Three HA wrestlers have strong day

Houston Academy seventh grader Jonah Beaver went 4-0, while freshman John McDonald and sophomore Jackson went 3-1 to spark Houston Academy’s wrestling team at the Prattville Christian Duals on Saturday.

The Raiders had just seven wrestlers compete at the meet because of injuries and other members on out of town trips. They went 1-2 in pool play, beating Dothan 36-24 and losing to St. James 42-18 and Prattville Christian 42-18. HA then lost a fifth-place match to Montgomery Catholic 42-18.

Beaver, competing in the 113-pound weight class, earned a first-period pin over his Prattville Christian’s opponent in 32 seconds and took a third-period pin over his St. James foe. He had forfeit wins from Dothan and Montgomery Catholic.

McDonald, wrestling at 106 pounds, won pins over St. James (first period), Dothan (second period) and Montgomery Catholic (second period) and lost by pin to Prattville Christian (first period).

Jones, competing in the 152-pound class, pinned his Prattville Christian opponent in the first period and won by forfeit from St. James and Dothan. He lost in the first period to Montgomery Catholic.