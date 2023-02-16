Three Enterprise wrestlers and one from Houston Academy advanced to the state semifinals on Thursday during the AHSAA State Wrestling Championships at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center, all still in contention for a state title.

Enterprise wrestlers Kameron Stiffler (120 weight class), Grier Hunt (126) and Cody Kirk (152) are all in the Class 7A semifinals, while Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil (170) is in the semifinals in Class 1A-4A.

All 16 Wiregrass wrestlers – nine from Enterprise, four from Dothan, two from Houston Academy and one from Northside Methodist -- remained alive after the first day of the tournament at the three-day meet.

Stiffler had a bye and earned a second-period pin over Baker’s Yancel Ortiz (3:54 into the match). Hunt earned a 13-1 major decision over Foley’s Kameron Palmer and a 9-1 major decision over Smiths Station’s Jaden Sanford, while Kirk captured a 5-1 decision over Spain Park’s Brad Cummings and a 6-2 decision over Hoover’s Ian Addison.

Stiffler (55-6) faces Bradley Hastings of Hewitt-Trussville (51-13) in Friday’s semifinals. Hunt matches up with Huntsville’s Joseph Sowell (36-9) and Kirk meets Daphne’s Ethan Lassere (45-5).

All three Wildcat wrestlers have faced their semifinal opponent this year. Stiffler lost to Hastings 7-1 at the Heaton Memorial Duals in Daphne on Jan. 27. Hunt split two matches against Sowell, losing 6-2 at the Huntsville Tournament on Dec. 2 and winning 9-3 at Auburn’s Swede Umbach Tournament on Dec. 10. Kirk beat Lassere 6-5 at this past Saturday’s section finals.

Houston Academy’s Gil reached the semifinals with two wins. He received a medical forfeit before the match from Bayshore Christian’s Reid Zakutney in the opener then edged Fultondale’s Mekeih Moffett 2-1 in the quarterfinals, earning a revers early in the third and last period to break a scoreless tie then held on in the final 40 seconds after a Moffett escape.

Gil faces Weaver’s undefeated senior Joshua Johannson (40-0) in Friday’s semifinals.

Other Enterprise results

As a team, Enterprise finished the opening day in sixth place out of 27 teams in Class 7A with 36 points.

Five Wildcat wrestlers reached the quarterfinals before losing and dropping to Saturday’s consolation bracket.

The five were Paxton Hanshaw (106), Lemuel Lynon (138), Kaemon Smith (145), Sam Lynon (160) and Kody Sigmon (170).

Enterprise’s Hanshaw (106) earned a second-period pin over Dothan’s Caleb Hall (2:45), but had to forfeit his second match to Bob Jones’ Kaden Clark when he didn’t have the required mouthpiece (for his braces). He will return for consolation matches on Friday.

Lemuel Lynon (138) claimed a 6-4 win over Fairhope’s Walker Holder, but lost his second match to Huntsville’s Jake Ciccolella on a second-period pin (2:39).

Kaemon Smith (145) won 3-2 over Central-Phenix City’s Elias Browning before losing on a second-period pin to Vestavia Hills’ Andrew Sullivan (2:18).

Sam Lynon (160) earned a 12-2 major decision over Auburn’s Timothy Kim before losing to Prattville’s Dalton Wainwright 4-3 on an escape with eight seconds left.

Sigmon (170) received a first-round bye and lost to Thompson’s Carson Freeman 9-1.

Xavier Henderson (195) lost his opener on a first-period pin to Hewitt-Trussville’s Hunter Jones (1:37) and received a bye into the second consolation round.

Dothan four still alive

Cooper Hall (113) went 1-1, winning by forfeit from Foley’s Roman Morgan before losing to Oak Mountain’s Camden Tipton, who has won 60 matches on the season. Tipton earned a pin in 54 seconds.

The other three Wolves wrestlers of Caleb Ham (106), Kunyea Moore (182) and Mykel Lowe (285) all lost openers and had a bye in the consolation round. Ham lost to Enterprise’s Paxton Hanshaw on a second-period pin (2:45), while Moore fell to Mary G. Montgomery’s Jarrek Boeck on a second-period pin (2:59) and Lowe lost an 8-0 major decision to Chaleb Powell of Hoover.

Dothan was in a tie for 21st place with four points after the first day.

HA’s Green in consolation

In addition to Gil, Houston Academy is represented at state by Sean Green.

The sophomore, competing at 285 pounds, lost on a second-period pinfall to T.R. Miller’s Markel Nicholson (4:19) in the opening round. After the loss, he received a bye into the second consolation round.

NMA’s Bailey falls to consolation

Northside Methodist Academy’s David Bailey had a first-round bye and lost to nemesis Shayd Arboneaux of Orange Beach 16-3 in the second round. It was his third loss this year to Arboneaux.