Talmadge, Patterson named Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runners of the Year

Millie Talmadge and Conner Patterson won individual state titles and led their respective team to a state championship during the past high school cross country season.
Their individual success and leadership in leading their teams’ state titles has earned the two Providence Christian runners the 2021 Dothan Eagle Cross Country Runner of the Year awards.
Talmadge, a freshman, was named the girls cross country runner of the year, while Patterson, a senior, captured the boys honor. It is the second straight Dothan Eagle cross country honor for Patterson, a University of Alabama at Huntsville college signee.
Talmadge steps up for Lady Eagles
Though only a freshman, Talmadge was thrust into a high-pressure role at the top of the Lady Eagle lineup before the 2021 season.
She was more than up to the task, said Providence Christian coach Cliff Carter.
“Grace Crim had graduated and Millie’s older sister, Helen, had graduated, so our two seniors were gone,” Carter said. “Not only were your mature runners gone, but your No. 1 and No. 5 runners were gone too.
“Millie had run second or third for us in her eighth-grade year and had done very well, but it was a little bit of a low-pressure situation. You are young and you have somebody older in front of you to look at and somebody faster than you taking the burden, but now as a ninth grader to be the fastest girl on the team, she handled that responsibility really well.”
Talmadge along with sophomore Madelyn Patterson shared in that responsibility for a young team that had no seniors and only one junior.
The two alternated as Providence’s leading runner in races with Talmadge as the top Eagle finisher in five of the eight and Patterson the other three.
Talmadge won the biggest race of all, though, capturing the AHSAA Class 3A state individual crown behind a season-best time of 19 minutes and 08.09 seconds.
“It has (sunk in) a little bit, but it is still shocking to me,” Talmadge said of the state individual title. “It proved to myself that I could race with those girls and proved to myself that I am a good runner.”
It was Talmadge’s third individual title of the year. She also won the Wildcat Classic in Enterprise and the Tiger Classic in Auburn.
“To go from never having won a race before the season to start winning a few, including the state championship race, is just a great season for her,” Carter said.
A year ago, Talmadge finished fourth at the state meet, one spot behind Crim. Breaking in the top three at state was one of her objectives this season.
“I really wanted to run fast and place high at state,” Talmadge said of her preseason goals. “Those were my two main goals.”
In running “fast,” she wanted to consistently run under 20 minutes. Carter said slower and demanding courses prevented Talmadge from matching that goal, but she did it when it counted most – the state meet.
“I really wanted to go sub 20 (minutes) for most the year, but I didn’t accomplish that goal (but once). That was what I had in mind before the season started,” Talmadge said.
The Eagle standout said summer workouts before the season were intense, running more mileage as the PCS girls tried to repeat as state champions from the year before.
The work paid off with both the individual and state titles in Class 3A. In turn, it has led to her award.
“It is really nice and I am really excited (to win it),” Talmadge said. “It is feels good to be recognized.”
Patterson overcomes injury to repeat
A minor knee injury kept Patterson down briefly early in the season, but couldn’t stop the Eagle standout for long.
After being held out of one meet and having a less than ideal performance in another, Patterson won four of his last five races. In the other race, a high profile event near Atlanta with elite runners in the southeast, he finished third.
Overall for the season, Patterson won five of eight races he competed in and finished in the top five in other three events. He ran below 16 minutes and 48 seconds in all but one race.
He capped it with a second straight Class 3A individual title, winning in a personal best and a school-record time of 16 minute and 4.48 seconds.
In the process, he helped the Eagles earn a coveted first state team title.
“Actually my main goal this year was that our team would win its first state championship and we did,” Patterson said. “That was our whole thing the whole summer and in fall training – that we could push for that state championship. That is what we wanted.
“After that, I was looking at that individual state championship and trying to repeat. I knew it would not be easy as I knew I had lots of people gunning for me. It wasn’t like last year when I was kind of the no-name. People knew who I was (this year) and they knew they had to beat me.”
Despite the added pressure and the competition, he won the state meet by a comfortable 17 seconds.
“Conner overcame every challenge that was laid in front of him,” Carter said. “He had some decently fast runners in the 3A race that could challenge him for the individual title. He went out there disciplined, ran strong and repeated as state champion.”
Carter said it was a fitting end to a season that started off rough in the third week after the knee injury.
“He had to step back and say, ‘How am I taking care of my body? How am I preparing for races? What is God trying to teach me through this moment here?’ He had a better sense of focus and discipline – not that he had poor focus or poor discipline but he achieved it a higher level after that injury.”
In addition to repeating as state champion, Patterson partly achieved his goal in terms of a time.
“Well, I wanted to PR which came along once I got healthy after the injuries I struggled with this season,’ Patterson said. “I wanted to go under 16 minutes. I will have to wait for college for that.”
Patterson said winning the Dothan Eagle award was special to him, but gave the credit to God.
“Like I said last year, it is really special to be able to come out and run cross country and to be able to do that. God has given me the ability to come and run. Whatever awards that come with it are awesome.”