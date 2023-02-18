Enterprise wrestlers Kameron Stiffler, Grier Hunt and Cody Kirk all finished as state runner-ups, while Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil earned a third-place bronze medal at the AHSAA State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday in Huntsville.

Stiffler, Hunt and Kirk all lost in championship matches on Saturday to metro Birmingham opponents.

Stiffler fell to Thompson’s Thomas Giere 8-5 in the Class 120-pound weight class, while Hunt lost on a second-period pinfall to Hoover’s Ty Sisson at 126 pounds and Kirk dropped a 3-1 decision to Thompson’s Devin Stone in a 152 finals match.

For Kirk, it was his consecutive state runner-up finish. Hunt improved off his fourth-place finish of a year ago, while Stiffler placed at state for the first time. All three are sophomores. All three lost to seniors on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Houston Academy’s Gil took third place in the Class 1A-4A 170-pound weight class with a 3-2 victory over Deshler’s Ross Mills. It was Gil’s second top finish in three years as he was a runner-up in 2021.

Four other Enterprise wrestlers were in action Saturday, but all four lost fifth-place matches.

It was a rough day overall for Enterprise, which had seven matches and lost all seven, including six to opponents from schools in the northern part of the state.

Hunt got off to a good start in his finals match with a takedown and two-point nearfall in the final 40 seconds of the first period for a 4-0 lead. He added another two-point nearfall in the second period to go up 6-0 before Hoover’s Sisson earned a reverse to make it 6-2.

Disaster then struck for Hunt early in the third period. With action in the neutral position, Hunt lost its balance as the two locked up and Sisson took the EHS wrestler down to the mat straight to a pin to end the match.

Kirk lost a tough decision to Thompson’s Stone. After a scoreless first period, Kirk earned an escape early in the second period for a 1-0 lead. Stone, though, wrestled the lead away with a takedown with 34 seconds left to go up 2-1. He added an escape 14 seconds into the third period and held off takedown attempts by Kirk the rest of the way.

Stiffler had a rough start in his match with Thompson’s Giere, falling behind 5-0 off a takedown and three-point nearfall in the first minute and 15 seconds. He battled back to 5-3 off a penalty point and a reversal by midway in the second period.

The start of the third period was also rough as Giere earned an escape and takedown to go up 8-3. But again Stiffler battled back, earning a reversal with 47 seconds left to close the gap to 8-5, but the Wildcat wrestler couldn’t turn Giere to get needed back points or a pin.

Stiffler finished the season with a 56-7 record and Hunt with a 53-8 mark. Kirk finished with a 55-2 record, with both losses to Thompson’s Stone on close decisions. The three win totals now rank 1-2-3 on Enterprise’s season record for wins in a season.

The four Enterprise wrestlers who lost fifth-place matches on Saturday were Paxton Hanshaw (106 weight class), Kaemon Smith (145), Sam Lynon (160) and Cody Sigmon (170).

Hanshaw lost 5-0 to Smiths Station’s Eli Sanders. Hanshaw, a sophomore, finished the season with a 45-14 record. The 45 wins tied Zach McFarland (2021-22) for the fourth most in a season at EHS.

Smith, meanwhile, fell 11-4 to Huntsville’s Brock Fields on Saturday. The freshman finished the season with a 44-19 record. His 44 wins are a record by an EHS freshman, surpassing Kirk’s 42 wins from last year.

Lynon, Enterprise’s lone senior at the state meet, lost a 10-7 decision to Hoover’s Keith Christian. He finished the year with a 44-12 record. Lynon’s 92 career wins are fifth in Enterprise history.

Sigmon lost a 2-1 decision to Hewitt-Trussville’s Delvecchio Alston at 170. The sophomore finished the year with a 28-17 record.

Houston Academy’s Gil takes third: Houston Academy’s Gil earned his second top state finish by holding off Deshler’s Ross Mills for a 3-2 win in the third-place match in Class 1A-4A 170 weight class.

Gil grabbed a 2-0 lead on a takedown 25 seconds into the match. Mills cut the gap with an escape, but Gil held a 2-1 lead after the opening period.

Neither wrestler could score during a defensive-oriented second period.

In the third period, Gil started on bottom and earned an escape with 49 seconds left to up 3-1.

However, he was hit for a stalling point with 36 seconds left, cutting his lead to 3-2. Gil held on, though, for the win.

Gil, a sophomore, finished the season with a 37-5 record. The 37 wins is a HA season record.

Team standings: Enterprise finished eighth in Class 7A with 95 points, while fellow Wiregrass program Dothan tied for 24th out 27 teams in 7A with 5 points.

Houston Academy, with just two wrestlers competing, tied for 32n d out of 38 Class 1A-4A teams with 16 points. Northside Methodist, with just David Bailey competing, placed 37th in 1A-4A with three points.