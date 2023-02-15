Call them “The Super Sophomores.”

The Enterprise Wildcat wrestling team is in the midst of a special season – and while the senior class along with a couple of juniors and freshmen and even an eighth grader have played a role, it is one group in particular that has provided the majority of the success – a talented and deep sophomore class.

The Wildcats roster is dominated by 13 sophomores who have worked on the blue mats in the EHS auxiliary gym this season and donned the Wildcat singlet uniform for matches.

Five sophomores, though, especially stand out – Paxton Hanshaw, Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt, Cody Kirk and Kody Sigmon. The quintet has combined for 224 wins on the season and has already etched their names at the top of Enterprise’s season and career record books despite their young ages.

Three of the five – Stiffler (54), Kirk (52) and Hunt (50) – rank 1-2-3 in wins in a season at EHS with Hanshaw (42) fifth, just three behind fourth-place Zach McFarland (45).

Kirk(148), Stiffler (105) and Hunt (104) rank 2-3-4 in career wins with Kirk just two wins from moving past McFarland (149) for the No. 1 spot. Hanshaw, with 69 career wins, and Sigmon, at 62 wins, currently are sixth and seventh on the career list behind senior Sam Lynon (91) and girls wrestling standout Evelyn Holmes-Smith (76). Both will likely move into the 100-win club next year.

“We have got a special sophomore group,” Enterprise head coach Willie Fells said. “One of the things that links those guys and make it so special is most of them have been wrestling with each other already for three years. They have grown with each other and it makes for special stories and special opportunities that don’t come by often.”

One of those “special opportunities” comes over the next couple of days. All five wrestlers are just four wins away from the ultimate prize in the high school wrestling season – an individual state title.

The five, along with Sam Lynon, junior Xavier Henderson and freshmen Lemuel Lynon and Kaemon Smith, compete at the AHSAA Class 7A State Championships at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center starting Thursday. They hope to still be wrestling when Saturday’s finals roll around.

Kirk is competing at state for a third time, while Stiffler, Hunt and Sam Lynon are at the state meet for a second time. A year ago, Kirk finished as a state runner-up, while Hunt took fourth place.

“We think we have a chance to do very well in this tournament,” Fells said. “We have some new guys that didn’t make state last year in this group. We almost doubled it. We went from five (qualifiers) to nine this year. There are five new ones who have never been to state, so it is a great opportunity for those guys to get in that environment, feel that pressure and grow from it.”

Fells added, “We are going to have a shot at being one of the top schools.”

If the Wildcats do finish high, the sophomore class will likely be a major part of it.

Four of the five sophomore state qualifiers started the sport of wrestling in the sixth grade with Sigmon starting in seventh grade while his family was at Fort Polk, La, before moving to Enterprise the next year. Kirk began as sixth grader while living in West Virginia before moving to the City of Progress in seventh grade.

The other three – Hanshaw, Stiffler and Hunt – began in Enterprise in sixth grade, joining the Enterprise Assassins Wrestling Club, which is owned and led by Stiffler’s dad, Kyle.

The five wrestlers all feel hard work as well as practice though the Assassins have played major roles in their development, both individually and as a strong group of sophomores. During the season, most of them have school team practice in the afternoon and practice with the Assassins at night.

“It’s our hard work,” Kirk said. “We practice hard all the time. We always have two practices a day and we always train together. We spend a lot of time together.”

Early in their wrestling careers, most of the five were near each other in weight. Kirk (now 152) and Sigmon (170) have since separated up in weight from the other three. Hanshaw, who wrestled at 113 during the season before dropping down to 106 for postseason, Stiffler (120) and Hunt (126) are still close in weight.

“We are close and we can bang with each other (in practice) then go to Assassins afterwards and do it so more,” Stiffler said.

“I really think it is the work we put in practice at Assassins and in high school practice,” Hanshaw said. “Being each other’s partners and pushing each other every day.”

Sigmon also felt the hard work sparks the group, not just on the mat, but in the classroom.

“We will work really hard with everything we do,” Sigmon said. “We will work hard in school and in practice and we keep pushing each other to get further.”

In addition to wrestling during the season, all five continually work on their wrestling craft in the offseason and compete in summer tournaments.

“We are all wrestling all-year round,” Kameron Stiffler said.

In fact, all five feel working year-round with the Assassins has all helped them improve.

“Assassins is definitely one of the biggest helps because if we need to get extra work in and push each other really hard, the Assassins is a great place to go,” Hunt said. “The reason we are all so good is because we all started at Assassins and still go in there. We refine our technique with each other. I think the Assassins is the reason the sophomore class is definitely on top of the leaderboard.”

Four of the five saw action as an eighth grader. Most, though, only got a handful of matches, though Kirk competed in 30 matches and advanced to the state meet that year.

They have seen been major factors in Enterprise amassing 105 dual victories since re-starting the sport in 2018-19. They also played a role in the Wildcats earning a season record 28 dual wins this year, while finishing fourth at state duals and second at last week’s section meet.

The strong sophomore group isn’t just limited to the boys. The girls wrestling team was partly led by two sophomores – Holmes-Smith, a three-time girls state champion, and Mallory Ladd, a state runner-up this past season.

Holmes-Smith also started wrestling as a sixth-grader and usually drilled with good friends Stiffler and Hunt during practices in her early years before enough girls came out to where she could partner up with a female.

“Since we have been wrestling together for so long, we know each other and how we wrestle, so it is harder in practice going up against each other,” Holmes-Smith said of the fierce practice competition. “We are not only good on the mat, but we are pretty good in academics. It is a pretty strong class.”

While the focus now is on this week’s state meet, the group can’t help but think of coming years as well. With a strong freshman group behind them, they feel the future is even brighter.

“I feel in two years we can win the state title as a team,” boldly says Kirk.

“A lot of times I think about winning state titles as a team next year and two years,” Hunt said, speaking minutes after the conclusion of last week’s section meet. “I definitely see us winning sectionals as a team. We came close today. I see us improving in multiple weight classes and getting better as a team, so I do see us winning a state title as a team.”

Fells says the group has a chance to be special in an even more unique way.

“If they can stick together and push this thing out, I think this will be one of the special groups in Enterprise history that they will be talking about 10-20 years down the road and in reunions about that class,” Fells said.