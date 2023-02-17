Enterprise wrestlers Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt and Cody Kirk will go for individual state titles Saturday afternoon at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.

The three sophomores all won Class 7A semifinal matches on Friday to advance to the championship round, set for noon Saturday.

Four other Wildcat wrestlers advanced to the consolation semifinals on Friday before losing. All four now wrestle in fifth-place matches on Saturday.

Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil, meanwhile, lost a Class 1A-4A semifinal match, but rebounded with a consolation semifinal win to advance to a third-place match on Saturday.

Both the third-place and fifth-place matches are set for 9 a.m. Saturday.

Stiffler advanced to the finals of the 120-pound weight class, beating Hewitt-Trussville’s Bradley Hastings 6-4. Hunt reached the 126 championship with a 7-3 win over Huntsville’s Joseph Sowell. Kirk moved to the 152 finals with a 7-4 win over Daphne’s Lassere.

Stiffler (56-6) faces Thompson senior Thomas Giere (54-6) in Saturday’s finals. Hunt (53-7) meets Hoover senior Ty Sisson (37-8) and Kirk wrestles Thompson senior Devin Stone (39-3) in the finals.

Stiffler, in his 120 semifinal, earned a takedown 20 seconds into the final period to go up 6-3 and allowed an escape with one second left to prevail. He took a 2-0 lead with a takedown with 10 seconds left in the first period, but Hastings earned a three-point nearfall with 1:04 left in the second period to seize a 3-2 lead. Stiffler, though, earned a reversal less than 20 seconds later to reclaim the margin at 4-3 and held on for the win in the final period.

Hunt, who split two matches during the season against Sowell, won the rubber match Friday. In both the first and second periods, the EHS wrestler earned a takedown, while Sowell picked up an escape in each period, making it 4-2. Hunt seized command early in the third period with an escape and a takedown to go up 7-2 before allowing a late escape with seven seconds left.

In his 152 semifinal, Kirk, as he did against Lassere in last week’s section finals, took control in the final minute for the win. The two were tied 2-2 going into the final period and both got a reverse to bump the score to 4-4. Kirk, on bottom after a Lassere reverse, earned an escape with 50 seconds left to go back in front and added a takedown with 21 seconds left to extend his lead to 7-4. He rode out the win from there.

The four Wildcats who will wrestle in fifth-place matches Saturday are Paxton Hanshaw (106), Kaemon Smith (145), Sam Lynon (160) and Kody Sigmon (170)/\.

Hanshaw won two matches Friday before losing. He pinned Auburn’s Noah Krauss (1:53) and won 7-2 over Daphne’s Micah Swiger before losing to Vestavia Hills’ Cale Tucker by pinfall (2:28).

Smith (145) also won twice on Friday before losing. He won 5-3 over Daphne’s Clayton Williams and 4-2 over Auburn’s Maciej Pasezek. He then lost 6-1 to Hoover’s Broc Metcalf.

Sam Lynon (160) earned two pins to start Friday, one over Hewitt-Trussville’s Charlie Butiker (2:33) and the other over Smiths Station’s Nathaniel Jarmon (2:48). He then lost 4-1 to Thompson’s Paxton Miller.

Sigmon (170) defeated Opelika’s Tommie Johnson 7-2 and Bob Jones’ Sheldon Sharp 7-3 before losing to Vestavia Hills’ Clay Johnston on a pin 37 seconds into the match.

Two other Enterprise wrestlers competed on Friday and were eliminated early.

Lemuel Lynon (138) went 1-1 in the consolation rounds, beating Prattville’s Grayson Scott 7-3 before losing 20-4 to Florence’s Matthew Pieroni. Lynon, a freshman, finished with a 32-19 record.

Xavier Henderson (195) lost in the consolation second round 12-9 to Smiths Station’s Robert Sanborn. A junior, Henderson finished the season with a 24-23 record.

HA’s Gil goes for third

After losing to an unbeaten wrestler, Gil bounced back with a consolation semifinal win to reach the 1A-4A 170-pound third-place match.

The Raider standout earned a two-point nearfall with 32 seconds to break a 4-4 tie and earn a 6-4 win over St. James’ Pruitt Conner in the consolation semifinals.

Earlier, he lost to Weaver unbeaten Joshua Johannson on a second-period pin, 3:40 into the match.

He faces Deshler’s Ross Mills in the third-place match Saturday.

Houston Academy’s other competitor at state, Sean Green, was eliminated on Friday. Green lost to Pleasant Valley’s Conner Crump on a third-period pin with 1:05 left in the match. Green, competing at state for the first time, finished the meet 0-2 with a bye.

Hall leads Dothan

Cooper Hall, Dothan’s 113-pound freshman, went 2-2 and reached the consolation third round, just one round of shot of placing in the top six to lead Dothan, which had four wrestlers at state.

After going 1-1 on Thursday, he defeated Daphne’s Chay Long 9-6 after building a 9-2 advantage through two periods before hanging on. He lost in the next round on a third-period pin with 37 seconds left to Grissom’s John David Shattuck. Hall trailed 9-0 at the time of the pin.

In other Dothan results Friday, Caleb Ham (106) lost to Smiths Station’s Eli Sanders by pinfall, (2:28), Kunyea Moore (182) lost to Hewitt-Trussville’s Cameron Cantwell 16-1 and Mykel Lowe (285) lost to Jeff Davis’ Christopher Moore by pinfall (4:02). All three went 0-2 in their first state appearance.

Ham finished the season with a 26-12 record, while Hall finished 19-19, Moore 19-18 and Lowe 20-10.

NMA’s Bailey goes 1-2

Northside Methodist Academy’s David Bailey went 1-1 on Friday to finish 1-2 with a bye in the Class 1A-4A 132-pound weight class.

In Friday’s action, the junior pinned Cleburne County’s Noah Morgan 1:39 into the match before losing to Pleasant Valley’s Baron House 4-1.

Bailey, who became the first Northside Methodist wrestler to compete at a state meet, finished the season with a 37-12 record. The 37 wins is a school record.