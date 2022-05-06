Teams receive checks from Dothan Diamond Classic

The tournament concluded several weeks ago at the Westgate Softball Complex, but the 20 teams which competed in the Dothan Diamond Classic were still reaping the benefits Friday morning.

Proceeds raised from sponsorships and tickets sales minus expenses totaling $50,400 were dispersed to the teams during a press conference at the Dothan City Commission chambers, with high schools receiving portions depending on how many games they played.

The eight teams which were eliminated after one game of bracket play – Ariton, Cottonwood, Dothan, Geneva County, Houston County, Northside Methodist Academy, Providence Christian and Slocomb – each received $1,260. The eight which played two games – Ashford, Carroll, Dale County, Headland, G.W. Long, Pike Road, Rehobeth and Wicksburg – each received $2,500.

The four which made it to the semifinals and eventually the championship and consolation games – Brantley, Geneva, Houston Academy and Enterprise – each received $5,040.

The tournament is the brainchild of Rhonda Kirk and Kenny Thompson of the Dothan Department of Leisure Services with the idea of having an event for softball similar to the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, a 16-team boys basketball tournament held annually at the Dothan Civic Center.

“It’s always a great day when we can hand out checks,” Dothan Department of Leisure Services director Alison Hall said. “This is a fantastic tournament in its third year passing over $50,000 to give back to 20 local softball programs. So much of the credit goes directly to Rhonda Kirk. I wanted to say especially thank you for all of her hard work and her dedication to this event. “

The first year of the tournament in 2019 raised $38,688. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but resumed in 2021 with $46,600 being raised.

“Since the tournament started in 2019, we missed a year in 2020 due to COVID, we’ve raised $135,688 total,” Leisure Services assistant director Tyson Carter said. “That is a testament to our community, our sponsors, our teams participating in this. What an incredible high level of softball we have in this area. It’s as good of softball as you will see anywhere.

“I want to say thank you to Rhonda and Kenny Thompson. They wanted to do something equivalent to what we do with the Dothan Downtown Hoops Classic and the success has skyrocketed in four years.”

Brantley, a Class 1A school, won the tournament by defeating Geneva in the championship game and the Bulldogs’ coach Cindy Hawthorne raved about the quality of play and what it means for her team.

“I knew the competition was going to be what we needed to see and looking back at it, it really had that postseason feel,” Hawthorne said. “As we’re all getting ready to go to postseason, I think it’s definitely going to be to our advantage that we were invited to come. These kids still talk about what happened at the Dothan Diamond Classic. It’s a great opportunity.”

Geneva coach Ashley Bell expressed her gratitude for being included in the tournament.

“This is a great opportunity for our schools and all the money we get back from it and the experiences the girls get,” Bell said. “We love Rhonda. I don’t know who else in this community works as hard for girls athletics.”

Houston Academy coach Sharon Cherry also praised how the tournament is run. The Raiders won the consolation game over Enterprise.

“This is the only tournament I know that you get to come for free and you actually receive money in return, so thank you for that, and thank you to Rhonda for actually bringing her dream to fruition and making this happen,” Cherry said. “Thanks to the city and the park was amazing and the competition was phenomenal.”

