Three HA wrestlers have strong day

Houston Academy seventh grader Jonah Beaver went 4-0, while freshman John McDonald and sophomore Jackson went 3-1 to spark Houston Academy’s wrestling team at the Prattville Christian Duals on Saturday.
The Raiders had just seven wrestlers compete at the meet because of injuries and other members on out of town trips. They went 1-2 in pool play, beating Dothan 36-24 and losing to St. James 42-18 and Prattville Christian 42-18. HA then lost a fifth-place match to Montgomery Catholic 42-18.
Beaver, competing in the 113-pound weight class, earned a first-period pin over his Prattville Christian’s opponent in 32 seconds and took a third-period pin over his St. James foe. He had forfeit wins from Dothan and Montgomery Catholic.
McDonald, wrestling at 106 pounds, won pins over St. James (first period), Dothan (second period) and Montgomery Catholic (second period) and lost by pin to Prattville Christian (first period).
Jones, competing in the 152-pound class, pinned his Prattville Christian opponent in the first period and won by forfeit from St. James and Dothan. He lost in the first period to Montgomery Catholic.
Also for HA, Keygan Ebarb went 2-2 at 132 with the losses to a state runner-up (St. James’ Logan Hartson) and a third-place finisher (Montgomery Catholic’s Joseph Rodriguez). Also finishing 2-2 was Nate Sack at 195 pounds.
Bryce Hughes (120 pounds) and Hughes Williams (145) went 1-3.
Dothan goes 1-3: Dothan, with just six wrestlers competing, went 1-3 at the Prattville Christian Duals, losing pool matches to Houston Academy 36-24, to St. James 45-6 and to Prattville Christian and winning by forfeit against T.R. Miller, which left the meet early.
Against Houston Academy, Dothan winners were Olivia Piasecki (126), Dunyea Dorsey (170), Garrett Holland (195) and Isaiah Miatke (285).
Holland earned a first period pin over HA’s Nate Sack with the other three won by forfeits.
Caleb Ham, at 106 pounds, trailed 8-6 before losing to HA’s John McDonald on a second-period pin and Cameron Mathis lost on a first-period pin to HA’s Hughes Williams.
Versus St. James, the lone Wolves’ win was a forfeit win by Holland at 195. Ham lost a heartbreak 11-0 decision in the final seconds to Noah Raines and all the others lost on a pin, though Piasecki gave last year’s state runner-up Logan Hartson a battle before losing