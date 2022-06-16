Swing change has Dothan's Mac Edge confident going into final Future Masters

After the first tournament of the high school season as a senior member of the Houston Academy golf team, Mac Edge knew something had to change.

“I said anything that I can do to not only help me and my golf swing, but to help the team at that point is what I need to do,” Edge said. “So it wasn’t too hard of a decision, but I knew it was going to take time.”

Going into his final Press Thornton Future Masters golf tournament next week, the 18-year-old Edge believes his swing is the best it’s been in a long time.

“I was taking it too far back at the time and it was just causing it to be really inconsistent,” Edge said of his initial swing problems. “You really just really never knew where the ball was going to go and the misses were just huge … it was either a huge block or a huge snap hook.”

Edge worked with Dothan Country Club professional and Houston Academy coach Kevin Klein to make the adjustments.

“Ever since probably the first of March through April, it was change after change after change,” Edge said. “I was having to play the tournaments not being sure the changes were making any progress … a lot of it is mental when you’re making changes like that.”

There were times Edge wondered if it was worth it.

“It’s tough to commit to that during your senior year because you want to go out there and play well during your last year,” he said. “But I stuck to it … made a lot of changes … and I saw a lot of progress at the end of the year at sectionals and sub-state. Even though the scores may not have gotten a lot better, I saw a lot of progress in my swing.”

The changes weren’t dramatic, but it certainly made a difference.

“Shortening that swing and staying down through the ball – just simple things but it’s hard to re-teach yourself after such a long time of playing golf,” Edge said. “Sometimes the little things take a really long time. After I got that figured out, I saw a lot of more consistency in my ball flight.

“I’m in a better spot than where I was two months ago. Right now my swing is the best it’s been probably in a couple of years. I’ve just got to get the putter heated back up.”

Edge missed the cut last year and admits he perhaps put a little too much pressure on himself.

“Maybe a little bit,” Edge said. “A lot of people are saying you’re playing your home course and it should be easier, but they really change the golf course within the last week of preparation.

“They keep it kind of hidden what they’re going to do with the golf course until about a week to go, so you have limited preparation and it’s a whole new golf course than what you remembered. So things you might do in the fall and during the winter and high school season, you just can’t do out here during the tournament.”

Still, there are certainly some advantages for the local golfers like Edge who are familiar with the DCC layout.

“You know the spots you can miss on every hole usually are the same – spots on those first six holes that are pretty tough that can eat some guys up,” Edge said. “There are some spots that I may know that other guys may not know to miss that will make it easier for me. So yes, there are advantages on certain holes that can help the local guys a lot.”

While Edge believes his swing is the best it’s been in a long time, his putting has been inconsistent.

“The putter has been pretty cold for about a month, or two months, so it’s going to be key to get that thing heated back up,” Edge said. “The speed has been really good, it’s just the line. I think a lot of it is starting it off on the wrong line. I’ll definitely be working on that over the next week and see if I can get it dialed in.”

Edge also realizes a good short game will be important if success is to follow.

“With how much the fairways are rolling out right now, you’re going to have a lot of wedges in your hand, so 75 yards and 100 yards and in is really important to me,” Edge said.

“Hitting fairways out here in the Future Masters is so important. If you don’t do that, you’re putting yourself in a difficult situation.”

Edge is excited about his last appearance in the prestigious junior golf tournament played on his home course.

“This is kind of like a second home to me … this golf course … so to go out there and try to enjoy three days of golf is my plan,” Edge said. “You know, whether I’m in first place, last place or somewhere in the middle, I’m just going to go out there and enjoy however many holes I get to play.

“It hasn’t been an easy spring for me, so I’m going out there to hopefully prove some people wrong and make Dothan proud.”