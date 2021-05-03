Teams from Dothan Diamond Classic receive checks

The high school softball coaches in attendance for the press conference at the Wiregrass Museum of Art must have felt like they got a big victory on Monday morning.
Checks from $46,600 raised were distributed to the 20 teams which recently competed in the Dothan Diamond Classic at the Westgate Softball Complex.
The money is divided by the number of games each team played. The proceeds consist of sponsorships and tickets sales minus expenses.
The eight teams which played one main bracket game before being eliminated each earned $1,165, the eight which played two games earned $2,330 and the four teams which made it to the semifinals and championship/consolation games each made $4,660.
For a small Class 1A school like Brantley, which finished fourth in the tournament, receiving the check was like a grand slam.
“This check means so much, because honestly being successful costs a lot of money, and we have been blessed to be successful,” Brantley coach Cindy Hawthorne said. “Our kids enjoyed this tournament so very much and I’m just so appreciative. It’s truly a blessing to our program.”
The first Diamond Classic was held in 2019 with 16 teams and was cancelled last year due when COVID-19 caused the shutdown of spring sports. The first tournament raised a total of $38,688 which was dispersed among the participating schools.
Brantley was participating in the tournament for the first time and Hawthorne was extremely impressed with the event.
“It was top-notch,” Hawthorne said. “Our kids were just blown away. I know this sounds cliché, but T-shirts for everyone … they wore those T-shirts proudly to school, so all of those sponsors are being seen a lot around Brantley.”
Hawthorne said the tournament also helped prepare her team going into the postseason.
“It was almost like a championship, postseason feel with how you were treated,” Hawthorne said. “Playing some people that you’re not normally playing was huge.”
G.W. Long and Houston Academy made it to the championship game, but it was postponed in the second inning due to heavy rains, as was the consolation game between Dothan and Brantley.
The Rebels were declared the tournament champion after going unbeaten with a 5-0 mark, which included a 5-4 win over Houston Academy in pool play. HA, Dothan and Brantley all finished with 4-1 records. All four teams received $4,660.
Though the schedule called for two nights of pool play, only the first night was completed as rain washed out the second night before the seeds in the main bracket were determined.
The eight teams which won two games in bracket play before eliminated and pocketed $2,330 were Ariton, Ashford, Cottonwood, Dale County, Enterprise, Geneva, Rehobeth and Wicksburg.
The eight teams which played one game of bracket play before being eliminated and got a check for $1,165 were Carroll, Geneva County, Headland, Houston County, Northside Methodist Academy, Pike Road, Providence Christian and Slocomb.
