Houston Academy coach Tom Renshaw and Dothan High player Lauren Yu have been involved with soccer for as long as they can recall.

“I grew up in Washington state, so I started playing in a culturally-diverse area, where there were a lot of Greeks and kids from around the world in my neighborhood and we played soccer in the streets,” Renshaw remembers. “We’d play all night.”

Yu started kicking a ball at a very young age as well.

“I’ve been playing for like my whole life pretty much … since I was in kindergarten, five years old,” Yu said.

The time spent in the sport has paid off for both. Renshaw led the Lady Raiders to a 19-2-4 record in his first season as head coach this year and Yu scored a mind-boggling 48 goals as a freshman forward this past season in helping the Wolves to the Class 7A state playoffs.

For their efforts, Renshaw has been named the Dothan Eagle girls soccer Coach of the Year, while Yu has been named Player of the Year.

A family sport

Yu hasn’t had to look far to find someone to practice with while growing up, whether it meant playing on travel club teams together or being teammates in high school.

Her sister, Emma, was a senior midfielder on this year’s Dothan roster.

“It’s pretty fun playing with each other,” Yu said.

It’s been pretty fun for others to watch the freshman phenom on the field.

“Lauren Yu is an absolute force,” Dothan coach Haley Williams said. “To score the amount of goals she did with the tough schedule we had this season is nothing short of phenomenal.

“She scored goals in games we dominated on the scoreboard and she scored goals in games that were back-and-forth battles against some of the best competition in the state. She is an intense competitor both in games and in practice, and the effort she brings every single day to get just a little better than the day before is one of the reasons why she was so successful this season.”

Despite being a freshman, Yu was a player others looked up to.

“Even as a ninth grader, she is looked at as a leader, not just because of her skill, but also because of her competitive drive and work ethic,” Williams said. “She works just as hard in the offseason as she does during the season, and was one of our top conditioning performers this fall.

“She has such a bright future in this sport with more school records to break, and I look forward to having the opportunity and honor to coach her in the years to come.”

The 48 goals Yu scored is a school record, as was the six goals she scored on two occasions.

“I just think mainly my teammates are setting me up and my coach for giving me the opportunity to be on the field and play,” Yu said of her success.

She also had eight assists, which means as much to her as putting the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s so relieving when you give your teammate a pass and they score,” Yu said. “It’s just the best – honestly probably better than scoring.”

Dothan finished with a 16-6 record, won Class 7A, Region 3, and made it to the second round of the state playoffs. It’s a season Yu is proud of.

“This year we really bonded as a team,” Yu said. “We had more chemistry and we had set days we would have team bondings and I think that really helped our team chemistry, because at the beginning we didn’t really know each other.”

Being named Player of the Year was somewhat of a goal for her.

“Last year I made it (Super 12) and didn’t get player of the year,” Yu said. “I was OK with it, but I was like, ‘I’m going to get it this year.’ Now I’ve just got to move on from this.”

Yu was thankful for the support of her family, and the guidance from Williams.

“She’s amazing,” Yu said of her coach. “I definitely wouldn’t have gotten anything this year if it wasn’t for her. She definitely set the tone for me.”

From player to coach

Renshaw had a chance to play soccer in different parts of the country as a youngster.

“My dad worked for Boeing, so we moved around,” Renshaw said. “I played on some club teams in Seattle. I moved to the Midwest and played on a regional team and then I moved down here (Alabama) and I played for ODP (Olympic Development Program) in the late 1980s.

“I graduated from Austin High School in Decatur (1992) and was part of their first soccer team there. We made playoffs our first year and had to go to Vestavia, and got beat pretty good. But we did it.”

After marrying and moving to Dothan, Renshaw got involved with coaching when his son, Lucius, became involved with the sport.

“We had Lucius, my son, and we started him in micro soccer,” Renshaw said. “I just wanted to be a part of that, so I coached him in micro. Then he played one year of rec. Then I got him into club (soccer) and I asked Magnus (Stjernstrom, Dothan Shockers coach) if I could coach with him, and I coached with him for years.”

As his son reached the high school level at Houston Academy, Renshaw began coaching there as the junior varsity boys and girls coach and an assistant on the varsity teams before being elevated to the head girls coach prior to this past season.

“It’s been great,” Renshaw said of coaching on the varsity level. “I feel like the cuffs are off. Our biggest goal this year was to really re-brand and rebuild our culture … a very positive environment, very team-oriented and family-type environment like a soccer team should be.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive. It reflects in their training; it reflects in their record. It helps that we had a group of seniors that were phenomenal leaders. We had four and we’re going to miss them dearly. It was a really good group of girls.”

Houston Academy made it to the second round of the Class 1A-3A playoffs before being eliminated.

“There were only two teams that beat us,” Renshaw said. “One was a 6A power, Spanish Fort, and the other team was Cottage Hill, and they went on to the Final Four.”

It didn’t really surprise Renshaw that HA had a strong season.

“I felt like we would have success because I was very aware of the talent on the team,” he said. “My concern was can we put it together, can we play as a team, and we did.

“Honestly, they exceeded my expectations. I never would have thought that we would go 19-2-4, and the four teams we tied were top 10 teams in 3A and 4A. We’ve set some high benchmarks to move forward with.”

Renshaw enjoys the teaching aspect of the game.

“I try to serve my athletes,” Renshaw said. “I want to give them the tools they need. I’m not an overbearing-style coach. I want them to be able to solve the problems on their own.

“I just give them the tools to do it. It’s like a guided-discovery method of coaching … it’s positive. I can coach critically at the right time, but game time is not the time. In (practice) sessions, I do a lot of teaching.”

Renshaw continues to learn all he can about soccer and coaching.

“A lot of the resources and books that I’ve read is more about how can I relate topics to kids and put it to them where they can understand,” Renshaw said. “You can learn the Xs and Os, but how can I deliver the information to them? When I put it to them like that, they pick it up quicker and then they learn and they process and they get better, because that’s what soccer is – solving problems.”

He reads as much about soccer as he can to stay sharp as a coach.

“I have a library that is full,” Renshaw said. “A lot of them are tactical books … basically how can I better improve my delivery of information, how can I present it to where they understand it?”

Being named Coach of the Year is meaningful for Renshaw.

“My first year of coaching and to earn this is to me an incredible honor,” he said. “I’m surrounded in this area by really good coaches, and I know them all pretty well. To get this among this group is really an honor … because they are good coaches, and good people who really care, so it means a lot.

“My success is the girls’ success, and it’s their hard work that earned me the consideration for this. To me, it adds more to the team that we did this … like we’ve arrived.”

TEAM SELECTIONS

Lauren Yu, Dothan

Player of the Year

Freshman, Forward

Yu tallied a remarkable 48 goals, which include a school-record six goals in two separate games, and also added eight assists.

Marah Delgado, Dothan

Junior, Forward

Considered the fastest player on the team, Delgado scored 17 goals and added 11 assists for the Wolves.

Caroline Ezzell, Dothan

Senior, Defender

The AUM signee had nine goals, 13 assists and 45 takeaways in helping the team to the region title and second round of state playoffs.

Camille Reeves, Houston Academy

Senior, Forward

Considered the leader on offense, the talented Reeves scored 30 goals and had 11 assists in 17 games played.

Brinley Harrell, Houston Academy

Freshman, Forward

Harrell led the team in goals with 32 in 25 games played and added 13 assists in helping the Raiders to the region title.

Sarah Anne Eldridge, Houston Academy

Senior, Midfielder

A real leader on the field, Eldridge scored 13 goals, contributed 12 assists and averaged 16 takeaways a game for HA.

Evelyn Holmes-Smith Enterprise

Sophomore, Midfielder

The versatile player led the Wildcats in goals with 15, also added nine assists and had 34 steals.

Emma Edler, Carroll

Junior, Midfielder

A real field general and tremendous passer, Edler broke the team record for assists with 23 and also had 11 goals.

Ashlyn Yarbrough, Carroll

Junior, Goalkeeper

Yarbrough had 139 saves in over 1,000 minutes in goal for the area champs, while also contributing five goals.

Annabeth Townsend, Providence Christian

Sophomore, Forward

The team leader in goals with 27 in just 17 games, Townsend also contributed 20 assists for the Eagles.

Morgan Bienvenu, Providence Christian

Junior, Striker

In just 15 games played, Bienvenu tallied 21 goals for the Eagles, while also adding seven assists.

Cora Faison, Northside Methodist

Junior, Goalkeeper

The athletic goalkeeper had 125 saves and recorded three shutouts for the Knights.