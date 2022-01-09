SUPER 12 FOOTBALL: Geneva County's Henderson, Kinston's Free earn Dothan Eagle player, coach honors

Emmanuel Henderson put the finishing touches on his prep legacy with another standout season this past fall at Geneva County.
Rudy Free, meanwhile, led a one-of-a-kind season in guiding the Kinston Bulldogs to a record-breaking campaign.
For their efforts, the two have been named the 2021 Dothan Eagle Player and Coach of the Year. Henderson, who rushed for a Wiregrass-best 187.9 yards per game this season, was named the Player of the Year. Free was named the Coach of the Year after guiding Kinston to a school record eight wins – improving by six wins from the year before – and also to a second-round state playoff game for the second time in school history.
Henderson caps legacyHenderson, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior running back, completed a legacy like none other in Geneva County football history.
Despite missing a game with a shoulder injury, the University of Alabama signee racked up 1,879 yards rushing in 10 games with 25 touchdowns to boost his career total to 6,699, the 11th best all-time in AHSAA state history, according to the AHSAA website. He amassed 87 rushing TDs in his career. Both his career rushing yards and TDs are Geneva County school records.
He was also a kick and punt returner for Geneva County, but teams consistently kicked away from him.
“He just proved why he was so good throughout his career,” Geneva County head coach JimBob Striplin said. “He had another outstanding season. He was consistent from his ninth grade season to his senior season. He battled through some injuries in the middle of the season and showed how tough he was. I was proud of him to go out there and duplicate the success he had earlier in his career.”
For Henderson, the goal for his senior season was about trying to help the Bulldogs make a deep playoff run. However, injuries and tough region foes left Geneva County with a 5-6 record and a first-round playoff appearance.
“First being a good leader, helping with my teammates and making sure we are on the same page and going for that one goal to win a state championship,” Henderson said. “It didn’t go as we planned, but we still made memories and still had a good time while we were out there.”
He stressed he didn’t have any individual goals
“Not really,” Henderson said of individual goals. “I didn’t have a specific goal. I just wanted to contribute to the team and do what I could do to help my teammates win.”
Henderson’s season rushing total was 117 yards off his career best of 1,996 from his sophomore season in 2019. He earned the total despite his shoulder injury, constant injuries that kept numerous offensive linemen and blocking backs out and with defenses geared to stop him.
“He was just determined to have a great year,” Striplin said. “He set some goals before the season, particularly team goals which we came up short on, but he is a goal-oriented kid and self-motivated. He wanted to go out there and do the best he could for his teammates. He did that.”
After amassing 1,447 yards rushing during an ankle-injury junior plagued season, Henderson said he worked on several areas in the offseason.
“I worked on my speed a lot and getting faster in my vision and my cuts,” Henderson said, noting he did a lot of cone drills, running hills and parachute running. “I also worked on getting stronger.
“I felt I improved over the year getting better. Watching film after my games, I could see improvement in my speed and my cuts.”
Those efforts helped him land the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year honor.
“It means a lot,” Henderson said. “I have been working hard for this for the last four years. Getting better in being a great leader, on and off the field. It is a true blessing to be the player of the year.”
Free guides record season
On the wall in Kinston’s football fieldhouse is a plague recognizing the 1987 Bulldog team that finished 6-6 and won the program’s first state playoff game.
After an 8-4 season that featured the school’s second playoff win this past fall, a new one is going up.
“I told them we will put up a new one,” Free said. “We will do another one like that. That was something that we were striving for and we were able to accomplish it.”
Kinston accomplished the feat despite not having a true standout player. No Bulldog player was named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team or to the state Class 1A team. Quarterback-linebacker Cale Sumblin, one of the more gifted versatile athletes, missed most of the season with an injury.
“This is more of a team more than any that I have been a part of in my 20-21 years career because we really didn’t have any superstars.” Free said. “We had guys that filled in when they needed to. We just had guys step up and make plays in games.
“We were not as big as were in the past. We were a little smaller and we got behind in a lot of games, but it was the grit and determination of the players because they wanted to be a little different than teams in the past. They wanted to change the mindset not only of our team and school, but even the teams we were playing.”
In his third year with Kinston, Free guided the program’s record-setting season after going 2-8 a year ago.
“I thought we had a chance to be pretty good,” Free said. “You just didn’t know until you got into the season. We had a lot of guys coming back and a lot of experience – about 18 juniors and seniors and we haven’t had that in the past. I thought if we could stay fairly healthy we could have a good season.
“I thought we could make the playoffs and win about six games – I thought that would be a good season for us. The further we went into the season, the further I could tell we had a chance to do more.”
After opening up with a 42-19 loss to Class 3A state participant Houston Academy, the Bulldogs beat Zion Chapel 20-12 before losing to perennial Class 1A state power and region foe Brantley 34-0.
“I saw us make some strides in that game even though we lost 34-0,” Free said. “I told some of our coaches afterwards – and they thought I was crazy – but ‘We have turned the corner a little bit here. We are making strides and I think we have a chance to be a pretty good football team this year.’”
Those strides soon became evident as Kinston won four straight and six of the next seven, including a 22-19 overtime win over Samson that clinched second place in the region and a first-round state playoff game at home for the first time.
The Bulldogs won that playoff game 10-6 over Central of Hayneville before losing to eventual state champion Sweet Water in the second round. All four Kinston losses were to state playoff teams with two coming to two of the best 1A teams in the state.
In guiding the rare highly-successful season for Kinston, Free was selected the Eagle’s Coach of the Year award.
“It is an honor to be chosen out of all the coaches in the Wiregrass,” Free said. “It is an honor. I think it is more of a testament to our team and our coaches for the year we had. It is a big achievement for me, but also the whole team and the coaching staff.”
