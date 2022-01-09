SUPER 12 FOOTBALL: Geneva County's Henderson, Kinston's Free earn Dothan Eagle player, coach honors

After an 8-4 season that featured the school’s second playoff win this past fall, a new one is going up.

“I told them we will put up a new one,” Free said. “We will do another one like that. That was something that we were striving for and we were able to accomplish it.”

Kinston accomplished the feat despite not having a true standout player. No Bulldog player was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team or to the state Class 1A team. Quarterback-linebacker Cale Sumblin, one of the more gifted versatile athletes, missed most of the season with an injury.

“This is more of a team more than any that I have been a part of in my 20-21 years career because we really didn’t have any superstars.” Free said. “We had guys that filled in when they needed to. We just had guys step up and make plays in games.

“We were not as big as were in the past. We were a little smaller and we got behind in a lot of games, but it was the grit and determination of the players because they wanted to be a little different than teams in the past. They wanted to change the mindset not only of our team and school, but even the teams we were playing.”