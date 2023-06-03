Both Dothan High standout Mason Roe and Houston Academy first-year coach Brian Jackson have some unfinished business.

But while they’re both already looking ahead to next season with high expectations, the 2023 season is certainly one both should cherish.

Roe, a junior striker, scored 58 goals and contributed 18 assists in helping the Class 7A Wolves to a 22-4-1 record and into the semifinals of the state playoffs.

Jackson led the Raiders to a 21-4-1 record and into the second round of the Class 1A-3A state playoffs in his first year in charge.

For their efforts, Roe has been named the Dothan Eagle boys soccer Player of the Year, while Jackson is the choice for Coach of the Year.

A different gear

When Roe accelerates on the soccer field, it is a sight to behold.

“Speed is my main strength,” Roe said. “You can ask really anyone around here – speed is my main thing. I’ve been blessed to have that. Thankfully I’ve been able to use that to my advantage.”

It’s almost like Roe can change gears when needed the most.

“It comes and goes, really, in different games,” Roe said. “If it’s a more intense game, I try to tap into that. Usually, I’ll know when it’s going to be one of those games and usually I’ll just get going.”

Dothan head coach Joe Nelson marvels at Roe’s talents.

“Mason is one of the best players in the state and the fastest player I’ve witnessed on a high school soccer field,” Nelson said. “Mason’s 58 goals are impressive, but his 18 assists speak to the type of player he is.

“Mason leads through his play on the field and plays with a chip on his shoulder. Mason is highly competitive and has a bright future ahead of him.”

While the 58 goals will turn anybody’s head, contributing assists is just as important in the eyes of Roe.

“I love it,” Roe said. “I think it’s equal to scoring a goal, knowing you got one of your teammates to score one and they get the spotlight on them. Nothing beats that, really.”

As far as putting the ball in the net, Roe credits is teammates for getting him those chances.

“I’m so thankful to have these guys … especially Wesley (Farmer),” Roe said. “He’s always looking to get me the ball. I really don’t do that much, in all honesty. They do all the dirty work and I just do what I need to do.”

Roe began playing soccer in recreation leagues in Ozark and has continually progressed over the years. He recently committed to continue his career at UAB once graduating from Dothan next year.

“My sister is up there,” Roe said. “I had talked with all the coaches and toured all the facilities and just really like it. I think it’s going to be a good place for me.”

But before he heads north, Roe and the other returning players on Dothan’s team have the goal of returning to the state Final Four, and hopefully winning a title.

“We’re most definitely looking forward to next year,” Roe said. “We’ve got pretty much the same team. We’ve got some younger guys coming up and they’re going to be really good.

“We started the season with a set line of goals and we pretty much accomplished every single one of them and we’re hoping to do the same next year.”

As far as being named Player of the Year, Roe is appreciative.

“I’m very thankful to get it,” Roe said. “I’m glad the team’s work, and my work, is being shown with this. It does mean a lot.”

A new challenge

Jackson was once a tremendous soccer player himself in high school, so being on the sidelines as a coach now in the area is meaningful.

“It just brought back a lot of memories from playing high school ball at Northview,” Jackson said. “Having a chance (as a team) to compete at a very high level against really good teams in the area, like Dothan and Enterprise and Providence, and being able to have the opportunity to host a game in the first round of the playoffs was extra special.

“Winning that and going to the Elite Eight and them having that experience and opportunity is special in itself.”

Jackson is a fine tactical coach who is not short on emotion, but at the same time understands it’s important to develop relationships with the players.

“I’m very animated and passionate,” Jackson said. “When the guys are struggling, we are vocal and it holds them to a high standard.

“When they produce what we envision them to do, it can be very rewarding because of the amount of hours we work in practice and being able to see them be successful at it. Going out and winning the region is something I valued a lot this year.”

He considers one of his strengths as being able to work with each individual player.

“My relationship with the players and being able to work with each guy based off their personality and their talents and their flaws, and being able to get them to maximize on their potential … that’s one thing I feel like I’m pretty good at,” Jackson said.

Winning the region title and advancing to the state playoffs is something Jackson is proud of.

“This year was special because we had nine really talented seniors and we really just wanted to provide a great experience for them and make it a competitive schedule and just give them memories to last a lifetime,” Jackson said.

Besides winning games, Jackson said his first year as coach was about changing the mindset of the program with the help of his assistants.

“Developing a new culture for Houston Academy’s soccer program along with Tom (Renshaw) and Ken (Jackson) and Justin (Horner) and myself,” Jackson said. “Being able to set the expectations for the future … for these young seventh, eighth, ninth graders to see this is what it’s going to be like for the next five to seven years … and knowing that we want to compete for a region championship ever year and our expectations are to make it to the playoffs every year.”

Despite the success of the Raiders, Jackson didn’t expect to be named Coach of the Year.

“It was very surprising to me,” Jackson said. “Once I got the notification, I was pleasantly surprised and extremely grateful for the reward.”

SUPER 12 TEAM SELECTIONS

Mason Roe, Dothan

Player of the Year

Junior, Striker

Roe scored an amazing 58 goals and added 18 assists in helping the Wolves to the Class 7A Final Four.

Wesley Farmer, Dothan

Junior, Midfielder

A team captain, Farmer scored 31 goals and contributed 25 assists for the region champions.

Ty Powell, Dothan

Junior, Center back

Considered the anchor of the defense for the Wolves, Powell accumulated 260 steals and also added four assists.

Lucius Renshaw, Houston Academy

Senior, Midfielder

Renshaw tallied 41 goals in 26 games and also contributed 24 assists as the top offensive threat for the Raiders.

Nate Selig, Houston Academy

Sophomore, Midfielder

A steady force on the field, Selig scored 27 goals and also had 18 assists for the region champs.

Ryan Pfeiffer, Houston Academy

Senior, Stopper

The pivotal leader of the Raiders’ defense, Pfeiffer averaged 19 takeaways a game in helping the team to the state playoffs.

Lincoln Lascano, Enterprise

Junior, Midfielder

A real attacking threat off the dribble, Lascano led the Wildcats with 25 goals and also had five assists.

Robert Suter, Enterprise

Senior, Midfielder

A team captain, Suter led the team with 18 assists and also scored three goals in helping the team to the Class 7A state playoffs.

Sammy Spivey, Carroll

Senior, Defender

Named the team’s MVP, the versatile Spivey had 12 goals, 17 assists and 112 steals for the Class 5A region champions.

Luke Fripp, Providence Christian

Senior, Forward

In just 16 games, the Southern Union signee tallied 27 goals and also added 29 assists for the Eagles.

Davis Bolton, Providence Christian

Junior, Striker

Bolton scored 18 goals and also added six assists in being among the leaders for PCS.

Bill Awoh, Dale County

Senior, Defender

The Southern Union signee had 87 takeaways and also scored five goals while being the leader on defense for the Warriors.