all three series games decided by one run.

“In the first game, I was irritated that we gave them the game as we walked a bunch and made some errors,” Pickett said. “Even though we split on the second day, we played 14 innings clean and we pitched well. We just left guys on base.”

Encouraged by the two games, Pickett had a message for his team when arriving back to Ariton from Skipperville.

“I told them that if we work hard for the next four weeks then we had an opportunity (to reach the state finals),” Pickett said. “All the credit to the players and coaches as they 100 percent bought in and worked their tails off to make it happen.”

After closing the regular season with an 11-4 loss to eventual Class 3A state champion Houston Academy, the Purple Cats swept Reeltown and Clarke County to open the state playoffs before facing Pike Liberal Arts, a veteran team that entered the AHSAA this year after three straight AISA state titles. The series went three games with the Purple Cats winning the decisive game, 14-4.

Next up was that familiar foe, two-time defending state champion G.W. Long, in a third straight semifinal battle between the two rivals. After losing the last two years, Ariton finally broke through, beating the Rebels in the third game, 14-8, to advance to the school’s first state championship series in 25 years (1998).

In both the Pike Lib and G.W. Long series, the Purple Cats had to bounce back after losing a game by double digits. They lost the second game to Pike Lib 14-4 and the opener to Long 10-0.

“They wanted it,” Pickett said of the players. “They didn’t let things bother them. We got beat in the Pike series and that (Long) series – we didn’t just get beat, we got 10-run ruled – but they were 100 percent bought in knowing that we were playing for a series and not just a game.

“The concern I had going into the quarters and into the semis was that we were playing two programs that had won championships. They knew how to do it when they had been there and we hadn’t, but these guys wanted it and their worked their tails off.”

While they had knocked off two powerhouses and advanced out of a rugged south part of the bracket to the finals, Pickett knew the job wasn’t done with Vincent (30-5) was standing in the way.

“Absolutely not,” Pickett responded after being asked if he felt in the driver’s seat going into the championship series. “I knew we were going to see another good team. I know 2A in the south is hard and I thought it was because of the addition of Pike Lib (from AISA), Wicksburg (dropped from 3A) and TA (Tuscaloosa Academy, also from AISA) that there were a lot of good teams in the south.

“But I had been hearing all year about (Vincent pitcher) Hayden Poe and how good he was so my focus shifted to that. I heard they had the other kids with the two Fields’ kids, one of who had a ton of home runs. I was able to get some scouting reports, so I knew we were going to play a good team.”

Ariton’s pitching, though was too much for Vincent and the Purple Cats did enough damage on offense in a series sweep, 2-1 and 5-4, to win the school’s first state title in any sport.

The success helped Pickett go from interim coach to the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year.

“It is a great, humbling honor, but I couldn’t do it without a ton of people,” said Pickett, who had the interim tag lifted this past week. “First of all God, then all my coaches and all the players. We do it as a coaching staff. I have great coaches who come and work every day. Without the players, coaches and all the coaches’ wives giving up the time for us to be there, I probably wouldn’t be getting this. It is a tremendous honor.”

SUPER 12 SELECTIONS

Wyatt Shelley, Houston Academy

Freshman third baseman

Player of the year

.452 avg. (52-of-115), .540 on-base percentage, 5 homers, 41 RBIs, 38 runs, 15 doubles, 5 triples, 15 walks and 7 hit by pitches.

Adam Boyd, Houston Academy

Junior pitcher

11-1 record (best record/most wins in Wiregrass), 1.80 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 44 strikeouts and only 9 walks in 62 1/3 innings; .362 avg. (34-of-94), .436 on-base percentage, 6 doubles, 31 RBI, 15 runs.

Brady Richardson, Enterprise

Sophomore shortstop/pitcher

.329 avg. (27-of-82), .462 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 5 doubles, 18 RBI, 25 runs; 21-of-22 steals; 5-3, 1 save, 1.62 ERA, 1.19 WHIP; 66 strikeouts

Mason Steele, Headland

Senior centerfielder/shortstop

.430 avg. (46-of-107), .540 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 10 doubles, 7 triples, 42 RBI, 41 runs, 16-of-20 steals, 24 walks.

Matt Dave Snell, Providence Christian

Senior catcher

.447 avg. (42-of-94), .563 on-base percentage, 34 runs, 7 doubles, 1 homer, 20 walks, only 9 strikeouts; threw out 15 of 44 trying to steal, 4 pickoffs

Harrison Mims, Providence Christian

Senior outfielder/first baseman/pitcher

.413 avg. (38-of-92), .481 on-base percentage, 38 RBI, 18 runs, 7 doubles, 1 homer, 6-of-7 steals; 7-3 record, 2.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 72 strikeouts in 44 innings.

Caden Collier, Ariton

Junior shortstop/second baseman

.368 avg. (53-of-144, 53 hits tied for second most in Wiregrass), .474 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 13 doubles, 2 triples, 38 RBI, Wiregrass-high 55 runs, 19-of-20 steals, 26 walks, only 8 strikeouts.

Connor Thrash, Ariton

Senior first baseman/third baseman

.351 avg. (46-of-131), .488 on-base percentage, 2 homers, 17 doubles, 48 RBI (tied for second most in Wiregrass), 38 runs, 10-of-11 steals, 25 walks, 11 hit by pitches.

Hayes Horne, G.W. Long

Senior catcher

.381 avg. (43-of-113), .532 on-base percentage, 8 doubles, 32 RBI, 29 runs, 12-of-16 steals, 28 walks, 11 hit by pitches.

Cullis Kelly, G.W. Long

Senior first baseman/pitcher

10-2 record (second most wins in Wiregrass), 2.10 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 49 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings; .358 avg. (44-of-123), .438 on-base percentage, 1 homer, 9 doubles, 29 RBI, 29 runs, 7-of-7 steals.

KC Bradford, Pike Liberal Arts

Senior shortstop/pitcher

.415 avg. (49-of-118), .478 on-base percentage, 8 homers (second most in Wiregrass), 9 doubles, 3 triples, 35 RBI, 44 runs, 16-of-17 steals; 2-1, 2.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP; 35 strikeouts in 28 innings.

Drew Colon, Wicksburg

Sophomore pitcher/shortstop

7-3 record, Wiregrass-best 0.99 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 68 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings; .434 avg. (36-of-83), .515 on-base percentage, 26 RBI, 29 runs, 7 doubles, 2 triples, only 4 strikeouts in 102 plate appearances

Honorable Mention Super 12: Hunter Whitman, Dothan; Drew Shiver, Enterprise; Austin Acreman, Enterprise; Wells Ganey, Carroll; Damien Hart, Charles Henderson; Bryce Gover, Headland; Trent Weatherly, Headland; Trey Scott, Headland; Ryan Jackson, Geneva; Reed Wilson, Geneva; Bryson Brookshire, Slocomb; J.T. Pitchford, Houston Academy; Wade Shelley, Houston Academy; Will Wells, Houston Academy; Riley Simmons, New Brockton; Jaxon Whitworth, New Brockton; Harrison Hicks, Northside Methodist; Robbie Gafford, Opp; Chapel Stickler, Providence Christian; Coleman Bragg, Ariton; Austin Evans, Ariton; Phenix Griffin, Ariton; Cohen Pritchett, G.W. Long; Brody Walker, G.W. Long; Levi DeBoer, Pike Liberal Arts; Easton Dean, Wicksburg; Owen Patterson, Kinston; Conner Jones, Abbeville Christian; Zane Alford, Wiregrass Kings.

All photos by Jay Hare