The story behind former Enterprise star Marcus Jones' No. 52 with the Patriots

At 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds, Marcus Jones has the measurements of a player who might wear No. 52 on his jersey for a junior-high football team, not in the NFL.

But when the New England Patriots hit the field at training camp, that’s the number the former Enterprise High School standout will be wearing, just as he did during the team’s offseason program.

Jones and the rest of New England’s rookies are scheduled reported for their first NFL training camp on Tuesday.

By rule, cornerbacks cannot wear No. 52 in the NFL, so why is Jones?

The Patriots have a unique tradition with their rookies that keeps them from being concerned about picking jersey numbers they might not even wear in the regular season, if they get that far.

When rookies arrive, the Patriots annually assign initial numbers based on their NFL Draft order. The first player drafted by New England gets No. 50, the second No. 51 and so on following in order, except No. 56 and No. 57 are skipped. They are retired for Andre Tippett and Steve Nelson, respectively.

After the draft picks are assigned their numbers, the Patriots’ undrafted rookies pick up the numbering from the final draft choice, with the jersey assignments made in alphabetical order.

This year, Cole Strange got No. 50. Because the first-round pick from Chattanooga is an offensive lineman, that number doesn’t seem strange for Strange.

But Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has been in No. 51, with Jones in 52 as New England’s third draft choice in April.

The NFL expanded the numbers available for defensive backs last year, but not enough to get 52 on a cornerback. That means Jones will have to be in a different number when the Patriots play the New York Giants on Aug. 11 in the first of their three preseason games.

NFL defensive backs can wear the numbers 1 through 49. Until last season, they were limited to 20 through 49.

Jones wore No. 5 at Enterprise. In college, he wore No. 8 at Troy and Houston. New England already has veterans wearing those numbers – quarterback Brian Hoyer in No. 5 and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley in No. 8.

A first-team All-State selection at Enterprise in 2016, Jones joined the Patriots as the 85th choice in the 2022 NFL Draft after he recorded 47 tackles, intercepted two passes, ran back 15 kickoffs for a 34.0-yard average and two touchdowns, returned 26 punts for a 14.4-yard average and two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 109 yards and one touchdown for Houston in 2021.

The Associated Press selected Jones as a first-team All-American cornerback, and he received consensus All-American recognition in the all-purpose/return-specialist slot last season. Jones’ wide-ranging performance earned him the 2021 Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player.

New England lost punt and kick returner Gunner Olszewski in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

During his college career, Jones returned six kickoffs and three punts for touchdowns. Four of the TD kickoff returns came during Jones’ first two seasons at Troy before he played two seasons at Houston.