The numbers behind the area's all-state selections

All-State selections in Dothan Eagle coverage area

(With stats/info)

FIRST TEAM

Class 7A

Raymon Blackmon, Dothan, senior, 5-9, 175, running back

Blackmon earned 1,506 yards and 26 touchdowns rushing on 172 carries, averaging 125.5 yards a game and 8.8 yards per carry. He also caught 14 passes for 265 yards (22.1 yards per catch) with 2 TDs. Combined rushing and receiving, he had 1,771 yards (147.5 average per game) and 28 touchdowns.

Jamarius Stanyard, Dothan, senior, 6-0, 290, offensive lineman

In 12 games, Stanyard helped pave the way for Wolves running backs to earn more than 330 rushing yards a game.

Class 5A

Jy’won Boyd, Charles Henderson, junior, 5-10, 185, wide receiver

Boyd caught 60 passes for 1,218 yards and 10 TDs, averaging 20.3 yards per catch and 87 yards in receptions per game for state runner-up Trojans.

Patrick Screws, Eufaula, senior, 6-6, 310, offensive lineman

A North-South All-Star Game selection, Screws graded out 97 percent with 100 pancake blocks.

Zion Grady, Charles Henderson, sophomore, 6-4, 225, defensive lineman

In 14 games, Grady finished with 109 tackles (85 solos/24 Assists), averaging 7.8 tackles a game. He had 32 tackles for losses, including 20 quarterback sacks, and also forced one fumble.

Yhonzae Pierre, Eufaula, senior, 6-4, 225, defensive lineman

Alabama commitment and member of Alabama-Mississippi game, Pierre was in on 64 tackles (51 solos, 13 assists) with more than a third of the tackles in the backfield with 23 tackles for losses, including 10 quarterback sacks. He forced four fumbles and recovered one for a TD

Damien Hart, Charles Henderson, senior, 5-11, 205, linebacker

In 14 games, Hart earned 155 tackles (109 solos/46 assists), averaging 11 tackles a game. He had 6 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback sacks and one interception. He also had the game-saving tackle on the goal line in a 19-16 semifinal win over UMS-Wright.

Class 3A

Ian Foster, Pike County, senior, 5-11, 180, wide receiver

In 11 games, Foster caught 38 passes for 895 yards (23.6 average per catch) with half of his receptions going for TDs (19). He also had 199 rushing yards and 2 TDs on 13 carries.

Lucius Renshaw, Houston Academy, senior, 5-8, 165, kicker

Renshaw, in his first and only year in football, converted 7-of-9 field goals with a long field goal of 44 yards. He also made 54-of-55 extra-point attempts.

Omarion Pinckney, Daleville, junior, 6-1, 170, quarterback/defensive back (athlete)

In 10 games, Pinckney rushed for 1,281 yards on 142 carries (9.0 average per carry; 128.1 per game) with 12 touchdowns. He threw for 381 yards off 58-of-135 (42.9 percent), averaging 38.1 yards per game passing, with 3 TDs. He also had five interceptions and 38 tackles on defense.

Class 2A

Landon Tyler, Ariton, senior, 6-2, 185, wide receiver

In 12 games, Tyler caught 33 passes for 720 yards (21.8 yards per game) with almost half of his receptions going for TDs (16).

Christian Brown, Ariton, senior, 6-1, 208, defensive lineman

Brown was in 65 tackles, including 31 solos, with 21 for losses and 5 QB sacks. He also had one interception.

CJ McNabb, Ariton, senior, 5-9, 220, linebacker

In 12 games, McNabb was in 117 tackles (9.8 per game), including 50 solos, with 7 tackles for loss and 2 QB sacks.

Ian Senn, Ariton, junior, 6-1, 160, defensive back

Senn had 5 interceptions, 21 pass break-ups and was in 45 tackles (4.5 a game).

Wautavious Conley, Abbeville, senior, 5-10, 192, running back/defensive back (athlete)

In 10 games, Conley rushed for 1,248 yards (124.8 per game) with 13 TDs and caught 19 passes for 464 yards and 2 TDs. On defense, he was in 102 tackles (10.2 game) with 2 tackles for loss and 2 QB sacks.

Class 1A

Alvin Henderson, Elba, sophomore, 5-11, 190, running back

In 12 games, Henderson amassed 2,636 yards rushing, averaging 219.7 yards a game, with 46 TDs off 195 carries, averaging 13.5 yards per carry. He also caught 2 passes for 24 yards with both going for TDs. Overall, he accounted for 2,660 yards (221.7 a game) with 48 TDs.

Alex Wisecup, Elba, junior, 5-5 135-pound, kicker

Wisecup made 3-of-3 field goal with a long of 43 yards and was 57-of-60 on point after kicks. He averaged 5.5 points a game for the Tigers.

SECOND TEAM

Class 7A

Mykel Johnson, Enterprise, senior, 5-9, 180, running back/wide receiver/KOR/Punter (athlete)

On offense, Johnson rushed 64 times for 484 yards and 7 TDs off 64 carries (40.3 yards per game; 7.6 per carry) and caught 33 passes for 632 yards with 8 TDs (52.7 yards a game; 19.2 yards per catch). He also returned 21 kickoffs for 697 yards with 4 TDs and nine punt returns for 103 yards. Overall rushing/receiving and returns, he amassed 1,916 yards (159.7 yards per game) with 19 TDs. He also punted 18 times for 649 yards for a 36.1 average

Class 5A

Caleb Dozier, Headland, junior, 6-3, 220, wide receiver

Dozier caught 54 passes for 1,009 yards (91.64 yards a game; 18.7 yards a catch) with 11 touchdowns.

Kevonte Dickerson, Carroll, sophomore, 6-2, 230, offensive lineman

Dickerson graded 88 percent or higher in every game and allowed only 2 sacks. He had 18 pancake blocks

Benton Dunn, Charles Henderson, Jr., 6-3, 260

Played center and was leader on offensive line of state runner-up team that averaged 348 yards per game.

Karmelo Overton, Carroll, senior, 6-1, 215, linebacker

A Memphis commitment and Alabama-Mississippi game participant, Overton was in on 121 tackles over 12 games, averaging 11 stops per game. He had 13 tackles for loss, including 5 QB sacks. He also had 1 interception, 10 QB hurries, 4 pass break-ups and 2 fumble recoveries.

Jaxon Williams, Headland, junior, 5-10, 170, quarterback/athlete

Williams accounted for nearly 3,000 yards, finishing with 2,937 over 11 games (267 yard average per game) and 29 TDs. He threw for 1,748 yards (158.9 per game) with 16 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions off 94-of-150 (62.6 percent) and rushed for 1,189 yards (108.1 average a game) with 13 TDs.

Class 3A

Terry Davis, Opp, senior, 5-10, 160, running back

Davis rushed for 1,140 yards (114.0 yards average) and 13 TDs and caught 15 passes for 209 yards (13.9 average).

Will Wells, Houston Academy, senior, 6-1, 170, wide receiver

Wells caught 37 passes for 806 (21.8 yards per reception) with 16 TDs.

Ethan Coachman, Houston Academy, senior, 6-2, 200, defensive lineman

In 11 games, Coachman was in 53 tackles with 7 tackles for loss, including 4 QB sacks. He also recovered 2 fumbles, scoring a TD on one, and had one forced fumble.

Jeremiah Moore, Daleville, senior, 6-3, 275, defensive lineman

Moore was in on 75 tackles, with 14 tackles for losses and 6 quarterback sacks.

Nelson Hall, Opp, junior 5-10, 180, linebacker

Nelson was in 107 tackles (9.7 tackles a game), including 39 solo stops, 17 tackles, 4.5 QB sacks and 2 interceptions. He also forced 4 fumbles.

Gray Jennings, Opp, senior, 6-1, 215, quarterback/linebacker (athlete)

In 10 games, Jennings threw for 1,731 yards (173.1 yards a game) with 17 TDs and only 6 interceptions off 98-of-187 (52.4 percent). He also rushed for 154 yards and 3 TDs on 83 carries. Defensively, he was in 41 tackles, including 16 solos.

Class 2A

Jamari McClure, Goshen, junior, 5-10, 185, running back

In 10 games, McClure rushed for 1,203 yards (120.3 a game) with 14 touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 354 yards with 8 TDs.

Tanner Patton, G.W. Long, senior, 6-1, 160, kicker

Patton made 4-of-8 field goals with a long of 44 yards and was 28-of-32 on point after touchdown attempts.

Austin Kercher, G.W. Long, senior, 6-1, 220, defensive lineman

Kercher was in on 70 tackles, including 36 solos, with 11 tackles for loss and 4 QB sacks. He also had 1 interception.

Logan Smith, Samson, senior, 6-2, 240, defensive lineman

Smith was in on 76 tackles, including 62 solos, with 6 tackles for loss. He also had one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Brayden Whitehead, G.W. Long, junior, 5-10, 155, defensive back

Whitehead recorded 95 tackles (7.9 per game), including 75 solos, with 7 tackles for loss and 5 interceptions.

Bryson Hughes, G.W. Long, junior, 6-0, 170, quarterback/linebacker

Hughes threw for a 2,732 yards (227.7 average per game) with 26 TDs and 12 interceptions off 180-of-311 passing (57.8 percent). He also rushed for 345 yards and 5 TDs on 122 attempts. Combined rushing/passing, he accounted for 3,077 yards (256.4 yards a game) with 31 TDs (2.6 TDs per game). Defensively in limited time, he had 26 tackles (16 solos) with 2 tackles for loss.

Class 1A

Carmen Gray, Elba, junior, 5-9, 160, defensive back

Gray had five interceptions, 7 pass break-ups and made five fourth-down stops on the season. He was in 49 tackles, including 30 solos, and had one fumble recovery.

Cale Sumblin, Kinston, senior, 6-4, 220, punter

Sumblin punted for a 34.7 average (27 punts for 938 yards) with a long punt of 49 yards. He had five punts inside the opposing team’s 20.

AISA

Connor Jones, Abbeville Christian, senior, 5-9, 185, offensive lineman

Jones was a five-year starter and an AISA All-Star game honoree.

HONORABLE MENTION

Class 7A

Aiden White, Enterprise, senior, 6-0, 175, quarterback

In his year ever at quarterback, White threw for 1,739 yards with 22 touchdowns to 10 interceptions over 12 games, averaging 145.0 yards per game passing. He completed 105-of-187 (56.1 percent) passes. He also rushed for 360 yards and 4 TDs off 63 carries. Overall, he accounted for 2,099 yards and 26 TDs over 12 games (174.9, yards, 2.5 TDs per game).

Class 5A

Parker Adams, Charles Henderson, Junior, 5-11, 175, quarterback

In 14 games, Adams threw for 2,580 yards and 28 TDs off 169-of-286 passing (59.0 percent), averaging 184.3 passing yards a game. He also rushed for 264 yards on 52 carries with 3 TDs.

Nik Peerson, Charles Henderson, Junior, 5-9, 155, kicker/punter

Going into the second round of playoffs, Peerson had 18 punts for 738 yards, averaging 41.0 a punt, with a 4.2 second hang time. He punted three times in the state championship for a 44.3 average with two downed inside the 20.

Class 3A

Jeb Daughtry, Houston Academy, senior, 5-10, 185, running back

Daughtry rushed for 1,339 yards (121.7 average per game) with 12 TD on 193 carries (6.9 per carry). He also caught 10 passes for 112 yards (10.2 per catch).

Keith Williams, Pike County, senior, 6-2, 300, offensive lineman

Williams graded 90 percent for the season with 75 pancake blocks. He allowed 0 sacks.

Robbie Gafford, Opp, senior, senior, 5-11, 170, punter

Gafford punted for 1,341 yards on 46 attempts for a 29.2 average, but had 10 punts inside the 20.

Class 2A

Jaylen Murry, Wicksburg, senior, 6-0, 205, running back

In 11 games, Murry rushed for 1,645 yards – averaging 149.6 a game – with 17 TDs off 237 carries (6.9 yards per carry) and also caught 4 passes for 51 yard with 1 TD.

Class 1A

Kyle Smith, Elba, senior, 6-1, 250

Smith blocked for backs that rushed for 4,348 yards (363.2 a game). He graded out at 84 percent and had 58 devastation blocks.