Talmadge, Jordan win Providence Invite cross country titles

It was a record-setting day for Millie Talmadge despite losing a shoe during Saturday’s Providence Invite cross country meet.

It was also a pretty good day for Eagle boys runner Hudson Jordan.

The two sophomores captured the individual titles during the meet at Dothan’s Eastgate Park.

Talmadge set a Providence Christian school record by finishing the 5K race with a time of 19 minutes and 05.17 seconds, surpassing the record by three seconds that she set when winning last year’s AHSAA State Championships.

Jordan, meanwhile, also had a career performance, earning a time of 16:39.23, almost a full minute ahead of his previous personal best (17:38) set in 2021. His time Saturday was also the seventh best in PCS boys history, breaking into a top 10 list dominated by standout Conner Patterson, now at the Alabama at Huntsville.

The Providence Christian boys, behind four of the top five finishers, including Jordan, won the team competition with 22 points. Enterprise was runner-up with 38 points. Pike Road (93), Dothan (129), Headland (134) and Wicksburg (149) rounded out the field.

The girls team competition was much closer with Enterprise winning with 34 points, followed closely by Providence Christian (44) and Houston Academy (48). Pike Road was a distant fourth (111).

Talmadge led virtually from the opening gun, sprinting to the lead on the opening downhill and was never seriously threatened. She finished 35 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Enterprise’s Emma McCrea (19:40.82).

“I felt pretty good,” Talmadge said. “I was really feeling strong at the two miles and then I began to get a little tired, but that is everyone. Overall, I felt pretty good.”

Her only issue came in the final stage when she had to ditch a problematic right shoe.

“I lost it a little before 800 to go,” Talmadge said. “It was untied the entire time and it was becoming more and more loose and I didn’t want to trip on it, so I kicked it off.”

Though there was a little rocky terrain at first after she flipped the shoe off, it didn’t affect her too bad, especially with a big lead.

“It was sharp as a rock over there, but that was the only part,” Talmadge said. “Over here (toward finish line) is soft and grassy, so it didn’t bother me too much.”

While Talmadge led start to finish, Jordan stayed in contention before busting to the lead near the halfway point and pulling away to a 25-second win over Enterprise’s Bowden Michael (17:04.88).

“It feels good (to win),” Jordan said. “I came out today to do my best to glorify God first. During the run, I had my teammate (Banks Folger) there to help me through this for sure. It was definitely one of my better races I felt. Eastgate has always been a big PR race for me.”

Jordan said the pace was fast right after the starting gun.

“At the start, I went out pretty fast, way faster than I thought it would be,” Jordan said. “There was a Dothan High kid who went out fast which helped me go out fast.”

Providence teammate Banks Folger held the lead in the early going with Jordan slightly behind.

“Just before the mile, he was maybe 10 meters ahead of me and once we got to the mile, I closed it then after a mile and a half, I started gapping him – about one more turn before we got to the two miles,” Jordan said of when he took the lead.

Once he seized the lead, Jordan felt he had a good chance of winning the race.

“Once I got past him, I knew I could keep that pace for sure,” Jordan said. “I hit two miles before 11 minutes and that’s close to my (two mile) PR. I felt like I had the race after I got past my teammate.”

Jordan said he enjoys running on the fast course at Eastgate.

“This race is like my course time (every time),” Jordan said. “I always jump (in time) here. This was definitely one of my better races for sure, a big PR of about a minute. That was my favorite race so far (of my career).”

Following Talmadge and Enterprise’s McCrea in the girls race were Providence Christian’s Hannah Jacobs (20:36.22) in third and Houston Academy’s Brianna Hart (21:22.86) in fourth. Enterprise teammates Ammarie Jenkins (21:35.03) and Hanna Nichols (21:36.65) finished fifth and sixth followed by HA runners Holley Hart (21:37.84) and Emily Selig Pineda (21:39.79) in seventh and eighth place.

Enterprise’s Anabelle De Hoyos (21:41.23) was ninth and Providence Christian’s Elle Salter (21:46.48) 10th in the 56-runner field.

Dothan’s top girls runner was Gabriella Baker (13th place, 22:12.55), Wicksburg’s top finisher was Kelsey Ellenburg (19th place, 23:15.46) and Headland’s top placer was Holland Samarar (21st place, 23:36.58)

On the boys side, Providence Christian’s Wyatt Mixson (17:13.53), William Stanley (17:21.74) and Banks Folger (17:34.42) finished through fifth behind Jordan and Bowden.

Enterprise teammates Jacob Tillery (17:47.20) and Kristyan DeJesus (17:48.53) took sixth and seventh with Pike Road’s Will Yeager (17:50.70) eighth. Providence Christian’s Jacob Mixson (18:21.67) and Will Nicholls (18:27.56) rounded out the top 10.

Dothan’s top runner was Elijah Sekeres (16th place, 19:26.95), Headland’s top placer was Christopher Santoyo (18th place, 19:37.54) and Wicksburg’s top performer was Jackson Barrett (26th place, 20:16.06). Houston Academy’s best finisher was Brady Turner (27th place, 20:24.21)

Justin Trawick, competing as Rehobeth’s only runner, finished in 37th place with a 21:05.42 time in the field of 91 runners.