Talmadge, Patterson named Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runners of the Year

Overall for the season, Patterson won five of eight races he competed in and finished in the top five in other three events. He ran below 16 minutes and 48 seconds in all but one race.

He capped it with a second straight Class 3A individual title, winning in a personal best and a school-record time of 16 minute and 4.48 seconds.

In the process, he helped the Eagles earn a coveted first state team title.

“Actually my main goal this year was that our team would win its first state championship and we did,” Patterson said. “That was our whole thing the whole summer and in fall training – that we could push for that state championship. That is what we wanted.

“After that, I was looking at that individual state championship and trying to repeat. I knew it would not be easy as I knew I had lots of people gunning for me. It wasn’t like last year when I was kind of the no-name. People knew who I was (this year) and they knew they had to beat me.”

Despite the added pressure and the competition, he won the state meet by a comfortable 17 seconds.